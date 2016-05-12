2016 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 1-8

Score: 193 points (4 players)

The lowdown: The Lions bolstered their offensive and defensive lines by selecting two prospects ranked in the top 20. Like his college teammate Jarran Reed, Robinson was a popular projection to go in the first round. Instead, Robinson came off the board with pick No. 46 in Round 2. Decker was the fourth-rated offensive tackle on Brandt's list, and the fourth offensive tackle taken in the draft.

The players (points):

No. 13: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama (88)

No. 19: Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State (82)

No. 81: Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah (19)

No. 97: Joe Dahl, OG, Washington State (4)