2016 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 1-8

Published: May 12, 2016 at 03:45 AM

The Tennessee Titans totally nailed the 2016 NFL Draft.

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein ranked the Titans' draft haul as the best in the entire league. The Titans were also among six teams that earned "A" grades from NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks.

Now, in using NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 100 prospect rankings as the measuring stick, the Titans are the clear "winner" of the draft.

Points were assigned to each player based on where he was selected in the draft; 100 points were rewarded to the No. 1-ranked prospect, 99 points to the No. 2-rated prospect and so on.

Here is how all 32 teams stacked up using Brandt's Hot 100 list as the definitive draft guide.

1. Tennessee Titans

Score: 304 points (4 players)
The lowdown: Through trades -- most notably that big one with the Los Angeles Rams for the No. 1 overall pick -- the Titans were able to secure four of the first 45 picks in the draft. Each of the players selected with those picks rated in the top 50 of Brandt's Hot 100. Just look at those four selections, too, and you'll see the makings of "exotic smashmouth." Three of those picks will help bolster the Titans' presence at the line of scrimmage, while 6-foot-3, 247-pound bruiser back Derrick Henry aims to fortify the Titans' ground game behind Marcus Mariota.
The players (points):
No. 10: Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State (91)
No. 16: Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson (85)
No. 32: Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama (69)
No. 42: Austin Johnson, DT, Penn State (59)

2. Chicago Bears

Score: 260 points (6 players)
The lowdown: The Titans might have toasted the Bears in terms of total points, but Chicago scored the largest haul of Hot 100 prospects of any team in the league. Whitehair figures to help anchor the Bears' offensive line for years to come.
The players (points):
No. 12: Leonard Floyd, LB, Georgia (89)
No. 43: Cody Whitehair, OG, Kansas State (58)
No. 47: Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida (54)
No. 71: Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana (30)
No. 83: DeAndre Houston-Carson, S, William & Mary (18)
No. 90: Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, West Virginia (11)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Score: 220 points (4 players)
The lowdown: The Jaguars get a big boost by scoring two top-five talents with Ramsey and Jack. Jack's draft drop was precipitated by long-term health concerns, but if he can stay on the field, the Jaguars' second-round pick could turn into one of the all-time greatest draft steals.
The players (points):
No. 2: Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State (99)
No. 5: Myles Jack, LB, UCLA (96)
No. 79: Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Maryland (22)
No. 98: Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame (3)

4. Oakland Raiders

Score: 207 points (5 players)
The lowdown: Joseph was a surprise selection at No. 14 overall, but the payoff on the risk-reward player could be substantial. If healthy, Joseph can be a game changer in the back end behind All-Pro edge player Khalil Mack.
The players (points):
No. 35: Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia (66)
No. 40: Jihad Ward, DE, Illinois (61)
No. 56: Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State (45)
No. 73: Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State (28)
No. 94: Vadal Alexander, OG, LSU (7)

5. San Diego Chargers

Score: 206 points (4 players)
The lowdown: The Chargers bagged two Buckeye defenders -- most notably Bosa, who will be expected to make an impact from Day 1. In all, there were 10 Ohio State players on Brandt's Hot 100 list, and San Diego wasn't the only team to select two.
The players (points):
No. 4: Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State (97)
No. 33: Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas (68)
No. 72: Max Tuerk, C, USC (29)
No. 89: Joshua Perry, LB, Ohio State (12)

6. Seattle Seahawks

Score: 205 points (4 players)
The lowdown: The Seahawks scored the best of the 2015 playoff teams, narrowly edging the Bengals. Reed was projected by many to be a first-round pick. Instead, the Seahawks snagged him with the No. 49 overall pick. Be sure to keep close tabs on the progress of Prosise, a wide receiver-turned-running back at Notre Dame.
The players (points):
No. 21: Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama (80)
No. 46: Germain Ifedi, OG, Texas A&M (55)
No. 63: C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame (38)
No. 69: Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State (32)

7. Cincinnati Bengals

Score: 197 points (4 players)
The lowdown: The Bengals continue to draft well, which has been a big reason for the team's recent run of playoff berths (five consecutive postseason appearances, and six in the last seven seasons). Boyd could be an ideal complement to A.J. Green in the passing game. Billings -- a run-stuffing dynamo -- unexpectedly fell all the way to the fourth round.
The players (points):
No. 31: William Jackson III, CB, Houston (70)
No. 50: Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh (51)
No. 52: Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor (49)
No. 74: Christian Westerman, OG, Arizona State (27)

8. Detroit Lions

Score: 193 points (4 players)
The lowdown: The Lions bolstered their offensive and defensive lines by selecting two prospects ranked in the top 20. Like his college teammate Jarran Reed, Robinson was a popular projection to go in the first round. Instead, Robinson came off the board with pick No. 46 in Round 2. Decker was the fourth-rated offensive tackle on Brandt's list, and the fourth offensive tackle taken in the draft.
The players (points):
No. 13: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama (88)
No. 19: Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State (82)
No. 81: Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah (19)
No. 97: Joe Dahl, OG, Washington State (4)

