 Skip to main content
Advertising

2016 NFL Draft: Biggest surprises of first round

Published: Apr 28, 2016 at 05:50 PM
Author Image
Chase Goodbread

CHICAGO -- The first round of the 2016 NFL Draft was rife with surprising developments that left some prospects grinning from ear to ear, and others wondering what happened. A recap of the biggest Day 1 shockers:

  1. There is no possible way the Miami Dolphins imagined landing Laremy Tunsil at No. 13.

But that's how far Tunsil slid after an unauthorized video was posted nefariously to his Twitter account minutes before the draft. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 1-ranked player in the draft class had to answer Thursday for not only one hacked account, but two. It appears his Instagram account was hacked as well, with a post potentially more damaging to Ole Miss than to Tunsil himself.

For Tunsil, the surprises Thursday night were of the worst variety. For the Dolphins, they couldn't have worked out better.

  1. Who would have guessed that Alabama's dominant, national-championship defense would get shut out in Round 1? Center Ryan Kelly went No. 18 overall to the Indianapolis Colts, while the three Alabama defenders who attended the draft -- LB Reggie Ragland and DLs A'Shawn Robinson and Jarran Reed -- await Day 2 calls. Not exactly a stellar night for UA coach Nick Saban, who made the trip to Chicago while trouble brewed back in Tuscaloosa.
  1. Raise your hand if you had Joey Bosa going No. 3 to the San Diego Chargers in your mock draft. Although Bosa was widely projected as a top-10 pick, the Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 were thought to be his draft ceiling. Even Bosa himself said he was shocked, noting the club didn't host him for a pre-draft visit. Instead, the former Ohio State star with the surfer persona is appropriately headed to a beach town. "I can't wait to get out on the coast again with the beach and the sun," Bosa said. "Get out on a boat again."
  1. Myles Jack never got his name called Thursday. There are concerns about the longevity of his career due to a knee injury, but it's still a shocking development for Jack and a highly appealing option for teams drafting early in Friday's second round.
  1. The Atlanta Falcons' choice of Florida DB Keanu Neal at No. 17 overall definitely raised some eyebrows. Neal is a special talent, to be sure, but he was most frequently pegged for selection late in the first round or early in the second round. Credit NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah for at least projecting Neal higher than anyone, and in the right neighborhood, at No. 20 to the New York Jets.
  1. Yet another defensive back who got an earlier-than-expected call was West Virginia's Karl Joseph (Raiders, No. 14). He's coming off a season-ending knee injury that prevented him from full participation in the NFL Scouting Combine and WVU's pro day, so it's clear enough that Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie was content to stake his first-round pick largely on game film, where Joseph shines with a fearless, aggressive style of play.
  1. Although Ohio State CB Eli Apple was widely projected to be a first-round pick, he certainly wasn't thought to be a threat to go No. 10 overall to the New York Giants, and one pick ahead of Florida's Vernon Hargreaves. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, though with different teams, pegged Apple going one spot ahead of Hargreaves. But beyond that, Apple-to-the-Big Apple definitely came from the blind side.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding with no automatic byes for top league champs

The College Football Playoff will go to a more straightforward way of filling the bracket next season, placing teams strictly on where they are ranked instead of moving pieces around to reward conference champions.

news

Bill Belichick introduced as North Carolina head football coach: 'I didn't come here to leave'

Bill Belichick was introduced on Thursday as the head football coach at the University of North Carolina, telling reporters the job was a "dream come true" and that he "didn't come here to leave."

news

Six-time Super Bowl-winning HC Bill Belichick finalizes deal to become University of North Carolina head coach

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is heading to the college ranks to take over as coach of the University of North Carolina football program.

news

Bill Belichick on University of North Carolina interest: 'We've had a couple of good conversations'

Six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Monday that he has discussed the vacant head-coaching position at the University of North Carolina.

news

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders accepts invitation to 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has committed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game announced on Wednesday.

news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach.

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.

news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.