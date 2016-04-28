2016 NFL Draft: Biggest surprises of first round

CHICAGO -- The first round of the 2016 NFL Draft was rife with surprising developments that left some prospects grinning from ear to ear, and others wondering what happened. A recap of the biggest Day 1 shockers:
But that's how far Tunsil slid after an unauthorized video was posted nefariously to his Twitter account minutes before the draft. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 1-ranked player in the draft class had to answer Thursday for not only one hacked account, but two. It appears his Instagram account was hacked as well, with a post potentially more damaging to Ole Miss than to Tunsil himself.
For Tunsil, the surprises Thursday night were of the worst variety. For the Dolphins, they couldn't have worked out better.
- Who would have guessed that Alabama's dominant, national-championship defense would get shut out in Round 1? Center Ryan Kelly went No. 18 overall to the Indianapolis Colts, while the three Alabama defenders who attended the draft -- LB Reggie Ragland and DLs A'Shawn Robinson and Jarran Reed -- await Day 2 calls. Not exactly a stellar night for UA coach Nick Saban, who made the trip to Chicago while trouble brewed back in Tuscaloosa.
- Raise your hand if you had Joey Bosa going No. 3 to the San Diego Chargers in your mock draft. Although Bosa was widely projected as a top-10 pick, the Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 were thought to be his draft ceiling. Even Bosa himself said he was shocked, noting the club didn't host him for a pre-draft visit. Instead, the former Ohio State star with the surfer persona is appropriately headed to a beach town. "I can't wait to get out on the coast again with the beach and the sun," Bosa said. "Get out on a boat again."
- Myles Jack never got his name called Thursday. There are concerns about the longevity of his career due to a knee injury, but it's still a shocking development for Jack and a highly appealing option for teams drafting early in Friday's second round.
- The Atlanta Falcons' choice of Florida DB Keanu Neal at No. 17 overall definitely raised some eyebrows. Neal is a special talent, to be sure, but he was most frequently pegged for selection late in the first round or early in the second round. Credit NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah for at least projecting Neal higher than anyone, and in the right neighborhood, at No. 20 to the New York Jets.
- Yet another defensive back who got an earlier-than-expected call was West Virginia's Karl Joseph (Raiders, No. 14). He's coming off a season-ending knee injury that prevented him from full participation in the NFL Scouting Combine and WVU's pro day, so it's clear enough that Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie was content to stake his first-round pick largely on game film, where Joseph shines with a fearless, aggressive style of play.
- Although Ohio State CB Eli Apple was widely projected to be a first-round pick, he certainly wasn't thought to be a threat to go No. 10 overall to the New York Giants, and one pick ahead of Florida's Vernon Hargreaves. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, though with different teams, pegged Apple going one spot ahead of Hargreaves. But beyond that, Apple-to-the-Big Apple definitely came from the blind side.