2016 NFL Draft: 30 of 96 early-entry prospects go undrafted

CHICAGO -- There was a small increase from the previous year in the number of underclassmen who were granted early eligibility into the NFL draft, and a small increase in the percentage of underclassmen who went unpicked followed.
Thirty of those players (31 percent) went unpicked, up from 29 percent a year ago.
A look at the complete list, alphabetically:
» Bralon Addison, WR, Oregon
» Dominique Alexander, LB, Oklahoma
» Peyton Barber, RB, Auburn
» Dariusz Bladek, OG, Bethune-Cookman
» Beniquez Brown, LB, Mississippi State
» Trenton Coles, DB, Duquesne
» Elijah Daniel, DT, Murray State
» Terrell Davis, LB, British Columbia
» David Grinnage, TE, North Carolina State
» Cayleb Jones, WR, Arizona
» Denver Kirkland, OT, Arkansas
» Darius Latham, DL, Indiana
» Roger Lewis, WR, Bowling Green
» Steve Longa, LB, Rutgers
» Jalin Marshall, WR, Ohio State
» Brett McMakin, LB, Northern Iowa
» Marquez North, WR, Tennessee
» Joe Powell, DB, Globe
» Alex Redmond, OL, UCLA
» Aldrick Rosas, K, Southern Oregon
» Tyrell Smith, OT, Massachusetts
» Ron Thompson, DE, Syracuse
» Quinn van Gylswyk, K, British Columbia
» Cleveland Wallace III, CB, San Jose State
» De'Runnya Wilson, WR, Mississippi State
» Avery Young, OL, Auburn
The following four players in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they had fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they were eligible for selection in the 2016 NFL Draft but were not picked:
» Travis Blanks, LB, Clemson
» Eric Enderson, P, Delaware
» Tyvis Powell, S, Ohio State
» Corey, Tindal, DB, Marshall