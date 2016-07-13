2016 Biletnikoff Award watch list

Texas A&M's duo on the watch list features Christian Kirk, who had 80 receptions for 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015. The Aggies' Josh Reynolds (51 catches, 907 yards, 5 TDs) also is on the watch list. Kirk posted those numbers as a freshman in 2015, and enters the 2016 season as the No. 6-rated wide receiver in college football, according to NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein. The top-rated receiver is Alabama's Calvin Ridley, who also is entering his sophomore season and among two Crimson Tide receivers on the Biletnikoff Award watch list (the other is Gehrig Dieter, a graduate transfer from Bowling Green).