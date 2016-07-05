2016 Bednarik Award watch list

The Bednarik Award is presented each year to the nation's top defensive player. It's been won the last two years by players who weren't selected in the NFL draft until the seventh round: Temple LB Tyler Matakevich and Arizona's Scooby Wright. They were chosen in the 2016 draft's final round by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, respectively. Former first-round pick Aaron Donald won the award the previous year in 2013.