2015 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 7

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests
Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend
Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'
Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day
Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure
Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day
Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations
Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach
Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday.
Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win
DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy
Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years on Tuesday.
Alabama, Ohio State advance to 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
After punching their tickets to Miami in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) will face off for the national championship on January 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium.