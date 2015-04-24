2015 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 7

Published: Apr 24, 2015 at 06:13 AM

Round 7

218. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trenton Brown, G, Florida

219. New England Patriots: Junior Sylvestre, LB, Toledo

220. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nick Marshall, CB, Auburn

221. Oakland Raiders: Christian Covington, DT, Rice

222. Washington Redskins: Amarlo Herrera, ILB, Georgia

223. New York Jets: Deandre Carter, WR, Sacramento State

224. New York Jets: Thomas Rawls, RB, Central Michigan

225. Atlanta Falcons: Devante Davis, WR, UNLV

226. New York Giants: Rory Anderson, TE, South Carolina

227. St. Louis Rams: Josh Harper, WR, Fresno State

228. Minnesota Vikings: Dres Anderson, WR, Utah

229. Cleveland Browns: J.R. Tavai, OLB, USC

230. New Orleans Saints: Jake Rodgers, OT, Eastern Washington

231. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Hull, LB, Penn State

232. Minnesota Vikings: John Timu, ILB, Washington

233. Kansas City Chiefs: David Irving, DT, Iowa State

234. Buffalo Bills: Zach Zenner, RB, South Dakota State

235. Houston Texans: Tayo Fabuluje, G, TCU

236. Dallas Cowboys: Davon Walls, DT, Lincoln

237. Philadelphia Eagles: Ricky Collins, WR, Texas A&M-Commerce

238. Cincinnati Bengals: Antoine Everett, G, McNeese State

239. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tory Slater, DT, West Georgia

240. Detroit Lions: Jordan Richards, S, Stanford

241. Arizona Cardinals: Obum Gwachum, OLB, Oregon State

242. Carolina Panthers: Randall Evans, CB, Kansas State

243. Dallas Cowboys: Cody Riggs, CB, Notre Dame

244. Indianapolis Colts: Gerod Holliman, S, Louisville

245. New York Giants: Titus Davis, WR, Central Michigan

246. San Francisco 49ers: Ben Beckwith, G, Mississippi State

247. Green Bay Packers: B.J. Dubose, DT, Louisville

248. Seattle Seahawks: DeShawn Williams, DT, Clemson

249. Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Varga, FB, Yale

250. Denver Broncos: Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU

251. Denver Broncos: Marcus Rush, OLB, Michigan State

252. Denver Broncos: Kyshoen Jarrett, S Virginia Tech

253. New England Patriots: Doniel Gambrell, OT, Notre Dame College

254. San Francisco 49ers: Taylor Heinicke, QB, Old Dominion

255. Indianapolis Colts: Louis Trinca-Pasat, DT, Iowa

256. Arizona Cardinals: Mario Alford, WR, West Virginia

