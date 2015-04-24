2015 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 6

Published: Apr 24, 2015 at 06:13 AM

Round 6

177. Tennessee Titans: Josue Matias, G, Florida State

178. New England Patriots: Austin Shepherd, OT, Alabama

179. Oakland Raiders: Charles Gaines, CB, Louisville

180. Jacksonville Jaguars: Imoan Claiborne, CB, Northwestern State

181. Seattle Seahawks: Jalston Fowler, FB, Alabama

182. Washington Redskins: Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Auburn

183. Chicago Bears: James Sample, S, Louisville

184. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Terrence Magee, RB, LSU

185. Atlanta Falcons: Troy Hill, CB, Oregon

186. New York Giants: Malcolm Bunche, OT, UCLA

187. New Orleans Saints: Bernard Blake, CB, Colorado State

188. Buffalo Bills: Max Valles, OLB, Virginia

189. Cleveland Browns: Darryl Roberts, CB, Marshall

190. San Francisco 49ers: Matt Jones, RB, Florida

191. Miami Dolphins: Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT, Southern Mississippi

192. San Diego Chargers: Shaq Mason, C, Georgia Tech

193. Kansas City Chiefs: Gregory Mancz, C, Toledo

194. Buffalo Bills: Quayshawne Buckley, DT, Idaho

195. Houston Texans: Darrian Miller, G, Kentucky

196. Philadelphia Eagles: Troy Hill, CB, Oregon

197. Cincinnati Bengals: Justin Hardy, WR, East Carolina

198. Arizona Cardinals: Robert Crisp, OT, N.C. State

199. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jacorey Shepherd, CB, Kansas

200. Detroit Lions: Miles Dieffenbach, G, Penn State

201. Carolina Panthers: Ladarius Gunter, S, Miami

202. Cleveland Browns: Darren Waller, WR, Georgia Tech

203. Denver Broncos: James O'Shaughnessy, TE, Illinois State

204. Baltimore Ravens: Vince Mayle, WR, Washington State

205. Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Emanuel, OLB, North Dakota State

206. Green Bay Packers: Jeremiah Poutasi, G, Utah

207. Indianapolis Colts: Kaleb Eulls, DE, Mississippi State

208. Tennessee Titans: Bryce Callahan, CB, Rice

209. Seattle Seahawks: Martrell Spaight, LB, Arkansas

210. Green Bay Packers: Damian Swann, CB, Georgia

211. Houston Texans: Zach Wagenmann, OLB, Montana

212. Pittsburgh Steelers: Donald Celiscar, S, Western Michigan

213. Green Bay Packers: Jake Ryan, LB, Michigan

214. Seattle Seahawks: Andrew Donnal, OT, Iowa

215. St. Louis Rams: Gavin Lutman, WR, Pittsburgh State

216. Houston Texans: Tray Walker, CB, Texas Southern

217. Kansas City Chiefs: Ben Heeney, ILB, Kansas

