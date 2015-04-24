2015 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 2

Round 2
33. Tennessee Titans:Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Oklahoma
This choice is a matter of value. "DGB" has the most talent on the board, and adding him to a group with Kendall Wright, Justin Hunter, and a healthy Harry Douglas spells trouble for opposing defenses no matter who the QB is.
34. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Preston Smith, OLB, Mississippi State
The Bucs are desperate for pass-rush help, and Smith also brings the necessary size to the line of scrimmage to play three downs.
35. Oakland Raiders:Owamagbe Odighizuwa, DE, UCLA
"Owa" has a ton of potential, if healthy -- if his hips checked out in the medical exams, Oakland will covet his strength, length, and excellent athleticism on the edge.
36. Jacksonville Jaguars:Cameron Erving, C, Florida State
If the team likes second-year Luke Bowanko or veteran free-agent signee Stefen Wisniewski in the middle, Erving can shift to right tackle to aid LT Luke Joeckel protect QB Blake Bortles.
37: New York Jets:Brett Hundley, QB, UCLA
Hundley's skill set will make him a valuable commodity should he last into Round 2 -- in fact, it's better than 50/50 a team will move into the 20's to select him. If the Jets aren't satisfied with Geno Smith's progress, then Hundley will be a target.
38. Washington Redskins:T.J. Clemmings, OT, Pittsburgh
Clemmings is still learning the position, but has the tenacity to move defensive ends in the run game -- something the Redskins desperately need.
39. Chicago Bears:Jordan Phillips, DT, Oklahoma
That transition to the 3-4 just got a lot easier with the large, but surprisingly athletic, Phillips clogging up the middle.
40. New York Giants:Damarious Randall, S, Arizona State
The Giants are simply lacking bodies in the secondary, and finding a first-round value like Randall available here is a major bonus.
41. St. Louis Rams:Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor
Yes, the Rams and Eagles traded injured starting QBs -- but will Nick Foles excel with the Rams as he did in Chip Kelly's system in Philadelphia? The Rams don't know, either.
42. Atlanta Falcons:Maxx Williams, TE, Minnesota
Tony Gonzalez caught 83 passes in 2013, eight for touchdowns. The Falcons' top TE last year caught 31 passes for an average of 7.7 yards per reception and two scores. Atlanta averaged about 2.5 less points a game in 2014 than they did in 2013. Coincidence? I think not.
43. Cleveland Browns:Eric Kendricks, ILB, UCLA
The Browns continue to shore up the middle of their defense to prevent giving up 141 rushing yards per game again in 2015.
44. New Orleans Saints:A.J. Cann, G, South Carolina
Investing long-term money in RB Mark Ingram means the Saints need to fill the left guard hole left by Ben Grubbs. This Gamecock believes he Cann.
45. Minnesota Vikings:Tevin Coleman, RB, Indiana
Assuming that a deal for Adrian Peterson gets done, Coleman's size and speed aren't "A.D."-level but are good enough to keep the Vikings' ground game going.
46. San Francisco 49ers:Sammie Coates, WR, Auburn
The depth of the receiver group makes Coates available here. If his hands are consistent, he could help QB Colin Kaepernick regain his form in 2015 -- and then take over Anquan Boldin's role in the offense in 2016.
47. Miami Dolphins:Byron Jones, CB, UConn
Brent Grimes needs a running mate on the outside, and Jones' supreme athleticism could gives the Dolphins one of the more dynamic CB duos in the league.
48. San Diego Chargers:Eli Harold, OLB, Virginia
The Chargers have spent multiple early-round draft picks in recent years to improve their pass rush -- they hope Harold's relentless nature makes him the one to get the job done.
49. Kansas City Chiefs:Devin Smith, WR, Ohio State
Everyone knows the Chiefs' struggles at receiver -- with Jeremy Maclin and Smith in the fold, QB Alex Smith should be able to blow the top off of defenses. Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles is smiling somewhere, as he thinks about the open field before him.
50. Buffalo Bills:Denzel Perryman, ILB, Miami
Perryman will becoming a tackling machine, playing off of the Bills' talented three-man front to rack up tackles as a rookie.
51. Houston Texans:Eric Rowe, CB, Utah
Secondary depth is a concern for the Texans, and Johnathan Joseph is no spring chicken. The 6-foot-1 Rowe would be a great matchup against taller receivers.
52. Philadelphia Eagles:Ronald Darby, CB, Florida State
Chip Kelly hopes he can rekindle a relationship with veteran CB Walter Thurmond, but the former Seahawk, Giant, and Oregon Duck has played just 22 games in the last five years. Darby's toughness and sub-4.4 speed should endear him to many NFL secondary coaches.
53. Cincinnati Bengals:Devin Funchess, WR/TE, Michigan
The Bengals could use depth at receiver and tight end (assuming they are ready to move on Jermaine Gresham after his back injury)-- so why not draft a pass-catcher capable of playing either spot?
54. Detroit Lions:Quinten Rollins, CB, Miami (Ohio)
The team will need corners who can stand up to the tougher test coming without Suh collapsing the pocket.
55. Arizona Cardinals:Duke Johnson, RB, Miami
Johnson and Andre Ellington will make an excellent 1-2 punch at running back, giving the team much-needed balance on offense (they averaged just 82 yards a game rushing in 2014.)
56. Pittsburgh Steelers:Shaq Thompson, LB, Washington
Thompson does not have Troy Polamalu's elite athleticism, but it is not difficult to envision him taking over the same type of role for Pittsburgh.
57. Carolina Panthers:Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State
Pairing Strong with last year's first round pick, Kelvin Benjamin, on the outside will have opposing secondaries reaching for Panthers QB Cam Newton's protein-laden Greek yogurt to keep up.
58. Baltimore Ravens:Hau'oli Kikaha, OLB, Washington
The nation's sack leader in 2014 will learn behind one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Terrell Suggs.
59. Denver Broncos:Mario Edwards, Jr., DE, Florida State
Edwards' upside is tremendous, but most in Tallahassee would tell you he didn't live up to expectations in college. He's worth this pick, though, as he can battle at the line whether at 275 pounds or 300.
60. Dallas Cowboys:T.J. Yeldon, RB, Alabama
Could Yeldon go from late second-round pick to Pro Bowl player like former teammate Eddie Lacy? Jerry Jones hopes so.
61. Indianapolis Colts:Cody Prewitt, S, Mississippi
The Colts have also lacked a playmakers at safety since Antoine Bethea left, so they grab Prewitt to address the problem.
62. Green Bay Packers:Stephone Anthony, ILB, Clemson
Releasing A.J. Hawk and Brad Jones means fresh blood will be injected into the defense at some point in this draft. Anthony could go higher, but players seem to fall to GM Ted Thompson late in the second round (WR Randall Cobb, RB Eddie Lacy, etc.)
63. Seattle Seahawks:Hroniss Grasu, C, Oregon
Trading for TE Jimmy Graham was a no-brainer, but giving up C Max Unger wasn't easy. It would only make sense that another Duck would waddle in Unger's webbed-footsteps.
64. New England Patriots:Carl Davis, DT, Iowa
Davis will ease Patriots fans' concerns about losing the anchor of their interior defense, Vince Wilfork.