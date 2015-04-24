2015 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 1

With the 2015 NFL Draft less than a week away, NFL teams are nearing the end of their prep for the big event and finalizing their draft boards. As they run through potential scenarios, we're doing the same as we present a full look at what could took place in a seven-round mock draft. Toggle through the tabs at the top and bottom of the page to see the projection for each round.
Round 1
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
Winston has warts to be sure, but pairing him with Mike Evans could ultimately prove to be too enticing for Bucs to pass on.
2. Tennessee Titans:Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
Might be the right draft spot, but a different team here if the Titans find a club willing to make this jump in a trade-up.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars:Leonard Williams, DL, USC
Dante Fowler said he would be shocked if he's not the third pick, but if Leonard Williams is available, all bets are off.
4. Oakland Raiders:Amari Cooper, WR, Alabama
Ultimately, the Raiders opt for the safe wide receiver selection to help Derek Carr and the offense, passing on an edge rusher.
5. Washington Redskins:Dante Fowler, Jr., OLB, Florida
Might be an easy decision for the Redskins, as they would get their hands on one of the most talented players in the draft.
6: New York Jets:Bud Dupree, OLB, Kentucky
Way too high for my tastes, but Dupree has the athletic traits that make sense in Todd Bowles' defense, and he has better size than Vic Beasley.
7. Chicago Bears:Kevin White, WR, West Virginia
Chicago's transition to a 3-4 defense could use a nose tackle and an edge rusher, but White's traits and talent will be tough to pass on.
8. Atlanta Falcons:Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson
The Falcons need to find a pass rusher in the worst way and Beasley gives them legitimate burst off the corner.
9. New York Giants:Danny Shelton, NT, Washington
The Giants want to get back to dominating their opponents up front and Shelton is by far the most dominant run-stuffer in this draft.
10. St. Louis Rams:Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford
Rams could go with Brandon Scherff or Peat here, but Peat gives them a fail-safe at left tackle in case Greg Robinson has to move inside or to the right side.
11. Minnesota Vikings:Brandon Scherff, OL, Iowa
Perfect match. The Vikings would likely race this pick to the podium if it works out that Scherff is available.
12. Cleveland Browns:DeVante Parker, WR, Louisville
Cleveland Browns, meet your new top dawg at wide receiver. He makes big plays and you will love the way he competes for the ball.
13. New Orleans Saints:Randy Gregory, OLB, Nebraska
Some project Gregory to slide all the way out of the first round, but the Saints need another pass rusher and Gregory might not slide as far as some think.
14. Miami Dolphins:Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia
If Gurley is still available at this point, Miami gets the sort of physical back it needs to become a fully balanced offense.
15. San Francisco 49ers:Arik Armstead, DL, Oregon
We know the 49ers need inside linebacker help, but this isn't the spot for that pick. Armstead is the future replacement for Justin Smith.
16. Houston Texans:Breshad Perriman, WR, UCF
Perriman won't step in and replace Andre Johnson right away, but he has the type of ceiling, with his size and speed, that will get him drafted early on.
17. San Diego Chargers:La'el Collins, OL, LSU
Melvin Gordon is the easy fill-in here, but San Diego could also use offensive line help.
18. Kansas City Chiefs:Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan State
Big cornerback with lockdown potential. Based on the board, it might be tough for the Chiefs to pass on the top CB in this draft if he's available.
19. Cleveland Browns:Eddie Goldman, DT, Florida State
This feels too rich for a run-stuffer who is unlikely to play on passing downs, but his physicality against the run cannot be undersold.
20. Philadelphia Eagles:Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami
Dorsett might be the toughest player to account for in space in this entire draft and Chip Kelly understands how to create space for his weapons.
21. Cincinnati Bengals:D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida
With both Andrew Whitworth and Andre Smith due to become free agents after 2015, Cincinnati takes a future starter in Humphries.
22. Pittsburgh Steelers:Marcus Peters, CB, Washington
Many around the league believe Pittsburgh will grab a receiver as insurance against Antonio Brown's contract demands, but we'll stick with a pressing need.
23. Detroit Lions:Malcom Brown, DT, Texas
Detroit has its work cut out in replacing the interior pressure created by Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley. Haloti Ngata helps, but Brown offers a core player for the future.
24. Arizona Cardinals:Shane Ray, OLB, Missouri
Despite Ray's toe injury and his recent citation for marijuana possession, the Cardinals are willing to take a chance on his pass-rush skills at this point in the draft.
25. Carolina Panthers:Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Texas A&M
Personnel men tell me Ogbuehi's ACL tear doesn't worry them and that he'll be a first-round pick. Carolina happens to need an athletic tackle.
26. Baltimore Ravens:Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin
General Manager Ozzie Newsome finds another back and hopes he is as productive as former first-round pick Jamal Lewis.
27. Dallas Cowboys:Kevin Johnson, CB, Wake Forest
There are never enough bodies in an NFL secondary. Johnson might step ahead of 2012 first-round pick Morris Claiborne as a rookie.
28. Denver Broncos:Jake Fisher, OT, Oregon
While I don't have him graded this high, Fisher is a scheme fit for Gary Kubiak and offers a higher floor than the tackles who might be available here.
29. Indianapolis Colts:Ereck Flowers, OT, Miami
Mauler and brawler who loves to fire out and hit people. Flowers is a work in progress as a pass blocker, but Colts could start him inside at right guard from Day 1.
30. Green Bay Packers:Jalen Collins, CB, LSU
The Packers could use an ILB or DL, but this might be too early to address those spots, and Ted Thompson loves CBs with speed and length. Collins has both.
31. New Orleans Saints:Nelson Agholor, WR, USC
Rumors are hot and heavy that Agholor will be gone by the 31st pick, but if he's still on the board here, the Saints get another much-needed toy for Drew Brees and the offense.
32. New England Patriots:Landon Collins, S, Alabama
This just in: Bill Belichick has an affinity for Nick Saban-coached players. Collins is a card-carrying tough guy and Belichick's type of safety.