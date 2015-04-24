2015 seven-round mock draft: Team-by-team projections

Round 1 (overall pick No. 24): Shane Ray, DE/OLB, Missouri
Round 2 (55): Duke Johnson, RB, Miami
Round 3 (86): Clive Walford, TE, Miami
Round 4 (123): Ramik Wilson, ILB, Georgia
Round 5 (159): B.J. Finney, C, Kansas State
Round 6 (198): Robert Crisp, OT, N.C. State
Round 7 (241): Obum Gwacham, OLB, Oregon State
Round 7 (256): Mario Alford, WR, West Virginia
Round 1 (8): Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson
Round 2 (42): Maxx Williams, TE, Minnesota
Round 3 (73): Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State
Round 4 (107): Henry Anderson, DE, Stanford
Round 5 (146): Andy Gallik, C, Boston College
Round 6 (185): Troy Hill, CB, Oregon
Round 7 (225): Devante Davis, WR, UNLV
Round 7 (249): Tyler Varga, FB, Yale
Round 1 (26): Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin
Round 2 (58): Hau'oli Kikaha, OLB, Washington
Round 3 (90): Daryl Williams, OT, Oklahoma
Round 4 (122): Dezmin Lewis, WR, Central Arkansas
Round 4 (125): Anthony Harris, S, Virginia
Round 4 (136): Jeff Heuerman, TE, Ohio State
Round 5 (158): Justin Coleman, CB, Tennessee
Round 5 (171): Derrick Lott, DT, Tennessee-Chattanooga
Round 5 (176): Martin Ifedi, DE, Memphis
Round 6 (204): Vince Mayle, WR, Washington State
Round 1 (25): Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Texas A&M
Round 2 (57): Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State
Round 3 (89): Trey Flowers, DE, Arkansas
Round 4 (124): Doran Grant, CB, Ohio State
Round 5 (161): Mike Davis, RB, South Carolina
Round 5 (169): Bobby Richardson, DT, Indiana
Round 5 (174): Jean Sifrin, TE, Massachusetts
Round 6 (201): Ladarius Gunter, S, Miami
Round 7 (242): Randall Evans, CB, Kansas State
Round 1 (21): D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida
Round 2 (53): Devin Funchess, WR/TE, Michigan
Round 3 (85): D'Joun Smith, CB, Florida Atlantic
Round 3 (99): Jordan Hicks, OLB, Texas
Round 4 (120): Ryan Russell, DE, Purdue
Round 4 (135): David Parry, NT, Stanford
Round 5 (157): Cedric Thompson, S, Minnesota
Round 6 (197): Justin Hardy, WR, East Carolina
Round 7 (238): Antoine Everett, G, McNeese State
Round 1 (12): DeVante Parker, WR, Louisville
Round 1 (19): Eddie Goldman, DT, Florida State
Round 2 (43): Eric Kendricks, LB, UCLA
Round 3 (77): Garrett Grayson, QB, Colorado State
Round 4 (111): Tyrus Thompson, OT, Oklahoma
Round 4 (115): Za'Darius Smith, DE, Kentucky
Round 5 (147): Ben Koyack, TE, Notre Dame
Round 6 (189): Darryl Roberts, CB, Marshall
Round 6 (202): Darren Waller, WR, Georgia Tech
Round 7 (229): J.R. Tavai, OLB, USC
Round 1 (27): Kevin Johnson, CB, Wake Forest
Round 2 (60): T.J. Yeldon, RB, Alabama
Round 3 (91): Nate Orchard, DE, Utah
Round 4 (127): Darius Philon, DT, Arkansas
Round 5 (163): Kurtis Drummond, S, Michigan State
Round 7 (236): Davon Walls, DT, Lincoln
Round 7 (243): Cody Riggs, CB, Notre Dame Tech
Round 1 (28): Jake Fisher, OT, Oregon
Round 2 (59): Mario Edwards, DE, Florida State
Round 3 (92): John Miller, G, Louisville
Round 4 (133): Davis Tull, OLB, Tennessee-Chattanooga
Round 5 (143): Hayes Pullard, ILB, USC
Round 5 (164): Xavier Williams, DT, Northern Iowa
Round 6 (203): James O'Shaughnessy, TE, Illinois State
Round 7 (250): Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU
Round 7 (251): Marcus Rush, OLB, Michigan State
Round 7 (252): Kyshoen Jarrett, S, Virginia Tech
Round 1 (30): Jalen Collins, CB, LSU
Round 2 (62): Stephone Anthony, ILB, Clemson
Round 3 (94): Marcus Hardison, DT, Arizona State
Round 4 (129): Wes Saxton, TE, South Alabama
Round 5 (166: Laurence Gibson, OT, Virginia Tech
Round 6 (206): Jeremiah Poutasi, G, Utah
Round 6 (210): Damian Swann, CB, Georgia
Round 6 (213): Jake Ryan, LB, Michigan
Round 7 (247): B.J. Dubose, DT, Louisville
Round 1 (16): Breshad Perriman, WR, UCF
Round 2 (51): Eric Rowe, CB, Utah
Round 3 (82): Jaquiski Tartt, S, Samford
Round 4 (116): Max Garcia, C, Florida
Round 5 (152): Bryce Hager, ILB, Baylor
Round 5 (175): Karlos Williams, RB, Florida State
Round 6 (195): Darrian Miller, G, Kentucky
Round 6 (211): Zach Wagenmann, OLB, Montana
Round 6 (216): Tray Walker, CB, Texas Southern
Round 7 (235): Tayo Fabuluje, G, TCU
Round 1 (29): Ereck Flowers, OL, Miami
Round 2 (61): Cody Prewitt, S, Mississippi
Round 3 (93): Reese Dismukes, C, Auburn
Round 4 (128): David Johnson, RB, Northern Iowa
Round 5 (165): Lorenzo Doss, CB, Tulane
Round 6 (205): Kyle Emanuel, OLB, North Dakota State
Round 6 (207): Kaleb Eulls, DE, Mississippi State
Round 7 (244): Gerod Holliman, S, Louisville
Round 7 (255): Louis Trinca-Pasa, DT, Iowa
Round 1 (No. 3): Leonard Williams, DT, USC
Round 2 (36): Cameron Erving, C, Florida State
Round 3 (67): Jamil Douglas, G, Arizona State
Round 4 (103): Frank Clark, OLB, Michigan
Round 5 (139): Jeremy Langford, RB, Michigan State
Round 6 (180): Imoan Claiborne, CB, Northwestern State
Round 7 (220): Nick Marshall, CB, Auburn
Round 1 (18): Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan State
Round 2 (49): Devin Smith, WR, Ohio State
Round 3 (80): Donovan Smith, OT, Penn State
Round 3 (98): Ibraheim Campbell, S, Northwestern
Round 4 (118): Tyeler Davison, DT, Fresno State
Round 5 (172): Nick Boyle, TE, Delaware
Round 5 (173): Arie Kouandjio, G, Alabama
Round 6 (193): Gregory Mancz, C, Toledo
Round 6 (217): Ben Heeney, ILB, Kansas
Round 7 (233): David Irving, DT, Iowa State
Round 1 (32): Landon Collins, S, Alabama
Round 2 (64): Carl Davis, DT, Iowa
Round 3 (96): Ali Marpet, G, Hobart
Round 3 (97): Anthony Chickillo, DE, Miami
Round 4 (101): Tyler Lockett, WR, Kansas State
Round 4 (131): Bobby McCain, CB, Memphis
Round 6 (178): Austin Shepherd, OT, Alabama
Round 7 (219): Junior Sylvestre, LB, Toledo
Round 7 (253): Doniel Gambrell, OT, Notre Dame College
Round 1 (13): Randy Gregory, OLB, Nebraska
Round 1 (31): Nelson Agholor, WR, USC
Round 2 (44): A.J. Cann, G, South Carolina
Round 3 (75): Jesse James, TE, Penn State
Round 3 (78): Kwon Alexander, OLB, LSU
Round 5 (148): Corey Robinson, OT, South Carolina
Round 5 (154): Sean Mannion, QB, Oregon State
Round 6 (187): Bernard Blake, CB, Colorado State
Round 7 (230): Jake Rodgers, OT, Eastern Washington
Round 1 (No. 9): Danny Shelton, NT, Washington
Round 2 (40): Damarious Randall, S, Arizona State
Round 3 (74): Danielle Hunter, DE, LSU
Round 4 (108): Mark Glowinski, G, West Virginia
Round 5 (144): Senquez Golson, CB, Ole Miss
Round 6 (186): Malcolm Bunche, OT, UCLA
Round 7 (226): Rory Anderson, TE, South Carolina
Round 7 (245): Titus Davis, WR, Central Michigan
Round 1 (No. 4): Amari Cooper, WR, Alabama
Round 2 (35): Owamagbe Odighizuwa, DE, UCLA
Round 3 (68): Ty Sambrailo, OT, Colorado State
Round 4 (102): Tre' Jackson, G, Florida State
Round 5 (140): Javorius Allen, RB, USC
Round 6 (179): Charles Gaines, CB, Louisville
Round 7 (221): Christian Covington, DT, Rice
Round 1 (20): Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami
Round 2 (52): Ronald Darby, CB, Florida State
Round 3 (84): Xavier Cooper, DE, Washington State
Round 4 (113): Adrian Amos, S, Penn State
Round 5 (145): Markus Golden, OLB, Missouri
Round 5 (156): Brandon Bridge, QB, South Alabama
Round 6 (196): Troy Hill, CB, Oregon
Round 7 (237): Ricky Collins, WR, Texas A&M Commerce
Round 1 (No. 22): Marcus Peters, CB, Washington
Round 2 (56): Shaq Thompson, S, Washington
Round 3 (87): Jamison Crowder, WR, Duke
Round 4 (121): Stefon Diggs, WR, Maryland
Round 5 (160): Xzavier Dickson, OLB, Alabama
Round 6 (199): Jacorey Shepherd, CB, Kansas
Round 6 (212): Donald Celiscar, S, W. Michigan
Round 7 (239): Tory Slater, DT, West Georgia
Round 1 (15): Arik Armstead, DE, Oregon
Round 2 (46): Sammie Coates, WR, Auburn
Round 3 (79): Paul Dawson, ILB, TCU
Round 4 (126): Craig Mager, CB, Texas State
Round 4 (132): Alani Fua, OLB, BYU
Round 5 (151): Tyler Kroft, TE, Rutgers
Round 6 (190): Matt Jones, RB, Florida
Round 7 (246): Ben Beckwith, G, Mississippi State
Round 7 (254): Taylor Heinicke, QB, Old Dominion
Round 2 (63): Hroniss Grasu, C, Oregon
Round 3 (95): Tre McBride, WR, William & Mary
Round 4 (112): Jarvis Harrison, G, Texas A&M
Round 4 (130): Leterrius Walton, DT, Central Michigan
Round 4 (134): Ty Montgomery, WR, Stanford
Round 5 (167): Tye Smith, CB, Towson
Round 5 (170): Chad Hamilton, G/C, Coastal Carolina
Round 6 (181): Jalston Fowler, FB, Alabama
Round 6 (209): Martrell Spaight, LB, Arkansas
Round 6 (214): Andrew Donnal, OT, Iowa
Round 7 (248): DeShawn Williams, DT, Clemson
Round 1 (1): Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
Round 2 (34): Preston Smith, DE, Mississippi State
Round 3 (65): Rashad Greene, WR, Florida State
Round 5 (162): Sean Hickey, OT, Syracuse
Round 6 (184): Terrence Magee, RB, LSU
Round 7 (218): Trenton Brown, G, Florida
Round 7 (231): Mike Hull, LB, Penn State
Round 1 (2): Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
Round 2 (33): Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Oklahoma
Round 3 (66): Laken Tomlinson, G, Duke
Round 4 (100): Rob Havenstein, OT, Wisconsin
Round 5 (138): Durrell Eskridge, S, Syracuse
Round 6 (177): Josue Matias, G, Florida State
Round 6 (208): Bryce Callahan, CB, Rice
Round 1 (5): Dante Fowler, Jr., OLB, Florida
Round 2 (38): T.J. Clemmings, OT, Pittsburgh
Round 3 (69): Alex Carter, CB/S, Stanford
Round 4 (105): Josh Shaw, CB, USC
Round 5 (141): Tony Lippett, WR, Michigan State
Round 6 (182): Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Auburn
Round 7 (222): Amarlo Herrera, ILB, Georgia