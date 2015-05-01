2015 schedule highlights for Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

Think a matchup of Winston vs. Marcus Mariota in Week 1 wouldn't be fun? It's a matchup that falls straight from the storyline heavens. Remember, thanks in part to FSU's pro-style offense, Winston was supposed to be the quarterback in this draft that was most ready to play right away. Winston starting the opener would signal more than the beginning of a season for Bucs fans -- for the optimistic ones, it would be the start of an era. If Mike Glennon is under center to start the season, Bucs fans will already be looking at their watches -- especially if Mariota is starting the opener for the Titans in Tampa.