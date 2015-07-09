Seven semifinalists from last year's competition for the honor return to make up 25 on the 2015 Ray Guy Award watch list, including 2014 winner Tom Hackett of Utah. Hackett averaged 46.7 yards per punt last season and had 19 punts downed inside the opponent's 10-yard line. Alabama's J.K. Scott and Idaho's Austin Rehkow are back as 2014 finalists, and returning semifinalists from last year include Ohio State's Cameron Johnston, Wake Forest's Alex Kinal, Texas A&M's Drew Kaser and Miami's Justin Vogel