2015 NFL Draft: What we learned from Tuesday's pro days

Published: Mar 10, 2015 at 01:02 PM

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the calendar flipping over to March means only one thing on the road to the 2015 NFL Draft: pro days. College Football 24/7 will be your one-stop shop for information on workouts from Alabama to Yale and everybody in between.

» 2015 pro day schedule, results and analysis

Here's a look at the key takeaways from Tuesday's pro-day action.

Arizona: Hill helps his stock

Big draw:WR Austin Hill
Don't forget: OL Mickey Baucus
Notable attendees:12 NFL teams sent at least one representative.
The skinny:Not much information got out of Tucson with a pro day that was closed to media members and fans, but NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt reported that Hill ran a 4.57 40-yard dash and had a good positional workout. Hill posted impressive numbers in college and has quality tape, so a good day on the turf might have boosted his stock.

Harvard: Hodges stands out during drills

Big draw:LB Zack Hodges
Don't forget:OL Nicholas Easton
Notable attendees:Over a dozen teams had a representative on hand.
The skinny:Hodges was the big name that brought scouts out to the Crimson's indoor facility, and he did not disappoint, putting in a terrific agility workout. He stood on several of his numbers from the combine but did post a short-shuttle time that was nearly one-tenth of a second better than what he ran in Indy.

Kansas State: Mueller shows off versatility

Big draw:WR Tyler Lockett
Don't forget:OL B.J. Finney
Notable attendees:The Chiefs, Giants, Colts and Eagles were among the 20 or so teams that had a representative in the Little Apple.
The skinny:Lockett stand on his quality time in the 40-yard dash at the combine, and not surprisingly, he looked good during drills, showing off good change of direction and great hands. DE Ryan Mueller showed off his versatility Tuesday, going through drills as a defensive end, linebacker and fullback while posting a good 40-yard-dash time for a 245-pounder. Finney also put in great work on the field, and NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt called him a Day 1 starter.

Kent State: Pierce draws plenty of interest

Big draw:TE Casey Pierce
Don't forget:RB Trayion Durham
Notable attendees:In-state teams such as the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals were among the 20 or so scouts to stop by.
The skinny:Only a handful of prospects worked out at the Golden Flashes pro day, but that didn't limit the numbers of scouts who stopped by to catch Pierce's workout. He tested in just about everything and put up solid numbers a 6-foot-4 tight end. Pierce also said he was happy with his performance in drills.

UAB: Players take to Samford to show off for scouts

Big draw:WR J.J. Nelson
Don't forget:CB Jimmy Jean
Notable attendees:Plenty of scouts from over 20 teams stopped by to see the former Blazers players.
The skinny:With their football program disbanded, UAB players made the short drive to Samford to show off their skills for scouts along with a half-dozen other small school prospects. Nelson stood on his 4.28 in the 40 from the combine, which was the fastest mark in Indy this year. Times for other prospects were probably slower than expected anyway, given the damp conditions.

UCLA: Hundley flashes arm talent

Big draw:QB Brett Hundley
Don't forget:LB Eric Kendricks
Notable attendees:28 teams sent at least one coach or scout, while the Seattle Seahawks sent two defensive coaches and the Tennessee Titans had a multi-scout delegation.
The skinny:Hundley's arm looked very good. He fired darts all over the field and missed on just three passes -- a wide pass in the end zone and two long fade routes. He mostly worked in the pocket on passes but occasionally threw on the run and actually looked better going to his left than to his right. Kendricks moved swiftly during linebacker drills, as did DE/OLB Owa Odighizuwa, whose stock is rising quickly. Also notable was defensive tackle Ellis McCarthy, who looked slimmer since the combine and went through a few reps in pass protection drills as an offensive lineman.

Also in action on Tuesday:Akron, Army, Monmouth, Samford, Tennessee State.

On deck for Wednesday:Alabama, Central Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Emporia State, Louisville, Marshall, Oklahoma, Rice, Rutgers, South Florida, USC, Wisconsin.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE