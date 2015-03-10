2015 NFL Draft: What we learned from Tuesday's pro days

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the calendar flipping over to March means only one thing on the road to the 2015 NFL Draft: pro days. College Football 24/7 will be your one-stop shop for information on workouts from Alabama to Yale and everybody in between.
Here's a look at the key takeaways from Tuesday's pro-day action.
Arizona: Hill helps his stock
Big draw:WR Austin Hill
Don't forget: OL Mickey Baucus
Notable attendees:12 NFL teams sent at least one representative.
The skinny:Not much information got out of Tucson with a pro day that was closed to media members and fans, but NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt reported that Hill ran a 4.57 40-yard dash and had a good positional workout. Hill posted impressive numbers in college and has quality tape, so a good day on the turf might have boosted his stock.
Harvard: Hodges stands out during drills
Big draw:LB Zack Hodges
Don't forget:OL Nicholas Easton
Notable attendees:Over a dozen teams had a representative on hand.
The skinny:Hodges was the big name that brought scouts out to the Crimson's indoor facility, and he did not disappoint, putting in a terrific agility workout. He stood on several of his numbers from the combine but did post a short-shuttle time that was nearly one-tenth of a second better than what he ran in Indy.
Kansas State: Mueller shows off versatility
Big draw:WR Tyler Lockett
Don't forget:OL B.J. Finney
Notable attendees:The Chiefs, Giants, Colts and Eagles were among the 20 or so teams that had a representative in the Little Apple.
The skinny:Lockett stand on his quality time in the 40-yard dash at the combine, and not surprisingly, he looked good during drills, showing off good change of direction and great hands. DE Ryan Mueller showed off his versatility Tuesday, going through drills as a defensive end, linebacker and fullback while posting a good 40-yard-dash time for a 245-pounder. Finney also put in great work on the field, and NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt called him a Day 1 starter.
Kent State: Pierce draws plenty of interest
Big draw:TE Casey Pierce
Don't forget:RB Trayion Durham
Notable attendees:In-state teams such as the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals were among the 20 or so scouts to stop by.
The skinny:Only a handful of prospects worked out at the Golden Flashes pro day, but that didn't limit the numbers of scouts who stopped by to catch Pierce's workout. He tested in just about everything and put up solid numbers a 6-foot-4 tight end. Pierce also said he was happy with his performance in drills.
UAB: Players take to Samford to show off for scouts
Big draw:WR J.J. Nelson
Don't forget:CB Jimmy Jean
Notable attendees:Plenty of scouts from over 20 teams stopped by to see the former Blazers players.
The skinny:With their football program disbanded, UAB players made the short drive to Samford to show off their skills for scouts along with a half-dozen other small school prospects. Nelson stood on his 4.28 in the 40 from the combine, which was the fastest mark in Indy this year. Times for other prospects were probably slower than expected anyway, given the damp conditions.
UCLA: Hundley flashes arm talent
Big draw:QB Brett Hundley
Don't forget:LB Eric Kendricks
Notable attendees:28 teams sent at least one coach or scout, while the Seattle Seahawks sent two defensive coaches and the Tennessee Titans had a multi-scout delegation.
The skinny:Hundley's arm looked very good. He fired darts all over the field and missed on just three passes -- a wide pass in the end zone and two long fade routes. He mostly worked in the pocket on passes but occasionally threw on the run and actually looked better going to his left than to his right. Kendricks moved swiftly during linebacker drills, as did DE/OLB Owa Odighizuwa, whose stock is rising quickly. Also notable was defensive tackle Ellis McCarthy, who looked slimmer since the combine and went through a few reps in pass protection drills as an offensive lineman.
Also in action on Tuesday:Akron, Army, Monmouth, Samford, Tennessee State.
On deck for Wednesday:Alabama, Central Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Emporia State, Louisville, Marshall, Oklahoma, Rice, Rutgers, South Florida, USC, Wisconsin.