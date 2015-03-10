2015 NFL Draft: What we learned from Tuesday's pro days

Big draw:QB Brett Hundley

Don't forget:LB Eric Kendricks

Notable attendees:28 teams sent at least one coach or scout, while the Seattle Seahawks sent two defensive coaches and the Tennessee Titans had a multi-scout delegation.

The skinny:Hundley's arm looked very good. He fired darts all over the field and missed on just three passes -- a wide pass in the end zone and two long fade routes. He mostly worked in the pocket on passes but occasionally threw on the run and actually looked better going to his left than to his right. Kendricks moved swiftly during linebacker drills, as did DE/OLB Owa Odighizuwa, whose stock is rising quickly. Also notable was defensive tackle Ellis McCarthy, who looked slimmer since the combine and went through a few reps in pass protection drills as an offensive lineman.