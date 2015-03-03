2015 NFL Draft: What we learned from Tuesday's pro days

Published: Mar 03, 2015 at 10:31 AM

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the calendar flipping over to March means only one thing on the road to the 2015 NFL Draft: pro days. College Football 24/7 will be your one-stop shop for information on workouts from Alabama to Yale and everybody in between.

» 2015 pro days schedule and results

In contrast to Monday's pro days, there were several big names in action Tuesday, and plenty of scouts, coaches and general managers were in attendance. Here's a look at what happened Tuesday at pro days across the country.

Auburn: Grant blazes fast time

Big draw:WR Sammie Coates
Don't forget:CB Nick Marshall
Notable attendees:Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, Rams RB Tre Mason, scouts from all 32 teams
The Skinny:After going through quarterback drills at the combine, Auburn's pro day offered Marshall a chance to perform defensive back work, and he looked solid doing so, according to CFB 24/7's Chase Goodbread. Marshall also threw and caught punts Tuesday. Backup running back Corey Grant might have been the star of the show, though, posting a 10-7 broad jump and remarkable 40 times of 4.25 and 4.27, according to NFL Media's Mike Mayock. Coates was watched closely by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and looked good catching the ball after struggling with drops at the combine. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt noted that Coates was especially impressive catching deeper passes. Also notable was DL Jeff Whitaker's 41 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, more reps than anybody had in Indy. Defensive back Robenson Therezie, who wasn't invited to the combine, ran 40 times of 4.37 and 4.39.

Duquesne: Several scouts head to small school

Big draw:TE Kyle Shuman
Don't forget:OL Kupa Suivaaia
Notable attendees:Scouts from the Steelers and 49ers were among those that made it out.

Northwestern: Campbell doesn't work out

Big draw:S Ibraheim Campbell
Don't forget:OL Brandon Vitabile
Notable attendees:All but the Broncos, Cardinals and Ravens sent a representative, and there was a heavy Bears presence, naturally.
The Skinny:Neither Campbell nor quarterback Trevor Siemian worked out Tuesday, but several reports surfaced saying they would hold a workout next month. With those two out of the picture, Vitabile had a chance to shine during positional drills. LB Jimmy Hall appeared to be the workout warrior, posting a 10-7 broad jump and 39.5-inch vertical jump. Former five-star receiver Kyle Prater also put up some solid numbers for a big guy, including a reported 10-1 in the broad jump.

Pitt: Clemmings helps himself

Big draw:OL T.J. Clemmings
Don't forget:OL Matt Rotheram
Notable attendees:27 teams sent a scout or a coach to the workout, and former Pitt DT Aaron Donald stopped by.
The Skinny:Clemmings was the star of the show and "did nothing but help himself," scouts told NFL Media reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala. He stood on his test results from the combine and went through an extended workout at right tackle. Steelers and Eagles OL coaches really put him and Rotheram through their paces, and each apparently did well. Most notable was Clemmings checking in at 310 pounds, a tad heavier than his playing weight last season.

Sam Houston State: Nine teams stop by

Big draw:RB Keshawn Hill
Don't forget:TE Shane Young
Notable attendees:Scouts from the Texans, Colts, Chiefs, Rams, Chargers and Raiders were among the nine teams that sent a representative.

Also in action on Tuesday:James Madison, New Mexico State and Tuskegee.

On deck for Wednesday:Arkansas, Mississippi State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Weber State.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

