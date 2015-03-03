2015 NFL Draft: What we learned from Tuesday's pro days

Big draw:OL T.J. Clemmings

Don't forget:OL Matt Rotheram

Notable attendees:27 teams sent a scout or a coach to the workout, and former Pitt DT Aaron Donald stopped by.

The Skinny:Clemmings was the star of the show and "did nothing but help himself," scouts told NFL Media reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala. He stood on his test results from the combine and went through an extended workout at right tackle. Steelers and Eagles OL coaches really put him and Rotheram through their paces, and each apparently did well. Most notable was Clemmings checking in at 310 pounds, a tad heavier than his playing weight last season.