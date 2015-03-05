2015 NFL Draft: What we learned from Thursday's pro days

Big draw:S Cody Prewitt

Don't forget:CB Senquez Golson

Notable attendees:A defensive backs coach from the Jets was among the representatives from 27 NFL teams on hand.

The skinny:The two big draws for the Rebels were in the secondary. Prewitt ran better than he did at the NFL Scouting Combine with a solid 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. He and Golson looked good during drills, according to Gil Brandt, and each might have helped his stock. They were overshadowed a bit, however, by the strong showing from defensive end Carlos Thompson. He ran a 4.75 in the 40 and had such an impressive workout for scouts that he could end up being drafted according to Brandt. Given the amount of talent still on the Rebels roster, scouts should probably get used to heading to Oxford in early March.