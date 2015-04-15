2015 NFL Draft: Top six return-specialist prospects

Particulars: 5-10, 195; 4.51 in the 40 at the combine.

The skinny: He played just his senior season at Utah after transferring from a junior college. He is raw as a receiver and needs refinement. But his return ability could lead to some teams giving him a chance to develop as a receiver. Clay was a sprinter of some renown in high school in California, with personal-best times of 10.46 in the 100 meters and 21.07 in the 200. Clay was fifth in the nation in punt returns (15.04-yard average on 23 attempts, with three TDs) last season, and he also had one TD on a kickoff return.