2015 NFL Draft to be held April 30-May 2

The league had been considering the possibility of extending the draft to a four-day event, with possible other dates including April 22-24 and April 29-May 2. It will remain a three-day event for 2015.
The league announced that Chicago will host the 2015 draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt said in June he expected Chicago to be the host city next year. Initially, 12 cities showed interest in hosting the draft.
Last year, the draft was scheduled two weeks later than normal (May 8-10) because of a scheduling conflict with Radio City Music Hall. The draft had been in New York since 1965 and was held at Radio City for the last nine years. As for the potential move to four days, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in July that the league is considering a number of options to improve the draft.
"We're talking about different concepts, primarily how to strengthen the last day and whether we should maybe push that back to the clubs a little bit more and allow the clubs to have a little bit more freedom as more of a club day," Goodell said. "Maybe they would announce the picks from there. We're looking at everything under the sun, because there's a great interest in it and we want to do something that's more responsive to our fans."