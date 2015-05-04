2015 NFL Draft sliders teams will one day regret passing on

Drafted:Dallas Cowboys, 60th overall (2nd round)

Analysis: There is little doubt about Gregory's talent: it's enough that he was in the conversation to go in top 10 or even the top five. That's special and something you can't coach. Off-the-field issues certainly contributed to his fall and that could turn out to be a good thing for the Cowboys, who have dealt with such things before and offer plenty of playing opportunities on an already good team. Pass rush was an area of need and now Gregory can try to harness that talent without the pressure of being a top pick.