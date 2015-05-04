2015 NFL Draft sliders teams will one day regret passing on

Published: May 04, 2015 at 08:35 AM

If there's one constant for players not picked in the top five of the NFL draft, it's their inevitable sound bite about how they'll make teams that passed on them regret it. While it will take some time before we find out how good the 2015 draft class is, here are 10 players we forecast teams will regret passing on in the draft down the road:

Randy Gregory, OLB, Nebraska

Drafted:Dallas Cowboys, 60th overall (2nd round)
Analysis: There is little doubt about Gregory's talent: it's enough that he was in the conversation to go in top 10 or even the top five. That's special and something you can't coach. Off-the-field issues certainly contributed to his fall and that could turn out to be a good thing for the Cowboys, who have dealt with such things before and offer plenty of playing opportunities on an already good team. Pass rush was an area of need and now Gregory can try to harness that talent without the pressure of being a top pick.

Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State

Drafted:Houston Texans, 70th overall (3rd round)
Analysis: Strong doesn't have to be open in order to come down with the catch and that's good news for a team without much of a quarterback. He is a big receiver who can be comfortable on the outside as well as possibly finding a home out of the slot if need be. His speed isn't top-end, but it's more than adequate and a factor some weigh too heavily. He'll be a weapon in the red zone and can immediately step in to be a No. 2 receiver without much development.

Tre Jackson, OL, Florida State

Drafted:New England Patriots, 111th overall (4th round)
Analysis: All five of the Seminoles' offensive line starters will have a chance in the NFL, but it wouldn't be surprising if Jackson winds up having the best career long-term. He lands in a good situation with an organization that has developed linemen, and that's just what he needs. The physical tools are there to be a good player on the interior, and he could be molded into a Pro Bowler with the right coaching.

Grady Jarrett, DT, Clemson

Drafted:Atlanta Falcons, 137th overall (5th round)
Analysis: Another defensive tackle who could have gone as high as the second round, Jarrett could wind up in a great situation playing for Dan Quinn. Some teams just don't want to look past his size, and that's a mistake that any ACC coach will tell you teams will regret. He can play in a variety of different sub-packages and can help right away getting pressure up the middle.

Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State

Drafted:Miami Dolphins, 149th overall (5th round)
Analysis: Nobody knows how his knee will hold up long-term from the abuse it will take in the pros, but this is a complete player who can help a team from Day 1. Ajayi does everything well and will benefit from splitting carries early on as he gets acclimated to the NFL. Being able to run between the tackles, block, and catch passes will be traits teams will regret passing on.

Michael Bennett, DT, Ohio State

Drafted:Jacksonville Jaguars, 180th overall (6th round)
Analysis: 'How is he falling this far?' was a question asked by many during the draft, as Bennett carried as high as a second-round grade from some. He's a smart player who can stop the run in a physical manner as well as rush the passer. Add all that up and the Jaguars got a great player in a value spot who will fit perfectly into their defensive system.

Busta Anderson, TE, South Carolina

Drafted:San Francisco 49ers, 254th overall (7th round)
Analysis: Anderson's upside at the tight end spot is as high as anybody's in the 2015 class given his A-plus athleticism and ability to get vertical in the passing game. His blocking needs work, but he'll be able to learn the nuances of the game from a good mentor in Vernon Davis and offers a similar skill set. If a team gets creative, he could be a star in the red zone.

» 2015 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

La'el Collins, OL, LSU

Drafted: Not drafted
Analysis: The situation surrounding Collins is bizarre to say the least. This is a first-round talent who went undrafted because of a pending legal situation. Given that just about every team will be interested in signing him if everything checks out, there will be a number of clubs who will regret not taking a flier on him in the second or third round. Long-term, things might wind up working for both Collins and the club that signs him.

Antwan Goodley, WR, Baylor

Drafted: Undrafted (signed with Dallas Cowboys)
Analysis: Goodley relied so much on his natural ability that with a little refinement, he could be dynamite out of the slot. He gets up field quickly and is able to turn a short catch into a long gain from just about any alignment. His versatility also allows for him to wind up as a Pro Bowl return man, too.

» Gil Brandt: Top undrafted free agents following the 2015 NFL Draft

Troy Hill, CB, Oregon

Drafted: Undrafted
Analysis:Ifo Ekpre-Olomu got all the headlines in the Oregon secondary, but he was out-played in 2014 by Hill. Not the biggest or fastest guy, he's still able to compete with receivers on any route and is a fluid player who can tackle much better than you think. He's got good instincts and should have been a late-round pick but has the ability to contribute for some secondary as well as being a core special-teams player.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE