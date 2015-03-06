2015 NFL Draft: Schools likely to have multiple first-round picks

As with most years, the 2015 NFL Draft will give a handful of schools a chance to tout multiple first-round picks. Using NFL.com's latest mock drafts as a guide, CFB 24/7 has identified nine such schools who are candidates in this year's draft, including three of the four teams that made the College Football Playoff last season. Here is a breakdown of those schools.
One thing to note: Depending on how you look at it, Missouri and Oklahoma also could have two first-rounders. Mizzou DE/OLB Shane Ray is a first-round lock, and Oklahoma DT Jordan Phillips is a possibility to go in the first round. The other first-rounder for each school? That depends on how you classify WR Dorial Green-Beckham. Green-Beckham played two seasons for Missouri, then was dismissed from school; he enrolled at Oklahoma last summer but never played a down for the Sooners, then decided to turn pro.
History lesson
Here is a look at schools that have had multiple draft picks in the past five drafts:
2014
» Alabama:C.J. Mosley (17), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21)
» Auburn:Greg Robinson (2), Dee Ford (23)
» Louisville:Calvin Pryor (18), Marcus Smith (26), Teddy Bridgewater (32)
» Ohio State:Ryan Shazier (15), Bradley Roby (31)
» Texas A&M:Jake Matthews (6), Mike Evans (7), Johnny Manziel (22)
2013
» Alabama:Dee Milliner (9), Chance Warmack (10), D.J. Fluker (11)
» Florida:Sharrif Floyd (23), Matt Elam (32)
» Florida State: E.J. Manuel (16), Bjorn Werner (24), Xavier Rhodes (25)
» Georgia:Jarvis Jones (17), Alec Ogletree (30)
» LSU:Barkevious Mingo (6), Eric Reid (18)
» North Carolina:Jonathan Cooper (7), Sylvester Williams (28)
» Oregon:Dion Jordan (3), Kyle Long (20)
2012
» Alabama:Trent Richardson (3), Mark Barron (7), Dre Kirkpatrick (17), Dont'a Hightower (25)
» Baylor:Robert Griffin III (2), Kendall Wright (20)
» Boise State:Shea McClellin (19), Doug Martin (31)
» Illinois:Whitney Mercilus (26), A.J. Jenkins (30)
» LSU:Morris Claiborne (6), Michael Brockers (14)
» Notre Dame:Michael Floyd (13), Harrison Smith (29)
» Oklahoma State:Justin Blackmon (5), Brandon Weeden (22)
» South Carolina:Stephon Gilmore (10), Melvin Ingram (18)
» Stanford:Andrew Luck (1), David DeCastro (24)
» USC:Matt Kalil (4), Nick Perry (31)
2011
» Alabama:Marcell Dareus (3), Julio Jones (6), James Carpenter (25), Mark Ingram (28)
» Auburn:Cam Newton (1), Nick Fairley (13)
» Baylor: Phil Taylor (21), Danny Watkins (23)
» Colorado:Nate Solder (17), Jimmy Smith (27)
» Missouri:Aldon Smith (7), Blaine Gabbert (10)
» Wisconsin:J.J. Watt (11), Gabe Carimi (29)
2010
» Alabama:Rolando McClain (8), Kareem Jackson (20)
» California:Tyson Alualu (10), jahvid Best (30)
» Florida:Joe Haden (7), Maurkice Pouncey (18), Tim Tebow (25) » Georgia Tech:Derrick Morgan (16), Demaryius Thomas (22)
» Oklahoma:Sam Bradford (1), Gerald McCoy (3), Trent Williams (4), Jermaine Gresham (21),
» Oklahoma State:Russell Okung (6), Dez Bryant (24)
» Rutgers:Anthony Davis (11), Devin McCourty (27)
» Tennessee:Eric Berry (5), Dan Williams (26)
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.