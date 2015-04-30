2015 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for NFC teams

With the first three rounds of the NFL draft in the books, here are CFB 24/7's quick-snap grades for Days 1 and 2.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Draft pick: CB Byron Jones (No. 27 overall), DE Randy Gregory (No. 60 overall), OL Chaz Green (No. 91 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A+
Overall grade: A
The skinny: The star of the NFL Scouting Combine jumped from under-the-radar prospect to first-round pick after testing well and showing scouts he could cover better than everyone thought. Jones fills a huge need on the Cowboys' defense, and his versatility will allow him to play a number of spots in the secondary. On Day 2, the Cowboys got a top-10 talent at pick No. 60 in Gregory -- obviously, a tremendous value at a big area of need. If the team can get a good support system in place, Gregory could be the steal of the draft a few years from now. Green fills a void along the line and can play multiple spots, but whether he can stay healthy is a question.
New York Giants
Draft picks:Ereck Flowers (No. 9 overall), S Landon Collins (No. 33 overall), DE Owa Odighizuwa (No. 74 overall)
Day 1 grade: C+
Day 2 grade: A+
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: Flowers has tremendous ability and upside, but the team might have reached a little bit with this one. He'll certainly fill a need on a team that badly needs to upgrade along the line, but Flowers will have to refine his technique sooner rather than later. At least Eli Manning will be happy the Giants upgraded their pass protection. The Giants gave up a fourth-round pick to the Titans to move up and grab Landon Collins in the second round, but he'll be a great fit for this team. He fills a huge need and can bang with the best of them in a physical division. Odighizuwa is a tremendous value in the third round, and if he's fully healthy, he could be a monster along the line for New York.
Philadelphia Eagles
Draft pick: WR Nelson Agholor (No. 20 overall), DB Eric Rowe (No. 47 overall), LB Jordan Hicks (No. 84 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: B+
Overall grade: A-
The skinny: Poor Agholor will have the distinction of being "Not Marcus Mariota" in Philly, but that doesn't matter. He'll be a great fit for Chip Kelly's offensive system. His return game is not to be underestimated either, and he's a picture-perfect replacement for Jeremy Maclin. Don't be surprised if he has the most catches of any rookie wideout next season. Rowe brings great coverage skills, and as a bonus, he can play both safety and corner. Hicks could turn out to be a quality player if he can stay healthy.
Washington Redskins
Draft pick: OL Brandon Scherff (No. 5 overall), DE Preston Smith (No. 38 overall), RB Matt Jones (No. 95 overall)
Day 1 grade: C+
Day 2 grade: A-
Overall grade: B
The skinny: GM Scot McCloughan is one of the best evaluators in the league, but Scherff was a big reach, even if he lives up to his potential. Failing to trade down and passing on the best player in the draft (Leonard Williams) is going to be something the team might regret, even if Scherff becomes a top-flight tackle or guard. Smith is a big player who can really get up field and brings some versatility to the line as well. Jones could have a long career in the league; he does all of the little things nicely and will be a nice complement to Alfred Morris.
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Draft pick: WR Kevin White (No. 7 overall), DT Eddie Goldman (No. 39 overall), OL Hroniss Grasu (No. 71 overall)
Grade: A
Grade: A
Grade: A
The skinny: The hometown crowd reacted positively to the Bears' first pick, and it wasn't alone. New GM Ryan Pace grabbed a player with arguably the highest upside in the draft. Jay Cutler said goodbye to Brandon Marshall and hello to someone with the potential to be even better in White, which has to make Cutler happy even if the front office might have tried to trade him. Good luck to opposing defenses trying to defend White and Alshon Jeffrey. At times, Goldman was dominant in the middle of Florida State's defense, and John Fox is hoping that happens in the Windy City. Oregon offensive linemen have worked out well for the Bears in recent years, and Grasu should continue that trend.
Detroit Lions
Draft pick: OG Laken Tomlinson (No. 28 overall), RB Ameer Abdullah (No. 54 overall), CB Alex Carter (No. 80 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A-
Overall grade: A-
The skinny: In a span of about 30 minutes, the Lions upgraded their interior offensive line and managed to get more picks in the process. Matthew Stafford is no doubt quite happy at this news, and while some saw Tomlinson as a reach at the tail end of the first round, he's a safe pick that will help the team. Abdullah was Mayock's No. 3 back in the draft and is a steal at the end of the second round. He'll be a nice fit in the Lions offense while replacing Reggie Bush. Carter is a smart corner who could wind up being a nice weapon, given the other quarterbacks and wideouts in the division.
Green Bay Packers
Draft pick: S Damarious Randall (No. 30 overall), CB Quinten Rollins (No. 62 overall), WR Ty Montgomery (No. 94 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: B
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: There are not a ton of needs for the Packers on either side of the ball, and they landed perhaps the best coverage safety -- albeit, in a weak class -- in Randall, who excels at man coverage. Add in Randall's ability to play some corner if needed, and the Packers might have landed a gem in addition to shoring up their secondary. Rollins also provides flexibility, with the ability to play both corner and safety. Wide receiver wasn't a big team need, but Montgomery has star potential in this offense and could be a Pro Bowl kick returner early in his career.
Minnesota Vikings
Draft pick: CB Trae Waynes (No. 11 overall), LB Eric Kendricks (No. 45 overall), DE Daniele Hunter (No. 88 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A-
Overall grade: A-
The skinny: There will be no Louisville reunion in the Twin Cities between Teddy Bridgewater and DeVante Parker after the Vikings went defense yet again with their top pick. There are question marks about Waynes in off-coverage, but he has the ability to be a top-tier cornerback. Kendricks reunites with former UCLA teammate Anthony Barr and lands in a perfect spot. Hunter flashed plenty of potential at LSU but is a bit of a project; he could develop nicely in Minnesota.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Draft pick: LB/DE Vic Beasley (No. 8 overall), CB Jalen Collins (No. 42 overall), RB Tevin Coleman (No. 73 overall).
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: B+
Overall grade: A
The skinny: Hard to find a better convergence of team need and good player than the Falcons' pick of Beasley, who was a great draft value at pick No. 8. Time will tell if they regret passing on local star Todd Gurley, but this is just the kind of player new coach Dan Quinn could develop into a star. Collins has first-round talent, but there are questions about his production in college and off-the-field issues. He's a high-upside pick in the second. Coleman is a steal at the 73rd pick and could be a star early on for the team as a home-run threat.
Carolina Panthers
Draft pick: LB Shaq Thompson (No. 25 overall), WR Devin Funchess (No. 41 overall)
Day 1 grade: B-
Day 2 grade: C
Overall grade: C+
The skinny: There's no question that Thompson is talented, but he might have been a slight reach, given that most thought he would slip to the second round. He'll upgrade the defense on third down, as well as on special teams, and might even replace Thomas Davis, who, interestingly, announced the Panthers' pick at the draft. Funchess can develop into a monster opposite Kelvin Benjamin, but the Panthers paid a steep price for him, trading away a third-round pick to move up high enough to get a player who needs some refinement.
New Orleans Saints
Draft picks: OL Andrus Peat (No. 13 overall), LB Stephone Anthony (No. 31 overall), DE Hau'oli Kikaha (No. 44 overall), QB Garrett Grayson (No. 75 overall), CB P.J. Williams (No. 78 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: C
Overall grade: B
The skinny: An offensive lineman isn't a sexy pick, but Peat could wind up being the best player at left tackle in this draft class and is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass protector. He will be able to start right away in New Orleans and help keep Drew Brees upright. Anthony is an inside linebacker who should help defensive coordinator Rob Ryan slow opposing offenses down. On Day 2, the Saints reached for Kikaha, but there's little doubt he will be a boost to the pass rush. Many believe Grayson will be nothing more than a backup, but he does have all the tools to develop under Sean Payton's tutelage. Williams might be the best of the team's Day 2 picks and is an athletic option in a division full of receivers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Draft pick: QB Jameis Winston (No. 1 overall), OL Donovan Smith (No. 34 overall), OL Ali Marpet (No. 61 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: B+
Overall grade: B
The skinny: The Bucs had months to figure out what they wanted to with the top pick, and to nobody's surprise, they grabbed Winston. He should do well in a Tampa Bay uniform, but he isn't the top player in the draft, and some analysts believe he isn't the top quarterback. There are obvious off-the-field issues, but the Bucs have a new leader under center, and a pretty good one to boot. Smith was undoubtedly taken to protect Winston and should fit in right away at right tackle, even if he does need to refine his protection skills. Marpet will face a big jump in competition from the Division III level, but he might have been the biggest riser in the draft.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Draft pick: OL D.J. Humphries (No. 24 overall), DE Markus Golden (No. 58 overall), RB David Johnson (No. 86 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A-
Overall grade: A
The skinny: NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah is one of many who believe Humphries is the best offensive tackle in the draft. At pick No. 24, he's an absolute steal for the Cardinals, especially considering they didn't have to trade up to get him. Humphries will fill an area of need and help the recovering Carson Palmer breathe a bit easier by keeping pass rushers at bay. Golden has great upside and might wind up having a better career than his former teammates at Missouri, such Broncos' first-round pick Shane Ray. Johnson is a perfect fit for Bruce Arians and can fill the big-back role while also being a top-notch threat as a pass catcher.
St. Louis Rams
Draft pick: RB Todd Gurley (No. 10 overall), OL Rob Havenstein (No. 57 overall), OL Jamon Brown (No. 72 overall), QB Sean Mannion (No. 89 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B+
Overall grade: A
The skinny: As Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk said during NFL Network's broadcast of the draft, Gurley is the whole package at running back and should give the Rams' ground game a huge boost when he gets on the field. Yes, the medical issue will be in the back of everybody's mind, but the Rams landed one of the best tailback prospects to come into the league since Adrian Peterson. Havenstein should set up shop at right tackle, and Brown gives the Rams a solid run blocker. A lot of folks around the league liked Mannion's potential, and he found a good spot in St. Louis.
San Francisco 49ers
Draft pick: DL Arik Armstead (No. 17 overall), S Jaquiski Tartt (No. 46 overall), DE/LB Eli Harold (No. 79 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B+
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: GM Trent Balkke likes to move around in the draft, and Thursday he managed to move back just a few spots and land a number of quality selections on Day 3. On top of that, the 49ers landed one of the most versatile defensive linemen available in Armstead, who can develop into a dominant player. Tartt has plenty of upside at safety and will help support the run in a division where run defense is essential. Harold had first-round talent, but the 49ers were able to get him in the third.
Seattle Seahawks
Draft pick:DE Frank Clark (No. 63 overall), WR Tyler Lockett (No. 69 overall)
Day 1 grade: N/A
Day 2 grade: B-
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: The Seahawks don't get a Day 1 grade because they didn't have a first-round pick, but their grade would be an A+, considering they turned the second-to-last pick in the first round into a Pro Bowl tight end/receiver in Jimmy Graham. Yes, the price was high, but Graham is a proven commodity who can help get this team another ring. Frank Clark had a ton of character concerns entering the draft, and getting him in the second round was a massive reach. The team managed an average Day 2 grade, however, because the selection of Lockett was a home run.