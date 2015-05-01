2015 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for AFC teams

With the first three rounds of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, here are CFB 24/7's quick-snap grades for Days 1 and 2.
AFC East
Miami Dolphins
Draft pick: WR DeVante Parker (No. 14 overall), DT Jordan Phillips (No. 52 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B+
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: Parker was some folks' top wideout in the draft and might have been a consensus top player at the position if he weren't injured his final season. The Dolphins liked Parker throughout the draft process and got their guy without giving anything up. That's a win. Phillips might not represent a need for the Dolphins, who signed Ndamukong Suh as a free agent, but he shows flashes of first-round talent, and the team moved back to get him to boot.
New England Patriots
Draft picks: DT Malcom Brown (No. 32 overall), SS Jordan Richards (No. 64 overall), DL Geneo Grissom (No. 97 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: C
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: Every year Bill Belichick seems to land a future star, and he might have done so again in grabbing Brown. Many thought he would be off the board in the middle of the first round, but instead he fell to the defending champs and can immediately contribute to the rotation along the defensive line. The Pats grabbed Richards way too early, but he's a smart player who meets a team need and is also a nice fit for the defensive system. Grissom is Mr. Versatility and can play all over the field -- a nice value late in the third round.
New York Jets
Draft pick: DL Leonard Williams (No. 6 overall), WR Devin Smith (No. 37 overall), LB Lorenzo Mauldin (No. 82 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A-
Overall grade: A
The skinny: The new front office and head coach in New York landed the best player in the draft. That's a nice way to start your tenure even if Williams might not really be a true need for the Jets. That defense should be nasty for Todd Bowles, and Williams could provide some insurance in case Muhammad Wilkerson leaves as a free agent next season. Smith has plenty of speed and will help stretch the field for Geno Smith. Mauldin was a great value pick in the third round off the edge.
Buffalo Bills
Draft picks: CB Ronald Darby (No. 50 overall), OG John Miller (No. 81 overall)
Day 1 grade: N/A
Day 2 grade: B-
Overall grade:B-
The skinny: If we had to give a grade for Day 1, it would be a C-minus. The Bills traded away what would have been a good pick this year in order to move up a few spots for Sammy Watkins in last year's wide receiver-rich draft. Darby doesn't exactly fill a glaring need, but he has tremendous quickness and can be a nickel guy from Day 1. Miller fits in perfectly with Rex Ryan's system.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Draft pick:WR Breshad Perriman (No. 26 overall), TE Maxx Williams (No. 55 overall), DT Carl Davis (No. 90 overall)
Day 1 grade: C-
Day 2 grade: A+
Overall grade: A
The skinny: It's hard to criticize a pick by esteemed GM Ozzie Newsome, but the selection of Perriman is interesting, given his lack of college production and issues with drops. He's a great replacement for Torrey Smith, giving the team some ability to stretch the field, and he lands with the perfect team to learn the game behind some veterans on offense. His game film at UCF gives some cause for concern, but not much apparently for the Baltimore front office. The Ravens did a good job moving up a few spots to land Williams, who could be Todd Heap 2.0 and gives the team a much-needed boost at tight end. Davis fell a bit in the draft but was a good case of the rich getting richer by going to the Ravens.
Cincinnati Bengals
Draft pick: OL Cedric Ogbuehi (No. 21 overall), OL Jake Fisher (No. 53 overall), TE Tyler Kroft (No. 85 overall), LB Paul Dawson (No. 99 overall)
Day 1 grade: B-
Day 2 grade: A+
Overall grade: A
The skinny: There are some in the draft community who think Ogbuehi might turn out to be the best tackle in this year's class, and he was billed as such before his senior season. He's got great feet and fits scheme-wise with the Bengals. The team presumably was comfortable with Ogbuehi's medical issues after an ACL tear, and he could be a nice long-term fit. Fisher is super athletic and will solidify the other side of the offensive line. Kroft is a fantastic value given his skills as a pass-catching tight end. Dawson might be the Bengals' biggest steal, though. He has the best tape of any linebacker and should have a tremendous career in the league if he learns from the other reclamation projects the Bengals have turned around.
Cleveland Browns
Draft picks: DT Danny Shelton (No. 12 overall), OL Cam Erving (No. 19 overall), DE/LB Nate Orchard (No. 51 overall), RB Duke Johnson (No. 77 overall), DT Xavier Cooper (No. 96 overall)
Day 1 grade: B-
Day 2 grade: C-
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: Is there a player better suited to this division than Danny Shelton? He'll give the Browns a great boost in the middle of the defense. As good as their first pick was, though, their second wasn't quite as good -- grabbing Erving at No. 19 overall was much too early. Plus, his best position, center, is filled at the moment, so he'll need to transition to guard early on. The team smartly traded back to get Orchard, one of the most productive players in the draft, but one whom scouts question whether his game will translate to the next level. Johnson can be a home-run threat at running back and should find a home on the return team, too, if he's not the starter early. Cooper has flashed positives in his game and solidifies the defensive line in Cleveland but was a bit of a reach.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Draft pick: DE/LB Bud Dupree (No. 22 overall), CB Senquez Golson (No. 56 overall), WR Sammie Coates (No. 87 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: D-
Overall grade: C
The skinny: Dupree was being discussed as a potential top-10 pick, so the Steelers got plenty of value grabbing him at No. 22, and without having to trade up. With his size, Dupree suits the team's scheme better than the other top edge rushers in the draft, and he is a freakish athlete who can be a big factor on defense. The team needed to take a corner, but in Golson it got one who is 5-foot-8 and probably went a round too early. Coates' issues with drops are well documented, and that won't play in the Steel City.
AFC South
Houston Texans
Draft pick: CB Kevin Johnson (No. 16 overall), LB Benardrick McKinney (No. 43 overall), WR Jaelen Strong (No. 70 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: B+
Overall grade: B
The skinny: Johnson might be the most well-rounded cornerback prospect in the draft and certainly will boost a defense that has to contend with several potent offensive weapons in the division. McKinney will be a solid fit in the middle of the team's defense and can really help shut down opposing run games, but he has issues in coverage, and the Texans might have given up too much -- a fourth- and sixth-round pick -- in order to move up for a questionable player. At least they wound up getting a steal in Strong, who will be a perfect Andre Johnson replacement.
Indianapolis Colts
Draft pick: WR Phillip Dorsett (No. 29 overall), CB D'Joun Smith (No. 65 overall), DT Henry Anderson (No. 93 overall)
Day 1 grade: B-
Day 2 grade: A
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: The Colts added another speedy wideout to what was already one of the deepest receiving corps in the league. While Andrew Luck will no doubt be happy, the team could have addressed another position such as offensive line or upgraded its defense. There are some questions about Dorsett's ability, but this team will have offensive weapons for days. Smith fills a need on defense and was a favorite of many scouts. Anderson is a filthy steal late in the third round and should be a super disruptive player on the defensive line.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Draft pick: LB/DE Dante Fowler Jr. (No. 3 overall), RB T.J. Yeldon (No. 36 overall), OL A.J. Cann (No. 67 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B-
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: Team need? Check. Great player? Check. The Jaguars got a prolific edge rusher who can boost their defense and help chase down division rival Andrew Luck for years to come. You could argue the Jags should have taken Leonard Williams or that a trade down would have been a better move, but Fowler can have an impact early on for a team in need of playmakers. Taking Yeldon with the No. 36 pick was a bit of a reach, but he was a fast-rising prospect and is a complete back who is a great fit for a young Jacksonville offense. Cann should immediately fill a need protecting Bortles and opening holes for Yeldon on the interior of the line.
Tennessee Titans
Draft pick: QB QB Marcus Mariota (No. 2 overall), WR Dorial Green-Beckham (No. 40 overall), OL Jeremiah Poutasi (No. 66 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A
Overall grade: A-
The skinny: The Titans had a need at quarterback, and Mariota is one of the best prospects to come along in a while. That said, he isn't a great fit for Ken Whisenhunt's offense, and the team will need time to bring him along. The sky is the limit for Mariota, and Tennessee landed a good player, but one of the many rumored trades for the No. 2 pick, including one with the Eagles, might have been a better move. On Day 2, the Titans smartly moved back, picking up an extra fourth-rounder in a deep draft, and still selected a potential No. 1 wideout for Mariota in Green-Beckham. DGB is a character risk, but he was worth taking a chance on in the second round. Poutasi can play guard or right tackle and is a people mover.
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Draft pick: DE/LB Shane Ray (No. 23 overall), OL Ty Sambrailo (No. 59 overall), TE Jeff Heuerman (No. 92 overall)
Day 1 grade: D
Day 2 grade: A
Overall grade: C+
The skinny: A trio of DeMarcus Ware, Von Miller and Shane Ray will be a terror off the edge, but the Broncos probably overpaid in order to move up from the No. 28 pick. Ray's off-the-field issues weren't the only questions teams had about him, and he doesn't exactly fill a need. The Broncos didn't have to go far to scout Sambrailo, who'll be a good scheme-fit for Gary Kubiak. Heuerman has sure hands and is the best blocking tight end in the draft.
Kansas City Chiefs
Draft pick: CB Marcus Peters (No. 18 overall), C Mitch Morse (No. 49 overall), WR Chris Conley (No. 76 overall), CB Steven Nelson (No. 98 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: B+
Overall grade: A-
The skinny: Andy Reid got tremendous value at pick No. 18 and might have landed the top corner in the draft. Given the rough and rowdy division the Chiefs play in, Peters' ability to cover and be physical with receivers will be a nice fit. Morse will probably be a center and can be the final piece along the Chiefs' interior line. Conley was a workout wonder at the combine and will find a nice home on offense and special teams. Nelson is a scrappy corner who is a great value just within the top 100 picks.
Oakland Raiders
Draft pick: WR Amari Cooper (No. 4 overall), DL Mario Edwards Jr. (No. 35 overall), TE Clive Walford (No. 68 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A
Overall grade: A
The skinny: Jack Del Rio could have built his defense around Leonard Williams and Khalil Mack, but grabbing the safest player in the draft was a nice way to start things out. Cooper can play inside and outside and gives QB Derek Carr a much needed safety net who will catch everything thrown his way. After nailing their pick with Mack last year, these were not the Raiders we're used to seeing on the first night of the draft. Throw in a top-tier defensive lineman like Edwards, who can play everywhere, plus an athletic tight end like Walford, and GM Reggie McKenzie is stocking the roster with young talent.
San Diego Chargers
Draft pick: RB Melvin Gordon (No. 15 overall), LB Denzel Perryman (No. 48 overall), CB Craig Mager (No. 83 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: B-
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: Gordon is a top-tier running back and fills a badly needed void for the Chargers. That part of the equation made sense. Trading a fourth- and fifth-round pick to move up two spots was questionable, even with talk of the Houston Texans having interest in Gordon at pick No. 16. Plus, there are a number of good options they could have grabbed on Day 2. It's tough to argue against Gordon in powder blue, but the price was a little steep. Perryman will solidify the linebacking corps for years to come, and the Chargers were lucky he fell this far. He'll be terrific on first and second down. Mager can develop into a quality corner, but he's very raw, and it might be a while before he pans out -- a bit of a reach in the third.