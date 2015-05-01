2015 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for AFC teams

Draft picks: DT Danny Shelton (No. 12 overall), OL Cam Erving (No. 19 overall), DE/LB Nate Orchard (No. 51 overall), RB Duke Johnson (No. 77 overall), DT Xavier Cooper (No. 96 overall)

Day 1 grade: B-

Day 2 grade: C-

Overall grade: B-

The skinny: Is there a player better suited to this division than Danny Shelton? He'll give the Browns a great boost in the middle of the defense. As good as their first pick was, though, their second wasn't quite as good -- grabbing Erving at No. 19 overall was much too early. Plus, his best position, center, is filled at the moment, so he'll need to transition to guard early on. The team smartly traded back to get Orchard, one of the most productive players in the draft, but one whom scouts question whether his game will translate to the next level. Johnson can be a home-run threat at running back and should find a home on the return team, too, if he's not the starter early. Cooper has flashed positives in his game and solidifies the defensive line in Cleveland but was a bit of a reach.