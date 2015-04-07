2015 NFL Draft: Positions teams favor/avoid in first round

When trying to figure out who your favorite team is going to pick in the first round, sometimes it's beneficial to take a look at the positions the team seems to favor in the first round.
We have done just that; as an added bonus, we also looked into what positions each team doesn't like to pick in the first round.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC South
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Oakland Raiders
San Diego Chargers
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Redskins
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
St. Louis Rams
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.