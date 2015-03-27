2015 NFL Draft: Lance Zierlein's top 10 safeties

Zierlein's bottom line: Physical, ball-hawking cornerback who is at his best in bump-and-run coverage. Celiscar allowed just 35.7 percent of passes his way to be completed in 2014 and posted 33 passes defensed and seven interceptions over the last two seasons. His ball skills are no fluke, but his lack of deep speed and fluidity could limit his draft standing and force him into a zone-based defense. It's hard to get a read on his open-field instincts, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see a team consider him at safety in the pros.