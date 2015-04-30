2015 NFL Draft: Jaelen Strong leads gems left after Day 1

I think we saw in the first round -- when six receivers flew off the board -- that everyone is looking for fast pass-catchers, and Smith should fit the bill for someone on Day 2. He's tall (over 6-foot) and fast (under 4.4 40), and he made a lot of big plays at Ohio State, where he averaged 28 yards per catch in 2014. All you have to do is look at film of Smith in the Buckeyes' 59-0 walloping of Wisconsin -- in which he racked up 137 yards and three touchdowns on four catches -- to see what makes him special.