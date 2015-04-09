2015 NFL Draft: Five potential first-round surprises

2. Browns trade up to No. 2 to land Marcus Mariota

The Browns have the ammo to make a move with two first-round picks (No. 12 and No. 19). They also have plenty of uncertainty at quarterback, even after taking Johnny Manziel in the first round a year ago. What if the Browns decide they're tired of searching for an answer under center and view Mariota as the solution to their problems? Sure, there's been some speculation that Mariota could slide out of the top 10. Why trade up if he could be waiting for them at No. 12? Well, there's also been plenty of speculation that Mariota won't last past No. 2. To ensure they land him, perhaps the Browns go all in and move up to No. 2 in a deal with the Titans, who are said to be open to dealing, if the price is right. The Browns should have as good a feel as any team for Mariota's abilities, as their quarterbacks coach, Kevin O'Connell, spent about six weeks preparing Mariota for the draft earlier this offseason, before he was hired by Cleveland.