2015 NFL Draft: Five most physical defensive backs

Published: Apr 03, 2015 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

NFL clubs are looking for coverage ability first and foremost in both cornerbacks and safeties these days, but it's certainly an added bonus if a draft prospect can also bring a physical, intimidating element to a secondary. A big hit at the right time can cause fumbles, force drops on would-be catches, or at the least, change momentum. Below is a look at five draft-worthy defensive backs who will bring a hard-hitting reputation to the team that drafts them, and more than likely, a special-teams contribution as well.

1. Landon Collins, Alabama

The undisputed best safety in the draft is known more for his hitting than his coverage, which makes Collins an easy choice for the top spot. At 6-foot and 228 pounds, he's just a couple inches and a few pounds short of being a linebacker. He attacks rushers and receivers with a linebacker's ferocity. He led Alabama in tackles last season with 103, spending more than his share of time operating close to the line of scrimmage and supporting the run. He can be a punishing defender in coverage.
NFL fit:Philadelphia Eagles. Three of six NFL Media analysts project the Eagles to take Collins with 20th overall pick, although with the safety position being the thinnest spot in the draft class, it won't be surprising if Collins is snatched up before the Eagles are on the clock.

2. Jaquiski Tartt, Samford

Just an hour down the road from where Collins made himself the darling of the draft at safety, Tartt was quietly carving out NFL attention of his own at tiny Samford in Birmingham, Ala. Tartt is 6-1 and 221 pounds, and uses every bit of it in attacking ball carriers with a downhill, aggressive style. He made 53 tackles last season and just nine of them were assisted, showing his ability to get to the ball first and make the play without help. He was outstanding at the Senior Bowl and impressed reps from 18 clubs earlier this week with a 4.47 clocking in the 40-yard dash at his pro day.
NFL fit:Indianapolis Colts. Tartt would fill a definite need for Indianapolis, which will likely be addressing the defensive backfield relatively early in the draft. After Collins, not many safeties in this draft class will be able to step into a starting role quickly, but Tartt could be up to the challenge.

3. Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss

The former Rebels star built a well-earned reputation as an enforcer in the secondary. But while he can bring plenty of force on receivers over the middle, his open-field tackling isn't quite as sure, as this dusting by Alabama's T.J. Yeldon illustrates. Still, Prewitt is as fearless a hitter as anyone in the country and figures, at a minimum, to be a special-teams menace as a rookie.
NFL fit:Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers fans readily appreciate tough, blue-collar players like Prewitt.

4. Damarious Randall, Arizona State

Randall (5-11, 196) is the smallest player listed here, but he packs a serious punch as a tackler. This from his NFL.com draft profile: "Inspired effort as a tackler, racking up 177 tackles during two-year stint at Arizona State. Looks to punish. Explodes into targets and jolts his victims." That's about as glowing a review of a prospect's physicality as you'll find. As for his agility and quickness for pass coverage, his pro day gave him a chance to show NFL coaches he can do more than just stop ball carriers dead in their tracks.
NFL fit:Chicago Bears. Picking Kyle Fuller in the first round last year bolstered the Bears at corner. This year, it's the safety spot where they'll need secondary help, and Randall could be a nice addition if the value is right.

5. Kyshoen Jarrett, Virginia Tech

Jarrett isn't going to be a high pick, but he's a big hitter. At 5-10 and 200 pounds, he'll be better suited in the NFL for a role as a nickel back or as a rover -- whatever gets him closer to the action. Jarrett led Virginia Tech in tackles last season with 88, including 52 solos, and was a major problem for opposing defenses when unaccounted for by the blocking scheme.
NFL fit:Washington Redskins. Given the mess of a secondary Washington finished with last year, don't be surprised if the club invests multiple picks in that area. Jarrett could help solidify the Redskins in the defensive backfield, although he'd probably be the second or third DB the team picks -- not the first.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 