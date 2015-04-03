2015 NFL Draft: Five most physical defensive backs

Just an hour down the road from where Collins made himself the darling of the draft at safety, Tartt was quietly carving out NFL attention of his own at tiny Samford in Birmingham, Ala. Tartt is 6-1 and 221 pounds, and uses every bit of it in attacking ball carriers with a downhill, aggressive style. He made 53 tackles last season and just nine of them were assisted, showing his ability to get to the ball first and make the play without help. He was outstanding at the Senior Bowl and impressed reps from 18 clubs earlier this week with a 4.47 clocking in the 40-yard dash at his pro day.

NFL fit:Indianapolis Colts. Tartt would fill a definite need for Indianapolis, which will likely be addressing the defensive backfield relatively early in the draft. After Collins, not many safeties in this draft class will be able to step into a starting role quickly, but Tartt could be up to the challenge.