2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for NFC South teams

With all 256 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, CFB 24/7 breaks down how all 32 teams fared from Rounds 1-7.
![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:atl)
Atlanta Falcons
Draft pick: LB/DE Vic Beasley (No. 8 overall), CB Jalen Collins (No. 42 overall), RB Tevin Coleman (No. 73 overall), WR Justin Hardy (No. 107 overall), DT Grady Jarrett (No. 137 overall), OL Jake Rodgers (No. 225 overall), DB Akeem King (No. 249 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: A-
Overall grade: A
The skinny: Hard to find a better convergence of team need and good player than the Falcons' pick of Beasley, who was a great draft value at pick No. 8. Time will tell if they regret passing on local star Todd Gurley, but this is just the kind of player new coach Dan Quinn could develop into a star. Collins has first-round talent, but there are questions about his production in college and off-the-field issues. He's a high-upside pick in the second. Coleman is a steal at the 73rd pick and could be a star early on for the team as a home-run threat. Hardy will be on the same page with Matt Ryan early and Jarett falling in the team's lap in the fifth round is remarkable luck.
Bottom line:Nice start for Dan Quinn in remaking his defense with some great picks from Clemson and a number of other quality players.* *
![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:car)
Carolina Panthers
Draft pick: LB Shaq Thompson (No. 25 overall), WR Devin Funchess (No. 41 overall), OL Daryl Williams (No. 102 overall), LB David Mayo (No. 169 overall), RB Cameron Artis-Payne (No. 174 overall)
Day 1 grade: B-
Day 2 grade: C
Day 3 grade:B
Overall grade: C+
The skinny: There's no question that Thompson is talented, but he might have been a slight reach, given that most thought he would slip to the second round. He'll upgrade the defense on third down, as well as on special teams, and might even replace Thomas Davis, who, interestingly, announced the Panthers' pick at the draft. Funchess can develop into a monster opposite Kelvin Benjamin, but the Panthers paid a steep price for him, trading away a third-round pick to move up high enough to get a player who needs some refinement.
Bottom line:Cam Newton got some help in the passing game, and Williams will boost the line, but this is a small class with not a ton of impactful players.
![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:no)
New Orleans Saints
Draft picks: OL Andrus Peat (No. 13 overall), LB Stephone Anthony (No. 31 overall), DE Hau'oli Kikaha (No. 44 overall), QB Garrett Grayson (No. 75 overall), CB P.J. Williams (No. 78 overall), LB Davis Tull (No. 148 overall), DT Tyeler Davison (No. 154 overall), CB Damian Swann (No. 167 overall), RB Marcus Murphy (No. 230 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: C
Day 3 grade:C
Overall grade: C
The skinny: An offensive lineman isn't a sexy pick, but Peat could wind up being the best player at left tackle in this draft class and is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass protector. He will be able to start right away in New Orleans and help keep Drew Brees upright. Anthony is an inside linebacker who should help defensive coordinator Rob Ryan slow opposing offenses down. On Day 2, the Saints reached for Kikaha, but there's little doubt he will be a boost to the pass rush. Many believe Grayson will be nothing more than a backup, but he does have all the tools to develop under Sean Payton's tutelage. Williams might be the best of the team's Day 2 picks and is an athletic option in a division full of receivers.
Bottom line:With so many picks in the top half of the draft, this was a chance for the Saints to get a lot better. They improved, but not that much, with several curious choices.
![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:tb)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Draft pick: QB Jameis Winston (No. 1 overall), OL Donovan Smith (No. 34 overall), OL Ali Marpet (No. 61 overall), LB Kwon Alexander, WR Kenny Bell (No. 162 overall), WR Kaelin Clay (No. 184 overall), RB Joey Iosefa (No. 231 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade:A+
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: The Bucs had months to figure out what they wanted to with the top pick, and to nobody's surprise, they grabbed Winston. He should do well in a Tampa Bay uniform, but he isn't the top player in the draft, and some analysts believe he isn't the top quarterback. There are obvious off-the-field issues, but the Bucs have a new leader under center, and a pretty good one to boot. Smith was undoubtedly taken to protect Winston and should fit in right away at right tackle, even if he does need to refine his protection skills. Marpet will face a big jump in competition from the Division III level, but he might have been the biggest riser in the draft. Alexander is very athletic and a player Lovie Smith can turn into a star. Bell is a great field-stretching option out of the slot for Winston to find.
Bottom line:They got their quarterback and found him some additional weapons to boot while boosting the offensive line. Solid but not spectaular work.