2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for NFC South teams

Draft picks: OL Andrus Peat (No. 13 overall), LB Stephone Anthony (No. 31 overall), DE Hau'oli Kikaha (No. 44 overall), QB Garrett Grayson (No. 75 overall), CB P.J. Williams (No. 78 overall), LB Davis Tull (No. 148 overall), DT Tyeler Davison (No. 154 overall), CB Damian Swann (No. 167 overall), RB Marcus Murphy (No. 230 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: C

Day 3 grade:C

Overall grade: C

The skinny: An offensive lineman isn't a sexy pick, but Peat could wind up being the best player at left tackle in this draft class and is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass protector. He will be able to start right away in New Orleans and help keep Drew Brees upright. Anthony is an inside linebacker who should help defensive coordinator Rob Ryan slow opposing offenses down. On Day 2, the Saints reached for Kikaha, but there's little doubt he will be a boost to the pass rush. Many believe Grayson will be nothing more than a backup, but he does have all the tools to develop under Sean Payton's tutelage. Williams might be the best of the team's Day 2 picks and is an athletic option in a division full of receivers.