2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for NFC North teams

Draft pick: S Damarious Randall (No. 30 overall), CB Quinten Rollins (No. 62 overall), WR Ty Montgomery (No. 94 overall), LB Jake Ryan (No. 129 overall), QB Brett Hundley (No. 147 overall), FB Aaron Ripkowski (No. 206 overall), DE Christian Ringo (No. 210 overall), TE Kennard Backman (No. 213 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: B-

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: B

The skinny: There are not a ton of needs for the Packers on either side of the ball, and they landed perhaps the best coverage safety -- albeit, in a weak class -- in Randall, who excels at man coverage. Add in Randall's ability to play some corner if needed, and the Packers might have landed a gem in addition to shoring up their secondary. Rollins also provides flexibility, with the ability to play both corner and safety. Wide receiver wasn't a big team need, but Montgomery has star potential in this offense and could be a Pro Bowl kick returner early in his career. Ryan was a perfect pick for Ted Thompson; he will be a hard-nosed player who can contribute as a solid player in several areas. Hundley and Aaron Rodgers can discuss their draft drops in the QB meeting rooms.