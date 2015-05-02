2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for NFC North teams

Published: May 02, 2015 at 12:07 PM

With all 256 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, CFB 24/7 breaks down how all 32 teams fared from Rounds 1-7.

![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:chi)

Chicago Bears

Draft pick: WR Kevin White (No. 7 overall), DT Eddie Goldman (No. 39 overall), OL Hroniss Grasu (No. 71 overall), RB Jeremy Langford (No. 106 overall), S Adrian Amos (No. 142 overall), OL Tayo Fabuluje (No. 183 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B+
Overall grade: A
The skinny: The hometown crowd reacted positively to the Bears' first pick, and it wasn't alone. New GM Ryan Pace grabbed a player with arguably the highest upside in the draft. Jay Cutler said goodbye to Brandon Marshall and hello to someone with the potential to be even better in White, which has to make Cutler happy even if the front office might have tried to trade him. Good luck to opposing defenses trying to defend White and Alshon Jeffrey. At times, Goldman was dominant in the middle of Florida State's defense, and John Fox is hoping that happens in the Windy City. Oregon offensive linemen have worked out well for the Bears in recent years, and Grasu should continue that trend.

Bottom line:Nice start for new GM Ryan Pace, landing key fits and players who could have long NFL careers.

![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:det)

Detroit Lions

Draft pick: OG Laken Tomlinson (No. 28 overall), RB Ameer Abdullah (No. 54 overall), CB Alex Carter (No. 80 overall), DT Gabe Wright (No. 113 overall), FB Michael Burton (No. 168 overall), CB Quandre Diggs (No. 200 overall), OL Corey Robinson (No. 240 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: C+
Overall grade: B
The skinny: In a span of about 30 minutes, the Lions upgraded their interior offensive line and managed to get more picks in the process. Matthew Stafford is no doubt quite happy at this news, and while some saw Tomlinson as a reach at the tail end of the first round, he's a safe pick that will help the team. Abdullah was Mayock's No. 3 back in the draft and is a steal at the end of the second round. He'll be a nice fit in the Lions offense while replacing Reggie Bush. Carter is a smart corner who could be a nice weapon to combat the other quarterbacks and wideouts in the division.

Bottom line:The Lions addressed some big needs early while moving around in the draft. They took chances on some players' development on Day 3.

![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:gb)

Green Bay Packers

Draft pick: S Damarious Randall (No. 30 overall), CB Quinten Rollins (No. 62 overall), WR Ty Montgomery (No. 94 overall), LB Jake Ryan (No. 129 overall), QB Brett Hundley (No. 147 overall), FB Aaron Ripkowski (No. 206 overall), DE Christian Ringo (No. 210 overall), TE Kennard Backman (No. 213 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade: B
Overall grade: B
The skinny: There are not a ton of needs for the Packers on either side of the ball, and they landed perhaps the best coverage safety -- albeit, in a weak class -- in Randall, who excels at man coverage. Add in Randall's ability to play some corner if needed, and the Packers might have landed a gem in addition to shoring up their secondary. Rollins also provides flexibility, with the ability to play both corner and safety. Wide receiver wasn't a big team need, but Montgomery has star potential in this offense and could be a Pro Bowl kick returner early in his career. Ryan was a perfect pick for Ted Thompson; he will be a hard-nosed player who can contribute as a solid player in several areas. Hundley and Aaron Rodgers can discuss their draft drops in the QB meeting rooms.

Bottom line:There are not a ton of holes on the roster, so Ted Thompson selected some luxury picks who can contribute in specific areas.

![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:min)

Minnesota Vikings

Draft pick: CB Trae Waynes (No. 11 overall), LB Eric Kendricks (No. 45 overall), DE Danielle Hunter (No. 88 overall), OL T.J. Clemmings (No. 110 overall), TE MyCole Pruitt (No. 143 overall), WR Stefon Diggs (No. 146 overall), OL Tyrus Thompson (No. 185 overall), DE B.J. Dubose (No. 193 overall), OL Austin Shepherd (No. 228 overall), LB Edmond Robinson (No. 232 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: There will be no Louisville reunion in the Twin Cities between Teddy Bridgewater and DeVante Parker after the Vikings went defense yet again with their top pick. There are question marks about Waynes in off-coverage, but he has the ability to be a top-tier cornerback. Kendricks reunites with former UCLA teammate Anthony Barr and lands in a perfect spot. Hunter flashed plenty of potential at LSU but is a bit of a project; he could develop nicely in Minnesota. Medical issues pushed Clemmings down the board, but he's a highly regarded tackle who has great upside as a fourth-round pick. Diggs adds some much needed help for Bridgewater.

Bottom line:The defense was certainly improved, but the Vikings might not have done enough to help out Bridgewater if the offensive linemen don't pan out.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More