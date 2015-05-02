2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for NFC North teams

With all 256 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, CFB 24/7 breaks down how all 32 teams fared from Rounds 1-7.
![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:chi)
Chicago Bears
Draft pick: WR Kevin White (No. 7 overall), DT Eddie Goldman (No. 39 overall), OL Hroniss Grasu (No. 71 overall), RB Jeremy Langford (No. 106 overall), S Adrian Amos (No. 142 overall), OL Tayo Fabuluje (No. 183 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B+
Overall grade: A
The skinny: The hometown crowd reacted positively to the Bears' first pick, and it wasn't alone. New GM Ryan Pace grabbed a player with arguably the highest upside in the draft. Jay Cutler said goodbye to Brandon Marshall and hello to someone with the potential to be even better in White, which has to make Cutler happy even if the front office might have tried to trade him. Good luck to opposing defenses trying to defend White and Alshon Jeffrey. At times, Goldman was dominant in the middle of Florida State's defense, and John Fox is hoping that happens in the Windy City. Oregon offensive linemen have worked out well for the Bears in recent years, and Grasu should continue that trend.
Bottom line:Nice start for new GM Ryan Pace, landing key fits and players who could have long NFL careers.
![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:det)
Detroit Lions
Draft pick: OG Laken Tomlinson (No. 28 overall), RB Ameer Abdullah (No. 54 overall), CB Alex Carter (No. 80 overall), DT Gabe Wright (No. 113 overall), FB Michael Burton (No. 168 overall), CB Quandre Diggs (No. 200 overall), OL Corey Robinson (No. 240 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: C+
Overall grade: B
The skinny: In a span of about 30 minutes, the Lions upgraded their interior offensive line and managed to get more picks in the process. Matthew Stafford is no doubt quite happy at this news, and while some saw Tomlinson as a reach at the tail end of the first round, he's a safe pick that will help the team. Abdullah was Mayock's No. 3 back in the draft and is a steal at the end of the second round. He'll be a nice fit in the Lions offense while replacing Reggie Bush. Carter is a smart corner who could be a nice weapon to combat the other quarterbacks and wideouts in the division.
Bottom line:The Lions addressed some big needs early while moving around in the draft. They took chances on some players' development on Day 3.
![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:gb)
Green Bay Packers
Draft pick: S Damarious Randall (No. 30 overall), CB Quinten Rollins (No. 62 overall), WR Ty Montgomery (No. 94 overall), LB Jake Ryan (No. 129 overall), QB Brett Hundley (No. 147 overall), FB Aaron Ripkowski (No. 206 overall), DE Christian Ringo (No. 210 overall), TE Kennard Backman (No. 213 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade: B
Overall grade: B
The skinny: There are not a ton of needs for the Packers on either side of the ball, and they landed perhaps the best coverage safety -- albeit, in a weak class -- in Randall, who excels at man coverage. Add in Randall's ability to play some corner if needed, and the Packers might have landed a gem in addition to shoring up their secondary. Rollins also provides flexibility, with the ability to play both corner and safety. Wide receiver wasn't a big team need, but Montgomery has star potential in this offense and could be a Pro Bowl kick returner early in his career. Ryan was a perfect pick for Ted Thompson; he will be a hard-nosed player who can contribute as a solid player in several areas. Hundley and Aaron Rodgers can discuss their draft drops in the QB meeting rooms.
Bottom line:There are not a ton of holes on the roster, so Ted Thompson selected some luxury picks who can contribute in specific areas.
![](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2015/tracker?icampaign=draft-subnavbar-drafteventpage-tracker#dt-tabs:dt-by-team/dt-by-team-input:min)
Minnesota Vikings
Draft pick: CB Trae Waynes (No. 11 overall), LB Eric Kendricks (No. 45 overall), DE Danielle Hunter (No. 88 overall), OL T.J. Clemmings (No. 110 overall), TE MyCole Pruitt (No. 143 overall), WR Stefon Diggs (No. 146 overall), OL Tyrus Thompson (No. 185 overall), DE B.J. Dubose (No. 193 overall), OL Austin Shepherd (No. 228 overall), LB Edmond Robinson (No. 232 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: There will be no Louisville reunion in the Twin Cities between Teddy Bridgewater and DeVante Parker after the Vikings went defense yet again with their top pick. There are question marks about Waynes in off-coverage, but he has the ability to be a top-tier cornerback. Kendricks reunites with former UCLA teammate Anthony Barr and lands in a perfect spot. Hunter flashed plenty of potential at LSU but is a bit of a project; he could develop nicely in Minnesota. Medical issues pushed Clemmings down the board, but he's a highly regarded tackle who has great upside as a fourth-round pick. Diggs adds some much needed help for Bridgewater.
Bottom line:The defense was certainly improved, but the Vikings might not have done enough to help out Bridgewater if the offensive linemen don't pan out.