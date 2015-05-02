2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for NFC East teams

With all 256 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, CFB 24/7 breaks down how all 32 teams fared from Rounds 1-7.
Dallas Cowboys
Draft pick: CB Byron Jones (No. 27 overall), DE Randy Gregory (No. 60 overall), OL Chaz Green (No. 91 overall), LB Damien Wilson (No. 127 overall), DE Ryan Russell (No. 163 overall), LB Mark Nzeocha (No. 236 overall), OL Laurence Gibson (No. 243 overall), TE Geoff Swaim (No. 246 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade:F
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: The star of the NFL Scouting Combine jumped from under-the-radar prospect to first-round pick after testing well and showing scouts he could cover better than everyone thought. Jones fills a huge need on the Cowboys' defense, and his versatility will allow him to play a number of spots in the secondary. On Day 2, the Cowboys got a top-10 talent at pick No. 60 in Gregory -- obviously, a tremendous value at a big area of need. If the team can get a good support system in place, Gregory could be the steal of the draft a few years from now. Green fills a void along the line and can play multiple spots, but whether he can stay healthy is a question.
Bottom line:Jerry Jones got off to a great start by filling a big need at corner and landing a top-10 talent in the second round. He made some questionable decisions after that, including passing on a number of potential quality DeMarco Murray replacements.
New York Giants
Draft picks:Ereck Flowers (No. 9 overall), S Landon Collins (No. 33 overall), DE Owa Odighizuwa (No. 74 overall), S Mykkele Thompson (No. 144 overall), WR Geremy Davis (No. 186 overall), OL Bobby Hart (No. 226 overall)
Day 1 grade: C+
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade:C-
Overall grade: C
The skinny: Flowers has tremendous ability and upside, but the team might have reached a little bit with this one. He'll certainly fill a need on a team that badly needs to upgrade along the line, but Flowers will have to refine his technique sooner rather than later. At least Eli Manning will be happy the Giants upgraded their pass protection. The Giants gave up a fourth-round pick to the Titans to move up and grab Landon Collins in the second round, but he'll be a great fit for this team. He fills a huge need and can bang with the best of them in a physical division. Odighizuwa is a tremendous value in the third round, and if he's fully healthy, he could be a monster along the line for New York.
Bottom line:Mediocre start and ending, but the team got better with a pair of fantastic Day 2 values.
Philadelphia Eagles
Draft pick: WR Nelson Agholor (No. 20 overall), DB Eric Rowe (No. 47 overall), LB Jordan Hicks (No. 84 overall), CB JaCorey Sheperd (No. 191 overall), CB Randall Evans (No. 196 overall), DE Brian Mihalik (No. 237 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade:D+
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: Poor Agholor will have the distinction of being "Not Marcus Mariota" in Philly, but that doesn't matter. He'll be a great fit for Chip Kelly's offensive system. His return game is not to be underestimated either, and he's a picture-perfect replacement for Jeremy Maclin. Don't be surprised if he has the most catches of any rookie wideout next season. Rowe brings great coverage skills, and as a bonus, he can play both safety and corner. Hicks could turn out to be a quality player if he can stay healthy.
Bottom line:The team didn't land Marcus Mariota but certainly restocked the secondary and nabbed a perfect playmaker for Chip Kelly in Agholor.
Washington Redskins
Draft pick: OL Brandon Scherff (No. 5 overall), DE Preston Smith (No. 38 overall), RB Matt Jones (No. 95 overall), WR Jamison Crowder (No. 105 overall), OL Arie Kouandjio (No. 112 overall), LB Martrell Spaight (No. 141 overall), S Kyshoen Jarrett (No. 181 overall), CB Tevin Mitchel (No. 182 overall), WR Evan Spencer (No. 187 overall), C Austin Reiter (No. 222 overall)
Day 1 grade: C+
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: GM Scot McCloughan is one of the best evaluators in the league, but Scherff was a big reach, even if he lives up to his potential. Failing to trade down and passing on the best player in the draft (Leonard Williams) is going to be something the team might regret, even if Scherff becomes a top-flight tackle or guard. Smith is a big player who can really get up field and brings some versatility to the line as well. Jones could have a long career in the league; he does all of the little things nicely and will be a nice complement to Alfred Morris. Crowder will be RG3's best friend as a reliable option out of the slot.
Bottom line:It's pretty clear the team wanted to beef up in the trenches, but that caused it to bypass some more talented players.