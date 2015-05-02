2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for NFC East teams

Draft picks:Ereck Flowers (No. 9 overall), S Landon Collins (No. 33 overall), DE Owa Odighizuwa (No. 74 overall), S Mykkele Thompson (No. 144 overall), WR Geremy Davis (No. 186 overall), OL Bobby Hart (No. 226 overall)

Day 1 grade: C+

Day 2 grade: A+

Day 3 grade:C-

Overall grade: C

The skinny: Flowers has tremendous ability and upside, but the team might have reached a little bit with this one. He'll certainly fill a need on a team that badly needs to upgrade along the line, but Flowers will have to refine his technique sooner rather than later. At least Eli Manning will be happy the Giants upgraded their pass protection. The Giants gave up a fourth-round pick to the Titans to move up and grab Landon Collins in the second round, but he'll be a great fit for this team. He fills a huge need and can bang with the best of them in a physical division. Odighizuwa is a tremendous value in the third round, and if he's fully healthy, he could be a monster along the line for New York.