2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for NFC East teams

Published: May 02, 2015 at 12:08 PM

With all 256 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, CFB 24/7 breaks down how all 32 teams fared from Rounds 1-7.

Dallas Cowboys

Draft pick: CB Byron Jones (No. 27 overall), DE Randy Gregory (No. 60 overall), OL Chaz Green (No. 91 overall), LB Damien Wilson (No. 127 overall), DE Ryan Russell (No. 163 overall), LB Mark Nzeocha (No. 236 overall), OL Laurence Gibson (No. 243 overall), TE Geoff Swaim (No. 246 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade:F
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: The star of the NFL Scouting Combine jumped from under-the-radar prospect to first-round pick after testing well and showing scouts he could cover better than everyone thought. Jones fills a huge need on the Cowboys' defense, and his versatility will allow him to play a number of spots in the secondary. On Day 2, the Cowboys got a top-10 talent at pick No. 60 in Gregory -- obviously, a tremendous value at a big area of need. If the team can get a good support system in place, Gregory could be the steal of the draft a few years from now. Green fills a void along the line and can play multiple spots, but whether he can stay healthy is a question.

Bottom line:Jerry Jones got off to a great start by filling a big need at corner and landing a top-10 talent in the second round. He made some questionable decisions after that, including passing on a number of potential quality DeMarco Murray replacements.

New York Giants

Draft picks:Ereck Flowers (No. 9 overall), S Landon Collins (No. 33 overall), DE Owa Odighizuwa (No. 74 overall), S Mykkele Thompson (No. 144 overall), WR Geremy Davis (No. 186 overall), OL Bobby Hart (No. 226 overall)
Day 1 grade: C+
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade:C-
Overall grade: C
The skinny: Flowers has tremendous ability and upside, but the team might have reached a little bit with this one. He'll certainly fill a need on a team that badly needs to upgrade along the line, but Flowers will have to refine his technique sooner rather than later. At least Eli Manning will be happy the Giants upgraded their pass protection. The Giants gave up a fourth-round pick to the Titans to move up and grab Landon Collins in the second round, but he'll be a great fit for this team. He fills a huge need and can bang with the best of them in a physical division. Odighizuwa is a tremendous value in the third round, and if he's fully healthy, he could be a monster along the line for New York.

Bottom line:Mediocre start and ending, but the team got better with a pair of fantastic Day 2 values.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft pick: WR Nelson Agholor (No. 20 overall), DB Eric Rowe (No. 47 overall), LB Jordan Hicks (No. 84 overall), CB JaCorey Sheperd (No. 191 overall), CB Randall Evans (No. 196 overall), DE Brian Mihalik (No. 237 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade:D+
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: Poor Agholor will have the distinction of being "Not Marcus Mariota" in Philly, but that doesn't matter. He'll be a great fit for Chip Kelly's offensive system. His return game is not to be underestimated either, and he's a picture-perfect replacement for Jeremy Maclin. Don't be surprised if he has the most catches of any rookie wideout next season. Rowe brings great coverage skills, and as a bonus, he can play both safety and corner. Hicks could turn out to be a quality player if he can stay healthy.

Bottom line:The team didn't land Marcus Mariota but certainly restocked the secondary and nabbed a perfect playmaker for Chip Kelly in Agholor.

Washington Redskins

Draft pick: OL Brandon Scherff (No. 5 overall), DE Preston Smith (No. 38 overall), RB Matt Jones (No. 95 overall), WR Jamison Crowder (No. 105 overall), OL Arie Kouandjio (No. 112 overall), LB Martrell Spaight (No. 141 overall), S Kyshoen Jarrett (No. 181 overall), CB Tevin Mitchel (No. 182 overall), WR Evan Spencer (No. 187 overall), C Austin Reiter (No. 222 overall)
Day 1 grade: C+
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: GM Scot McCloughan is one of the best evaluators in the league, but Scherff was a big reach, even if he lives up to his potential. Failing to trade down and passing on the best player in the draft (Leonard Williams) is going to be something the team might regret, even if Scherff becomes a top-flight tackle or guard. Smith is a big player who can really get up field and brings some versatility to the line as well. Jones could have a long career in the league; he does all of the little things nicely and will be a nice complement to Alfred Morris. Crowder will be RG3's best friend as a reliable option out of the slot.

Bottom line:It's pretty clear the team wanted to beef up in the trenches, but that caused it to bypass some more talented players.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE