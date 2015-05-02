2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for AFC West teams

Draft pick: RB Melvin Gordon (No. 15 overall), LB Denzel Perryman (No. 48 overall), CB Craig Mager (No. 83 overall), LB Kyle Emanuel (No. 153 overall), DT Darius Philon (No. 192 overall)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: B-

Day 3 grade: B-

Overall grade: B-

The skinny: Gordon is a top-tier running back and fills a huge void for the Chargers. That part of the equation made sense. Trading a fourth- and fifth-round pick to move up two spots was questionable, even with talk of the Houston Texans having interest in Gordon at pick No. 16. Plus, there were a number of good options they could have grabbed on Day 2. It's tough to argue against Gordon in powder blue, but the price was a little steep. Perryman will solidify the linebacking corps for years to come, and the Chargers were lucky he fell this far. He'll be terrific on first and second down. Mager can develop into a quality corner, but he's very raw, and it might be a while before he pans out -- a big reach in the third.