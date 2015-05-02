2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for AFC West teams

With all 256 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, CFB 24/7 breaks down how all 32 teams fared from Rounds 1-7.
Denver Broncos
Draft pick: DE/LB Shane Ray (No. 23 overall), OL Ty Sambrailo (No. 59 overall), TE Jeff Heuerman (No. 92 overall), C Max Garcia (No. 133 overall), DB Lorenzo Doss (No. 164 overall), NT Darius Kilgo (No. 203 overall), QB Trevor Siemian (No. 250 overall), DB Taurean Nixon (No. 251 overall), DB Josh Furman (No. 252 overall)
Day 1 grade: D
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: C
Overall grade: C-
The skinny: A trio of DeMarcus Ware, Von Miller and Shane Ray will be a terror off the edge, but the Broncos overpaid in order to move up from the No. 28 pick. Ray's off-the-field issues weren't the only questions teams had about him, and he doesn't exactly fill a need. The Broncos didn't have to go far to scout Sambrailo, who'll be a good scheme-fit for Gary Kubiak. Heuerman has sure hands and is the best blocking tight end in the draft. Garcia can play up and down the line and will probably wind up snapping to Peyton Manning.
Bottom line:The Broncos did great work in the middle of the draft but bookended it with some iffy picks.
Kansas City Chiefs
Draft pick: CB Marcus Peters (No. 18 overall), C Mitch Morse (No. 49 overall), WR Chris Conley (No. 76 overall), CB Steven Nelson (No. 98 overall), LB Ramik Wilson (No. 118 overall), LB D.J. Alexander (No. 172 overall), TE James O'Shaughnessy (No. 173 overall), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (No. 217 overall), WR Da'Ron Brown (No. 233 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: C+
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: Andy Reid got tremendous value at pick No. 18 and might have landed the top corner in the draft. Given the rough and rowdy division the Chiefs play in, Peters' ability to cover and be physical with receivers will be a nice fit. Morse will probably be a center and can be the final piece along the Chiefs' interior line. Conley was a workout wonder at the combine and will find a nice home on offense and special teams. Nelson is a scrappy corner who is a great value just within the top 100 picks.
Bottom line:Very solid draft for Kansas City, which really improved with its selections in the top 100.
Oakland Raiders
Draft pick: WR Amari Cooper (No. 4 overall), DL Mario Edwards Jr. (No. 35 overall), TE Clive Walford (No. 68 overall), OL Jon Feliciano (No. 128 overall), LB Ben Heeney (No. 140 overall), LB Neiron Ball (No 161 overall), LB Max Valles (No. 179 overall), OL Anthony Morris (No. 218 overall), WR Andre Debose (No. 221 overall), CB Dexter McDonald (No. 242 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B
Overall grade: A
The skinny: Jack Del Rio could have built his defense around Leonard Williams and Khalil Mack, but grabbing the safest player in the draft was a nice way to start things out. Cooper can play inside and outside and gives QB Derek Carr a much needed safety net who will catch everything thrown his way. After nailing their pick with Mack last year, these were not the Raiders we're used to seeing on the first night of the draft. Throw in a top-tier defensive lineman like Edwards, who can play everywhere, plus an athletic tight end like Walford, and GM Reggie McKenzie is stocking the roster with young talent.
Bottom line:Quality, quality draft for McKenzie and new coach Jack Del Rio with smart picks all over the place.
San Diego Chargers
Draft pick: RB Melvin Gordon (No. 15 overall), LB Denzel Perryman (No. 48 overall), CB Craig Mager (No. 83 overall), LB Kyle Emanuel (No. 153 overall), DT Darius Philon (No. 192 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade: B-
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: Gordon is a top-tier running back and fills a huge void for the Chargers. That part of the equation made sense. Trading a fourth- and fifth-round pick to move up two spots was questionable, even with talk of the Houston Texans having interest in Gordon at pick No. 16. Plus, there were a number of good options they could have grabbed on Day 2. It's tough to argue against Gordon in powder blue, but the price was a little steep. Perryman will solidify the linebacking corps for years to come, and the Chargers were lucky he fell this far. He'll be terrific on first and second down. Mager can develop into a quality corner, but he's very raw, and it might be a while before he pans out -- a big reach in the third.
Bottom line:The team addressed its biggest need at running back and grabbed a great value in Perryman. Beyond that though, not a ton of immediate contributors.