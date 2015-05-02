2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for AFC North teams

Draft picks: DT Danny Shelton (No. 12 overall), OL Cam Erving (No. 19 overall), DE/LB Nate Orchard (No. 51 overall), RB Duke Johnson (No. 77 overall), DT Xavier Cooper (No. 96 overall), S Ibraheim Campbell (No. 115 overall), WR Vince Mayle (No. 123 overall), CB Charles Gaines (No. 189 overall), TE Malcolm Johnson (No. 195 overall), TE Randall Telfer (No. 198 overall), LB Hayes Pullard (No. 219 overall), CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (No. 241 overall)

Day 1 grade: B-

Day 2 grade: C-

Day 3 grade: A+

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Is there a player better suited to this division than Danny Shelton? He'll give the Browns a great boost in the middle of the defense. As good as their first pick was, though, their second wasn't quite as good -- grabbing Erving at No. 19 overall was much too early. Plus, his best position, center, is filled at the moment, so he'll need to transition to guard early on. The team smartly traded back to get Orchard, one of the most productive players in the draft, but one whom scouts question whether his game will translate to the next level. Johnson can be a home-run threat at running back and should find a home on the return team, too, if he's not the starter early. Cooper has flashed positives in his game and solidifies the defensive line in Cleveland but was a bit of a reach. The team finally drafted a wide receiver in Round 4, and Mayle has all the physical qualities to develop into a top-tier option in the passing game. Pullard will be super valuable on special teams. Ekpre-Olomu has second-round talent and was a big-time value at the end of the seventh.