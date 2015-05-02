2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for AFC North teams

With all 256 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, CFB 24/7 breaks down how all 32 teams fared from Rounds 1-7.
Baltimore Ravens
Draft pick:WR Breshad Perriman (No. 26 overall), TE Maxx Williams (No. 55 overall), DT Carl Davis (No. 90 overall), LB Za'Darius Smith (No. 122 overall), RB Buck Allen (No. 125 overall), CB Tray Walker (No. 136 overall), TE Nick Boyle (No. 171 overall), OL Robert Myers (No. 176 overall), WR Darren Waller (No. 204 overall)
Day 1 grade: C-
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade: B+
Overall grade: A
The skinny: It's hard to criticize a pick by esteemed GM Ozzie Newsome, but the selection of Perriman is interesting, given his lack of college production and issues with drops. He's a great replacement for Torrey Smith, giving the team some ability to stretch the field, and he lands with the perfect team to learn the game behind some veterans on offense. His game film at UCF gives some cause for concern, but not much apparently for the Baltimore front office. The Ravens did a good job moving up a few spots to land Williams, who could be Todd Heap 2.0 and gives the team a much-needed boost at tight end. Davis fell a bit in the draft but was a good case of the rich getting richer by going to the Ravens. Allen is a great match for the Ravens' offensive scheme and can really be an asset to the team on third down.
Bottom line:The upside (and downside) is obvious in Perriman, but Newsome nabbed some steals in the middle rounds as usual. Joe Flacco will be happy with this haul.
Cincinnati Bengals
Draft pick: OL Cedric Ogbuehi (No. 21 overall), OL Jake Fisher (No. 53 overall), TE Tyler Kroft (No. 85 overall), LB Paul Dawson (No. 99 overall), CB Josh Shaw (No. 120 overall), DE Marcus Hardison (No. 135 overall), TE C.J. Uzomah (No. 157 overall), S Derron Smith (No. 197 overall), WR Mario Alford (No. 238 overall)
Day 1 grade: B-
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade:A
Overall grade: A+
The skinny: There are some in the draft community who think Ogbuehi might turn out to be the best tackle in this year's class, and he was billed as such before his senior season. He's got great feet and fits scheme-wise with the Bengals. The team presumably was comfortable with Ogbuehi's medical issues after an ACL tear, and he could be a nice long-term fit. Fisher is super athletic and will solidify the other side of the offensive line. Kroft is a fantastic value, given his skills as a pass-catching tight end. Dawson might be the Bengals' biggest steal, though. He has the best tape of any linebacker and should have a tremendous career in the league if he learns from the other reclamation projects the Bengals have turned around. Shaw is great value in the fourth round, and his versatility will allow him to be a special teams maven in addition to playing corner and safety.
Bottom line:The Bengals scored with a very good draft class -- good players and, just as important, good value picks.
Cleveland Browns
Draft picks: DT Danny Shelton (No. 12 overall), OL Cam Erving (No. 19 overall), DE/LB Nate Orchard (No. 51 overall), RB Duke Johnson (No. 77 overall), DT Xavier Cooper (No. 96 overall), S Ibraheim Campbell (No. 115 overall), WR Vince Mayle (No. 123 overall), CB Charles Gaines (No. 189 overall), TE Malcolm Johnson (No. 195 overall), TE Randall Telfer (No. 198 overall), LB Hayes Pullard (No. 219 overall), CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (No. 241 overall)
Day 1 grade: B-
Day 2 grade: C-
Day 3 grade: A+
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: Is there a player better suited to this division than Danny Shelton? He'll give the Browns a great boost in the middle of the defense. As good as their first pick was, though, their second wasn't quite as good -- grabbing Erving at No. 19 overall was much too early. Plus, his best position, center, is filled at the moment, so he'll need to transition to guard early on. The team smartly traded back to get Orchard, one of the most productive players in the draft, but one whom scouts question whether his game will translate to the next level. Johnson can be a home-run threat at running back and should find a home on the return team, too, if he's not the starter early. Cooper has flashed positives in his game and solidifies the defensive line in Cleveland but was a bit of a reach. The team finally drafted a wide receiver in Round 4, and Mayle has all the physical qualities to develop into a top-tier option in the passing game. Pullard will be super valuable on special teams. Ekpre-Olomu has second-round talent and was a big-time value at the end of the seventh.
Bottom line:The team reached for most of its picks, but all fit with the identity of the Browns going forward.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Draft pick: DE/LB Bud Dupree (No. 22 overall), CB Senquez Golson (No. 56 overall), WR Sammie Coates (No. 87 overall), CB Doran Grant (No. 121 overall), TE Jesse James (No. 160 overall), DT Leterrius Walton (No. 199 overall), DE Anthony Chickillo (No. 212 overall), DB Gerod Holliman (No. 239 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: D-
Day 3 grade: A
Overall grade: B-
The skinny: Dupree was being discussed as a potential top-10 pick, so the Steelers got plenty of value grabbing him at No. 22, and without having to trade up. With his size, Dupree suits the team's scheme better than the other top edge rushers in the draft, and he is a freakish athlete who can be a big factor on defense. The team needed to take a corner, but in Golson it got one who is 5-foot-8 and probably went a round too early. Coates' issues with drops are well documented, and that won't play in the Steel City. Grant is a perfect player for the hard-nosed Steelers defense and arguably provides better value than Golson. The team nabbed their tight end in the fifth round after several misses and might have gotten a great one near the goaline in James.
Bottom line:Dupree could turn into a monster, but a solid Day 3 didn't make up for some big reaches on Day 2.