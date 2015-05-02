2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for AFC East teams

Published: May 02, 2015 at 12:08 PM

With all 256 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, CFB 24/7 breaks down how all 32 teams fared from Rounds 1-7.

Miami Dolphins

Draft pick: WR DeVante Parker (No. 14 overall), DT Jordan Phillips (No. 52 overall), OL Jamil Douglas (No. 114 overall), CB Bobby McCain (No. 145 overall), RB Jay Ajayi (No. 149 overall), S Cedric Thompson (No. 150 overall), CB/WR Tony Lippett (No. 156 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B
Overall grade: B
The skinny: Parker was some folks' top wideout in the draft and might have been a consensus top player at the position if he weren't injured his final season. The Dolphins liked Parker throughout the draft process and got their guy without giving anything up. That's a win. Phillips might not represent a need for the Dolphins, who signed Ndamukong Suh as a free agent, but he shows flashes of first-round talent, and the team moved back in the draft to get him to boot. There are concerns over Ajayi's knee, but he's a steal in the fifth round as a versatile back who can run between the tackles.

Bottom line:The Dolphins' draft started out well landing a target like Parker, and they grabbed some very solid players in later rounds despite only a handful of picks.

New England Patriots

Draft picks: DT Malcom Brown (No. 32 overall), SS Jordan Richards (No. 64 overall), DL Geneo Grissom (No. 97 overall), DE Trey Flowers (No. 101 overall), OL Tre Jackson (No. 111 overall), OL Shaq Mason (No. 131 overall), LS Joe Cardona (No. 166 overall), LB Matthew Wells (No. 178 overall), TE A.J. Derby (No. 202 overall), CB Darryl Roberts (No. 247 overall), LB Xzavier Dickson (No. 253 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: C
Day 3 grade: B+
Overall grade: B+
The skinny: Every year Bill Belichick seems to land a future star, and he might have done so again with Brown. Many thought Brown would be off the board in the middle of the first round, but instead he fell to the defending champs and can immediately contribute to the rotation along the defensive line. The Pats grabbed Richards way too early, but he's a smart player who meets a team need and is also a nice fit for the defensive system. Grissom is Mr. Versatility and can play all over the field -- a nice value late in the third round. Jackson might wind up being the best of the Florida State offensive linemen in this draft, and Mason is a great interior presence. The Pats' only flaw on a fantastic Day 3 was taking a long snapper in the fifth round.

Bottom line:The Pats got better by grabbing quality players in the trenches who were great values for the most part. None are likely to be superstars, but there could be a lot of quality pros from this class.

New York Jets

Draft pick: DL Leonard Williams (No. 6 overall), WR Devin Smith (No. 37 overall), LB Lorenzo Mauldin (No. 82 overall), QB Bryce Petty (No. 103 overall), OL Jarvis Harrison (No. 152 overall), NT Deon Simon (No. 223 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade:A
Overall grade: A
The skinny: The new front office and head coach in New York landed the best player in the draft. That's a nice way to start your tenure even if Williams might not really be a true need for the Jets. That defense should be nasty for Todd Bowles, and Williams could provide some insurance in case Muhammad Wilkerson leaves as a free agent next season. Smith has plenty of speed and will help stretch the field for Geno Smith. Mauldin was a great value pick in the third round off the edge. With some time under his belt in the NFL, Petty might turn out to be the best passer in this draft class and finds a great home in New York to develop behind Geno Smith.

Bottom line:Top-heavy draft group adds to a talented roster assembled very quickly by new GM Mike Maccagnan.

Buffalo Bills

Draft picks: CB Ronald Darby (No. 50 overall), OG John Miller (No. 81 overall), RB Karlos Williams (No. 155 overall), LB Tony Steward (No. 188 overall), TE Nick O'Leary (No. 194 overall), WR Dezmin Lewis (No. 234 overall)
Day 1 grade: N/A
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade:C
Overall grade:C-
The skinny: If we had to give a grade for Day 1, it would be a C-minus. The Bills traded away what would have been a good pick this year in order to move up a few spots for Sammy Watkins in last year's wide receiver-rich draft. Darby doesn't exactly fill a glaring need, but he has tremendous quickness and can be a nickel guy from Day 1. Miller fits in perfectly with Rex Ryan's system, and Nick O'Leary was born to play in Buffalo.

Bottom line:The Bills didn't address some of their needs, doubling up on some positions that aren't necessarily weaknesses. It's pretty clear Rex Ryan likes FSU players, too.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

