2015 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for AFC East teams

Draft picks: DT Malcom Brown (No. 32 overall), SS Jordan Richards (No. 64 overall), DL Geneo Grissom (No. 97 overall), DE Trey Flowers (No. 101 overall), OL Tre Jackson (No. 111 overall), OL Shaq Mason (No. 131 overall), LS Joe Cardona (No. 166 overall), LB Matthew Wells (No. 178 overall), TE A.J. Derby (No. 202 overall), CB Darryl Roberts (No. 247 overall), LB Xzavier Dickson (No. 253 overall)

Day 1 grade: A+

Day 2 grade: C

Day 3 grade: B+

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Every year Bill Belichick seems to land a future star, and he might have done so again with Brown. Many thought Brown would be off the board in the middle of the first round, but instead he fell to the defending champs and can immediately contribute to the rotation along the defensive line. The Pats grabbed Richards way too early, but he's a smart player who meets a team need and is also a nice fit for the defensive system. Grissom is Mr. Versatility and can play all over the field -- a nice value late in the third round. Jackson might wind up being the best of the Florida State offensive linemen in this draft, and Mason is a great interior presence. The Pats' only flaw on a fantastic Day 3 was taking a long snapper in the fifth round.