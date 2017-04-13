2015 NFL Draft do-over: David Johnson goes before Todd Gurley

Published: Apr 13, 2017 at 04:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

I approach a draft do-over as an opportunity to draft for the same, exact team that selected players back in 2015, so that means staying true to their team needs and philosophies from that time as closely as I can.

If this were a re-ordering of talent from that draft, it would likely be a cleaner exercise because then it would be a matter of assigning value to each player and stacking them like I might do with a draft board.

There is no way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans would go in any other direction other than quarterback at the top of this draft. Would the Bucs still opt for Jameis Winston over Marcus Mariota at No. 1? That's the real question. In this redo, defensive playmakers coming flying up the board, while we have a new top running back.

Here's how I see the 2015 draft playing out in a do-over:

Note: Click through the tabs above to see draft do-overs for other years.

1) Buccaneers: Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

Original pick: Winston.

Winston has stepped in and become a quality quarterback. No reason to change this pick.

2) Titans: Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon

Original pick: Mariota.

Mariota has been much better, much quicker than I anticipated. The Titans would do the same thing all over again.

3) Jaguars: Danielle Hunter, DE, LSU

Original pick: Dante Fowler, OLB, Florida.

Hunter was drafted: Round 3, No. 88 overall by the Vikings.

Jaguars stay with a defensive end. Quite a jump up the board for Hunter, but 18.5 sacks over two years will do that.

4) Raiders: Amari Cooper, WR, Alabama

Original pick: Cooper.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

5) Redskins: Landon Collins, S, Alabama

Original pick: Brandon Scherff, G, Iowa.

Collins was drafted: Round 2, No. 33 overall by the Giants.

Big jump up the board from second round to fifth overall pick, but Collins has been the truth and Washington needed a safety.

6) Jets: Leonard Williams, DE, USC

Original pick: Williams.

Is it possible that the Jets luck into Williams again in this redraft? I guess so.

7) Bears: Marcus Peters, CB, Washington

Original pick: Kevin White, WR, West Virginia.

Peters was drafted: Round 1, No. 18 overall by the Chiefs.

Peters has become one of the top playmaking cornerbacks in the game and the Bears want a piece of it.

8) Falcons: Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson

Original pick: Beasley.

Falcons have no reason to change a thing.

9) Giants: David Johnson, RB, Northern Iowa

Original pick: Ereck Flowers, OG, Miami.

Johnson was drafted: Round 3, No. 86 overall by the Cardinals.

Johnson has become one of the most complete runners in the game and would have been a great addition to complement Eli Manning.

10) Rams: Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia

Original pick: Gurley.

After a disappointing 2016, I'm not ready to give up on Gurley in this spot, as the Rams must find better blocking for him.

11) Vikings: Ronald Darby, CB, Florida State

Original pick: Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan State.

Darby was drafted: Round 2, No. 51 overall by the Bills.

We will stick with the cornerback spot, but swap out Waynes for Darby.

12) Browns: David Irving, DT, Iowa State

Original pick: Danny Shelton, DT, Washington.

Irving was drafted: Irving went undrafted.

Irving was dismissed from Iowa State and fell in the draft. In the re-draft, however, he's on the board and going early.

13) Saints: Brandon Scherff, OG, Iowa

Original pick: Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford.

Scherff was drafted: Round 1, No. 5 overall by the Redskins.

The Saints needed help at both guard and tackle so I'll let them figure out what to do with Scherff.

14) Dolphins: La'el Collins, OG, LSU

Original pick: DeVante Parker, WR, Louisville.

Collins was drafted: Collins went undrafted.

Collins fell out of the draft due to off-the-field concerns, but we'll slot him to guard-needy Dolphins in this do-over.

15) Chargers: Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin

Original pick: Gordon.

The Chargers traded up for Gordon and they will do the same here.

16) Texans: Eric Kendricks, LB, UCLA

Original pick: Kevin Johnson, CB, Wake Forest.

Kendricks was drafted: Round 2, No. 45 overall by the Vikings.

Tackling machine with the ability to cover would have gone nicely next to Brian Cushing in 2015 draft.

17) 49ers: Malcom Brown, DT, Texas

Original pick: Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon.

Brown was drafted: Round 1, No. 32 overall by the Patriots.

The 49ers stick with their search to find a playmaking defensive lineman, but Brown is the choice this time.

18) Chiefs: Mitch Morse, C, Missouri

Original pick: Marcus Peters, CB, Washington.

Morse was drafted: Round 2, No. 49 overall by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs ended up taking Morse a round later so let's expedite the process.

19) Browns: Bud Dupree, OLB, Kentucky

Original pick: Cameron Erving, C, Florida State.

Dupree was drafted: Round 1, No. 22 overall by the Steelers.

Dupree was a freak of an athlete coming out and would be an immediate plug-and-play outside linebacker here.

20) Eagles: Tyler Lockett, WR, Kansas State

Original pick: Nelson Agholor, WR, USC.

Lockett was drafted: Round 3, No. 69 overall by the Seahawks.

A multi-faceted receiver who can be moved around, like Lockett, would have been a nice fit for Chip Kelly at the time.

21) Bengals: Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford

Original pick: Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Texas A&M.

Peat was drafted: Round 1, No. 13 overall by the Saints.

The Bengals could use a tackle with better core strength than Ogbuehi.

22) Steelers: Kevin Johnson, CB, Wake Forest

Original pick: Bud Dupree, OLB, Kentucky.

Johnson was drafted: Round 1, No. 16 overall by the Texans.

The Steelers took two cornerbacks in this draft, so why not give them a talented cover man who is willing to tackle in Johnson?

23) Broncos: Shane Ray, DE, Missouri

Original pick: Ray.

Ray is still on the board for Denver to land.

24) Cardinals: Stefon Diggs, WR, Maryland

Original pick: D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida.

Diggs was drafted: Round 5, No. 146 overall by the Vikings.

Playmaking wide receivers like Diggs happen to find themselves targeted by Arizona.

25) Panthers: Donovan Smith, OT, Penn State

Original pick: Shaq Thompson, OLB, Washington.

Smith was drafted: Round 2, No. 34 overall by the Buccaneers.

Smith addresses a need at tackle and can help clear out space in the running game.

26) Ravens: Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon

Original pick: Breshad Perriman, WR, Central Florida.

Armstead was drafted: Round 1, No. 17 overall by the 49ers.

Armstead would have fit a need for the Ravens and added to their history of taking run stoppers.

27) Cowboys: Byron Jones, S, UConn

Original pick: Jones.

Cowboys would be pleased to find Jones here again.

28) Lions: Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State

Original pick: Laken Tomlinson, OG, Duke.

Ajayi was drafted: Round 5, No. 149 overall by the Dolphins.

The Lions took Ameer Abdullah a round later so no reason to believe they wouldn't consider Ajayi in this spot.

29) Colts: D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida

Original pick: Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami.

Humphries was drafted: Round 1, No. 24 overall by the Cardinals.

The Colts needed right tackle help and Humphries began his career at right tackle in Arizona. This pick makes sense.

30) Packers: Shaq Thompson, OLB, Washington

Original pick: Damarious Randall, S, Arizona State.

Thompson was drafted: Round 1, No. 25 overall by the Panthers.

Green Bay adds speed at linebacker with Thompson.

31) Saints: Benardrick McKinney, LB, Mississippi State

Original pick: Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson.

McKinney was drafted: Round 2, No. 43 overall by the Texans.

The Saints stick with linebacker, but go with a more physical talent inside.

32) Patriots: Frank Clark, DE, Michigan

Original pick: Malcom Brown, DT, Texas.

Clark was drafted: Round 2, No. 63 overall by the Seahawks.

Clark's off-the-field issues caused him to drop into the second round, but the Patriots have a strong locker room and would take a chance here.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW