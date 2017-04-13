2015 NFL Draft do-over: David Johnson goes before Todd Gurley

I approach a draft do-over as an opportunity to draft for the same, exact team that selected players back in 2015, so that means staying true to their team needs and philosophies from that time as closely as I can.
If this were a re-ordering of talent from that draft, it would likely be a cleaner exercise because then it would be a matter of assigning value to each player and stacking them like I might do with a draft board.
There is no way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans would go in any other direction other than quarterback at the top of this draft. Would the Bucs still opt for Jameis Winston over Marcus Mariota at No. 1? That's the real question. In this redo, defensive playmakers coming flying up the board, while we have a new top running back.
Here's how I see the 2015 draft playing out in a do-over:
Original pick: Winston.
Winston has stepped in and become a quality quarterback. No reason to change this pick.
Original pick: Mariota.
Mariota has been much better, much quicker than I anticipated. The Titans would do the same thing all over again.
Jaguars stay with a defensive end. Quite a jump up the board for Hunter, but 18.5 sacks over two years will do that.
Original pick: Cooper.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Big jump up the board from second round to fifth overall pick, but Collins has been the truth and Washington needed a safety.
Original pick: Williams.
Peters has become one of the top playmaking cornerbacks in the game and the Bears want a piece of it.
Original pick: Beasley.
Johnson has become one of the most complete runners in the game and would have been a great addition to complement Eli Manning.
Original pick: Gurley.
After a disappointing 2016, I'm not ready to give up on Gurley in this spot, as the Rams must find better blocking for him.
We will stick with the cornerback spot, but swap out Waynes for Darby.
Irving was drafted: Irving went undrafted.
Irving was dismissed from Iowa State and fell in the draft. In the re-draft, however, he's on the board and going early.
The Saints needed help at both guard and tackle so I'll let them figure out what to do with Scherff.
Collins was drafted: Collins went undrafted.
Collins fell out of the draft due to off-the-field concerns, but we'll slot him to guard-needy Dolphins in this do-over.
Original pick: Gordon.
Tackling machine with the ability to cover would have gone nicely next to Brian Cushing in 2015 draft.
The 49ers stick with their search to find a playmaking defensive lineman, but Brown is the choice this time.
Dupree was a freak of an athlete coming out and would be an immediate plug-and-play outside linebacker here.
A multi-faceted receiver who can be moved around, like Lockett, would have been a nice fit for Chip Kelly at the time.
The Steelers took two cornerbacks in this draft, so why not give them a talented cover man who is willing to tackle in Johnson?
Original pick: Ray.
Ray is still on the board for Denver to land.
Playmaking wide receivers like Diggs happen to find themselves targeted by Arizona.
Smith addresses a need at tackle and can help clear out space in the running game.
Original pick: Jones.
The Lions took Ameer Abdullah a round later so no reason to believe they wouldn't consider Ajayi in this spot.
The Colts needed right tackle help and Humphries began his career at right tackle in Arizona. This pick makes sense.
Green Bay adds speed at linebacker with Thompson.
Clark's off-the-field issues caused him to drop into the second round, but the Patriots have a strong locker room and would take a chance here.