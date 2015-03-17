2015 NFL Draft All-Underrated Team: QB Bennett leads offense

Published: Mar 17, 2015
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

We've seen prospects rise up draft boards this offseason based on their performances in big events like the NFL Scouting Combine, but there are still some players that I think highly of who aren't getting their full due. I'm highlighting some of those players with my 2015 NFL Draft All-Underrated Team. I don't expect any of these players to be picked in Round 1, but I expect each to be drafted and I like their odds of being very productive in the NFL. Here's a look at my all-underrated offense. I'll unveil my picks for all-underrated defense on Thursday.

» 2015 pro days schedule, results and analysis

Quarterback:*Bryan Bennett, Southeastern Louisiana
*The skinny: Bennett transferred from Oregon after losing to Marcus Mariota in a 2012 battle for the Ducks' starting job. He played behind Mariota for a year before moving on, and he's a good athlete who threw the ball pretty well at the combine. He has an intriguing set of tools.

Running back:*Jeremy Langford, Michigan State
*The skinny: Langford gets lost in the shuffle at times coming from a Big Ten conference loaded with talent at his position, but he shouldn't be overlooked. He rushed for more than 100 yards in 15 consecutive Big Ten games to close his college career, which is an FBS record since 1996, when STATS started tracking those marks.

Fullback:*Tyler Varga, Yale
*The skinny: Varga, whose mother and father are bodybuilders, was a running back at Yale, but many see him as capable of playing a hybrid RB-FB role in the NFL because of his physicality and toughness. Teams are intrigued by his versatility.

Wide receivers:*Dezmin Lewis, Central Arkansas; *DeAndrew White, Alabama
The skinny: Lewis stood out at the Senior Bowl, showing off his good size (6-foot-4, 214 pounds). We've seen plenty of small-school wide receivers go on to do big things in the pros, and Lewis has a chance to be next in that line. White was overshadowed by Amari Cooper at Alabama. He was a terrific special-teams player with the Crimson Tide and had an excellent pro day. He's going to be a nice find for a team in the middle-to-late rounds.

Tight end:*Rory "Busta" Anderson, South Carolina
*The skinny: Anderson has been through his share of injuries, so the medical evaluation will be important for teams scouting him. His game tape is very impressive, though. He can separate and catches the ball well. If not for the injury issues, I think he would be in the conversation with the most highly touted tight ends in this draft.

Offensive tackles:*Rob Havenstein, Wisconsin; *Donovan Smith, Penn State
The skinny: Havenstein and Smith probably will both have to wait until Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) to hear their names called, but I think they'll both start in the NFL. Havenstein is immense (6-7, 321) and a natural right tackle. Smith (6-6, 338) is a mountain of a man who can anchor. All 31 of his starts with Penn State came at left tackle, but he could convert to the right side because of his size and strength.

Guards:*Mark Glowinski, West Virginia; *Mitch Morse, Missouri
The skinny: Morse was a tackle at Missouri but projects inside to guard at the next level. The Tigers sent Justin Britt to the NFL last year, and he wasn't a very highly touted prospect but started all 16 games for the Seahawks last season. Morse has a good chance of playing early, too. As for Glowinski, I keep hearing his name come up when I talk to scouts. He's a hard-nosed player.

Center:*Max Garcia, Florida
*The skinny: Garcia acquitted himself quite well at the East-West Shrine Game earlier this year. He has the toughness NFL teams look for in a center.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter *@CFD22.*

