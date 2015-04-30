2015 NFL Draft: 32 quick-hit, pre-draft observations

Published: Apr 30, 2015 at 06:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

CHICAGO -- To ring in Round 1 properly today, here are 32 random pre-draft observations. Some information came from scouts, some is opinion, and some is a mix. Here we go:

  1. I don't see greatness ahead for either Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota. Starters? Yes. Stars? No. Will be surprised if either is ever an elite NFL QB.
  1. Never seen anyone carry 300 pounds quite like Leonard Williams. Out of pads, looked about 270 at the combine. Not ripped but super lean.

» Mike Mayock mock draft: Forecasting the first round

  1. Scout told me he sees Dee Ford in Shane Ray. And it wasn't a compliment (size concerns). This came before the foot and marijuana news.
  1. Seen a lot of Landon Collins. My comp: Donovin Darius. Not a big asset in coverage, but in his prime, not a liability. Knew where to be.
  1. Predicting order in which five top edge rushers go: Dante Fowler Jr., Bud Dupree, Vic Beasley, Shane Ray, Randy Gregory. And Eli Harold crashes that party somewhere.
  1. SEC draft prospect gone quicker than you think: DE Trey Flowers, Arkansas.
  1. SEC draft prospect gone later than you think: WR Sammie Coates, Auburn.
  1. NFC scout: One "character" guy you don't have to worry about -- USCs Josh Shaw. Maddeningly dumb mistake, but not indicative of who he is.
  1. Randy Gregory and Shane Ray have made Bud Dupree more money than the combine did. And the combine helped him a lot.
  1. Gut feeling on the best pro career among RBs in this draft class not named Todd Gurley or Melvin Gordon: Tevin Coleman, Indiana.
  1. Combine snub most likely to be drafted: Georgia Tech OL Shaq Mason.
  1. Three Pac-12 guys whose draft buzz has quieted some (or a lot) from last fall to now: Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Hau'oli Kikaha, Ty Montgomery.
  1. Sleeper I like: Cam Clear, TE, Texas A&M. Likely an undrafted free agent, but don't count him out. Aggies' system was awful fit for him.
  1. Good late-round fit for Washington Redskins: Miami DB Ladarius Gunter. Multiple skills for a secondary with multiple needs.
  1. Three SEC guys whose draft buzz has quieted some (or a lot) from last fall to now: OL Corey Robinson, OL Chaz Green, LB Ramik Wilson.
  1. I think versatile sleeper Lynden Trail would thrive best in New England. If anyone can find him a useful role, it's Bill Belichick.
  1. Arik Armstead should be scheme-versatile as advertised, but I really see a 3-4 end. Think he'd thrive more as rookie in 3-4.
  1. Three ACC guys whose draft buzz has quieted some (or a lot) from last fall to now: Tre' Jackson, Stefon Diggs, Gerod Holliman.
  1. Overrated to me: Michigan WR Devin Funchess. Not sure he'll get open consistently in the pros. Can't just be a red-zone guy.
  1. I like Arkansas LB Martrell Spaight as Day 3 pick. Eats up the A and B gaps. His NFL challenge will be C gaps and making plays outside.
  1. Perfect fit: Clemson DL Grady Jarrett and the Dallas Cowboys. Really disruptive and a potential draft steal. Rod Marinelli would love him.
  1. Three Big 12 guys whose draft buzz has quieted some (or a lot) from last fall to now: Cedric Reed, Antwan Goodley, Quinton Spain.
  1. Prediction on the Oklahoma OT tandem of Daryl Williams and Tyrus Thompson: Williams ends up the better pro, despite less athleticism.
  1. Time will tell if he can cover well enough in the NFL, but Ole Miss DB Cody Prewitt should be a special-teams ace.
  1. Three corners I think will end up playing nickelback: Oregon's Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Ole Miss' Senquez Golson, Ohio State's Doran Grant.
  1. I like Miami OL Ereck Flowers. If his NFL OL coach can straighten out technique issues, his second contract might be a bank-breaker.
  1. In a weak TE class, South Carolina's Busta Anderson is underrated. If healthy, he'll stick on a roster.
  1. If he can stay out of his own way, Michigan DL Frank Clark makes a roster. If an undrafted free agent with multiple offers, needs to pick a 4-3 defense.
  1. From the hard-not-to-root-for category: Mississippi State RB Josh Robinson. Super kid and fun to watch play. Poor man's Maurice Jones Drew.
  1. I like ECU WR Justin Hardy. Tough year for him to enter the NFL draft thanks to WR depth. More than held his own at Senior Bowl.
  1. Not as high on Clemson's Stephone Anthony as most. To me, sees things late and gets lost too often for an ILB. Still, goes Day 2.
  1. High-value right tackle who won't go in first round: Wisconsin's Rob Havenstein. Mauler. Fit? If Riley Reiff stays at left tackle, how about Detroit?

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE