2015 NFL Draft: 32 quick-hit, pre-draft observations

CHICAGO -- To ring in Round 1 properly today, here are 32 random pre-draft observations. Some information came from scouts, some is opinion, and some is a mix. Here we go:
- I don't see greatness ahead for either Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota. Starters? Yes. Stars? No. Will be surprised if either is ever an elite NFL QB.
- Never seen anyone carry 300 pounds quite like Leonard Williams. Out of pads, looked about 270 at the combine. Not ripped but super lean.
- Seen a lot of Landon Collins. My comp: Donovin Darius. Not a big asset in coverage, but in his prime, not a liability. Knew where to be.
- Predicting order in which five top edge rushers go: Dante Fowler Jr., Bud Dupree, Vic Beasley, Shane Ray, Randy Gregory. And Eli Harold crashes that party somewhere.
- NFC scout: One "character" guy you don't have to worry about -- USCs Josh Shaw. Maddeningly dumb mistake, but not indicative of who he is.
- Randy Gregory and Shane Ray have made Bud Dupree more money than the combine did. And the combine helped him a lot.
- Gut feeling on the best pro career among RBs in this draft class not named Todd Gurley or Melvin Gordon: Tevin Coleman, Indiana.
- Three Pac-12 guys whose draft buzz has quieted some (or a lot) from last fall to now: Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Hau'oli Kikaha, Ty Montgomery.
- Sleeper I like: Cam Clear, TE, Texas A&M. Likely an undrafted free agent, but don't count him out. Aggies' system was awful fit for him.
- Good late-round fit for Washington Redskins: Miami DB Ladarius Gunter. Multiple skills for a secondary with multiple needs.
- Three SEC guys whose draft buzz has quieted some (or a lot) from last fall to now: OL Corey Robinson, OL Chaz Green, LB Ramik Wilson.
- I think versatile sleeper Lynden Trail would thrive best in New England. If anyone can find him a useful role, it's Bill Belichick.
- Arik Armstead should be scheme-versatile as advertised, but I really see a 3-4 end. Think he'd thrive more as rookie in 3-4.
- Three ACC guys whose draft buzz has quieted some (or a lot) from last fall to now: Tre' Jackson, Stefon Diggs, Gerod Holliman.
- Overrated to me: Michigan WR Devin Funchess. Not sure he'll get open consistently in the pros. Can't just be a red-zone guy.
- I like Arkansas LB Martrell Spaight as Day 3 pick. Eats up the A and B gaps. His NFL challenge will be C gaps and making plays outside.
- Perfect fit: Clemson DL Grady Jarrett and the Dallas Cowboys. Really disruptive and a potential draft steal. Rod Marinelli would love him.
- Three Big 12 guys whose draft buzz has quieted some (or a lot) from last fall to now: Cedric Reed, Antwan Goodley, Quinton Spain.
- Prediction on the Oklahoma OT tandem of Daryl Williams and Tyrus Thompson: Williams ends up the better pro, despite less athleticism.
- Time will tell if he can cover well enough in the NFL, but Ole Miss DB Cody Prewitt should be a special-teams ace.
- Three corners I think will end up playing nickelback: Oregon's Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Ole Miss' Senquez Golson, Ohio State's Doran Grant.
- I like Miami OL Ereck Flowers. If his NFL OL coach can straighten out technique issues, his second contract might be a bank-breaker.
- In a weak TE class, South Carolina's Busta Anderson is underrated. If healthy, he'll stick on a roster.
- If he can stay out of his own way, Michigan DL Frank Clark makes a roster. If an undrafted free agent with multiple offers, needs to pick a 4-3 defense.
- From the hard-not-to-root-for category: Mississippi State RB Josh Robinson. Super kid and fun to watch play. Poor man's Maurice Jones Drew.
- I like ECU WR Justin Hardy. Tough year for him to enter the NFL draft thanks to WR depth. More than held his own at Senior Bowl.
- Not as high on Clemson's Stephone Anthony as most. To me, sees things late and gets lost too often for an ILB. Still, goes Day 2.
- High-value right tackle who won't go in first round: Wisconsin's Rob Havenstein. Mauler. Fit? If Riley Reiff stays at left tackle, how about Detroit?