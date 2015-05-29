2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (RB 65-80)

Many were excited for Gerhart to get a chance to establish himself as a top fantasy running back after a move to Jacksonville. But things didn't work out that way. He did have a pretty good stat line in Week 16, but it wasn't enough to keep the Jaguars from moving in on T.J. Yeldon in the draft. Gerhart's future is now uncertain, as he could end up as a fullback, backup or a goal-line specialist. Either way, that's not a future fantasy fans should want to be tied to.