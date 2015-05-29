2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (RB 65-80)

[WR RANKINGS 1-16
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
We've moved past the point where we are predicting a downgrade for Marshawn Lynch. But if it ever comes (and we're not convinced that it ever will), Turbin figures to be the first man up for the Seahawks. Turbin has surprisingly held off Christine Michael as the default back, which is significant when you consider Michael was a higher draft pick.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............11
Williams had seven touchdowns as a rookie, but the signing of Shane Vereen should clue-in fantasy managers as to the Giants' intentions with the second-year back. Williams will compete to be the early-down option, but he averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt in 2014. He'll need to do better than that if he's going to be a factor this season.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............7
Ball started last season as the assumed starter in Denver, but he could never quite get it together. It's too early to completely write him off, but it's going to be an uphill battle for him. Maybe take a flier on him later in drafts because of new coach Gary Kubiak's success with running backs. But Ball is clearly third on the depth chart right now.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Everything we said about Robert Turbin goes for Michael as well. Michael has been the most disappointing as he was tabbed to be the number two back behind Marshaw Lynch, but has yet to distance himself from Turbin. Look for the training camp battle between Michael and Turbin to be a fierce one with the prize being the first running back option behind Beast Mode.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Riddick played well in limited appearances and seemed to be poised to take over Reggie Bush's former role in the Lions offense. And then the team drafted Ameer Abdullah, which kind of nuked Riddick's value. Detroit ran arguably the NFL's truest running back committee in 2014, so there could be a chance that there's room for a third option in the backfield. But it doesn't look likely. Riddick will need to show something in the preseason.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Many were excited for Gerhart to get a chance to establish himself as a top fantasy running back after a move to Jacksonville. But things didn't work out that way. He did have a pretty good stat line in Week 16, but it wasn't enough to keep the Jaguars from moving in on T.J. Yeldon in the draft. Gerhart's future is now uncertain, as he could end up as a fullback, backup or a goal-line specialist. Either way, that's not a future fantasy fans should want to be tied to.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............6
The St. Louis running back situation has become a muddled mess thanks to the draft selection of Todd Gurley. But as Gurley continues his recovery from a collegiate knee injury, Cunningham could see extra snaps early in the season and should continue his role as a third-down back for St. Louis. He also excels at pass protection which will help you keep a job in the NFL. Look for him later in PPR leagues.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............4
If nothing else, Gray will have one of the most-talked about fantasy performances for a running back of all-time. He smoked the Colts for four touchdowns. But then he disappeared once the team brought LeGarrette Blount back into the fold. Not to mention that Bill Belichick oversees one of the most enigmatic backfields in the NFL ... and still hates our fantasy teams. Gray is merely backup fodder headed into the 2015 season.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............11
Robinson is very talented (Bill Parcells made a comparison to Curtis Martin) and is seemingly on the sleepers list every year, but he has failed to make a breakthrough in his first two seasons. He's not expected to see a lot of time for the Saints this year. Only a trade will rescue his fantasy value -- and if that trade is to the Dallas Cowboys, jump in with both feet.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............5
McKinnon looked great at times for the Vikings last season, but he's just not going to get a lot of opportunity behind Adrian Peterson. The good news is that McKinnon figures to rank ahead of Matt Asiata on the Minnesota depth chart. Keep an eye on the youngster, though, he could have a lot of value if the Vikings ever trade Peterson.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Jones drew comparisons to Marshawn Lynch in the draft by GM Scot McCloughan. We might need to pump the brakes on the rhetoric, but still take into account that Alfred Morris is in the final year of his contract. Jones could get a chance to prove himself, even if it's only in the role once occupied by Roy Helu to begin with.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............7
The Bears could venture into more of a RBBC conundrum for a lot of fantasy players. But the question is: Who could take carries from Matt Forte? Last year's rookie Ka'Deem Carey struggled. So we would opt for Langford before Carey in your coming drafts.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............7
Carey never found a way to get meaningful carries and he was awful in pass protection. There is a good chance he falls behind rookie Jeremy Langford on the team's depth chart. The Bears figure to go more committee this year, but it's hard to see a huge role for Carey.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............6
The Cowboys offensive line is so good, even the third-string running back warrants some attention. But Dunbar would only get into the mix if something happened to Darren McFadden and Joseph Randle. He is most likely a player who will only get attention on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Williams is an interesting player for the Buffalo Bills. But it's likely he's going to spend the season as a redshirt project. It would be surprising if he plays for the Bills this season, especially with LeSean McCoy and Fred Jackson occupying so much of the atmosphere in Buffalo's running game.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............8
Redd is expected to become the third-down back, a role that became available after Roy Helu bolted for Oakland. But that would make him more destined to be a "That Helps No One" All-Star than a fantasy star.
[WR RANKINGS 1-16