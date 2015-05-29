2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (RB 49-64)

[RB RANKINGS 65-80
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
The Chargers traded ahead of the Texans to take Melvin Gordon because they feared the Texans were going to draft the talented Wisconsin product. That means either the Texans successfully threw up a huge smokescreen, or maybe the team is actually worried about the durability of Arian Foster. Or perhaps this is a case where we can draw a little from Column A, and a little from Column B. Regardless, Blue is one of the top handcuffs in fantasy and owners (especially of Foster) shouldn't wait too long to take him.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............5
Artis-Payne wasn't one of the top names of fantasy prospects headed into the draft, but he landed in a favorable spot that puts him on the radar. CAP is the top backup behind the talented Jonathan Stewart in Carolina, and will likely see some touches in relief work. Also, Stewart's injury history certainly increases the value for Artis-Payne, as he could become the starter in a prominent offense if Stewart misses any time. CAP is definitely a handcuff worth having, but he could be a sneaky-good value pick, too.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Davis won't see much action for the Chiefs behind Jamaal Charles. Right now he is strictly a handcuff, albeit a very good one. Davis has shown some flashes in the too-few chances he's been given. Managers with Charles on their roster should target Davis later in drafts, and not be afraid to reach a round or two early to get Davis as a much-needed security blanket.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............5
Stacy wanted out of St. Louis the moment the team drafted Todd Gurley. He was given that chance and sent to the Jets before the draft was even over. One could argue the Rams botched the running back situation, and Stacy could flourish in new surroundings. He is only two years removed from a very productive rookie campaign. If things fall into place, he could end up as the lead dog for the Jets this season. There's just too much uncertainty surrounding Stacy to draft him as more than a depth option.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............7
Starks is a nice complementary running back for the Packers, spelling Eddie Lacy when he needs a breather, but he has never truly carved out a definitive role in the offense. Starks should be targeted as the handcuff for managers who select Lacy. But don't expect much value otherwise.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
The Ravens looked at many running backs in the pre-draft lead up, and ended up with Allen, who played great at USC last fall. Marc Trestman's offense seems like a good fit for Justin Forsett, but Allen could find a role on the team with a solid training camp. He's going to be an interesting choice for folks who just don't trust Forsett to do it again, either as a handcuff or a late-round flier who could unseat Forsett of his starting job down the stretch.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............8
Sproles was selected as one of the Top 100 players of 2015 by his peers. And he will hopefully crack the Top 100 on the Eagles depth chart given how many running backs Chip Kelly brought in this offseason. Sproles has a ton of talent, but it's going to be hard to trust any of the Eagles running backs headed into this season. He's nothing more than a luxury depth pick with added value in PPR formats.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............11
Browns general manager Ray Farmer compared Johnson, his new rookie running back, to Giovani Bernard and Brian Westbrook. The latter was a pretty good every-down back. But Johnson figures to be more of a complementary piece to the Browns offense, not the centerpiece. Right now Isaiah Crowell figures to be the lead back with Terrance West also in the mix for touches. Johnson is worth a flier in later rounds, just in case.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............4
Sankey was one of the bigger disappointments in the 2014 fantasy season. He was one of the few rookie runners to walk into a situation where he was going to be the lead back. But he was never able to take advantage of that opportunity. All of the things people liked about him last year are still there, but Sankey is expected to be a backup to David Cobb in Tennessee. He shouldn't be drafted as more than an RB5.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............9
Taliaferro could have been poised for a bigger role in 2015, but the team drafted Buck Allen and the rookie out of USC is expected to take the side-kick role next to Justin Forsett. Taliaferro is somebody to watch and handcuff for Forsett owners, though. Still, we have Buck Allen rated a touch higher based on his speed and upside in Marc Trestman's offense.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............8
"Shoelace" Robinson dazzled many fantasy enthusiasts with a nice couple of games early in the season. But the success proved difficult to maintain. Now he's back to being a change-of-pace option for the Jaguars, and figures to have limited fantasy appeal.
Auction...............$2
Bye Week.............10
Woodhead has been productive in the past, even with limited opportunities. He is the clear-cut passing down back for the Chargers and his ankle injury shouldn't be a concern as it happened so early last season. Woodhead is a solid PPR pick in coming drafts, and can provide depth for redraft leagues as well.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............7
Hillman seemingly tops the depth chart in Denver every season, but then he's typically passed over by another runner, be it Knowshon Moreno or C.J. Anderson. Hillman will start the season behind Anderson, but will be used as a change-of-pace back. He's handcuff worthy for Anderson owners.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............5
Ridley is a candidate to start on the PUP list. And when he is healthy, he must compete against Zac Stacy and Chris Ivory for touches. There is a strong chance he doesn't get on the field for the Jets this year. If he does, he could have some fantasy value. But that's a big "if" as he battles back from a torn ACL and MCL in a crowded backfield.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............6
Helu was a dependable third-down back for Washington, with a flair for the role of touchdown vulture -- much to the dismay of fantasy managers everywhere. He will have a similar role in Oakland, but can't be trusted as more than a potential desperation bye-week fill-in for fantasy purposes.
Auction...............$1
Bye Week.............10
The Chargers moved up two spots in the draft to select Melvin Gordon. That move is pretty indicative as to how much faith they had in Oliver. (In other words, there wasn't much.) Oliver had a nice stretch last year for the Bolts, but was quickly exposed for what he is. He will be down in the pecking order behind Danny Woodhead and Gordon, fighting for touches.
[RB RANKINGS 65-80