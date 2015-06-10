2015 fantasy football offseason injury tracker

Marvin Jones, WR, CIN

Injury: Foot/ankle/hamstring

Severity: Low

Analysis: Jones didn't play a snap last year and was officially placed on IR in October after suffering a foot/ankle injury during the preseason. The good news is he participated in 11-on-11 drills during the Bengals' OTAs in early June even though he was dealing with a hamstring issue (which seems to be a widespread ailment this time of year). Cincinnati will reportedly bring Jones along slowly during minicamp, but he should be the team's No. 2 receiver at the start of the season and will have some late round value with upside opposite A.J. Green come draft day. (Updated: 6/16)