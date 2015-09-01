2015 college football predictions: Stat leaders

CFB 24/7's panel of experts -- Gil Brandt, Charles Davis, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein -- unveil their predictions for statistical leaders in key categories for the 2015 college football season:
Passing yardage
Brandt: Seth Russell, Baylor
Davis: Seth Russell, Baylor
Goodbread: Brandon Doughty, Western Kentucky
Jeremiah: Jared Goff, California
Reuter: Brandon Doughty, Western Kentucky
Zierlein: Brandon Doughty, Western Kentucky
Rushing yardage
Brandt: Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
Davis: Nick Chubb, Georgia
Goodbread: James Conner, Pittsburgh
Jeremiah: Nick Chubb, Georgia
Reuter: Nick Chubb, Georgia
Zierlein: Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
Receiving yardage
Brandt: Rashard Higgins, Colorado State
Davis: Rashard Higgins, Colorado State
Goodbread: Nelson Spruce, Colorado
Jeremiah: Mike Williams, Clemson
Reuter: Rashard Higgins, Colorado State
Zierlein: Tajae Sharpe, Massachusetts
Sacks
Brandt: Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
Davis: Darron Lee, Ohio State
Goodbread: Scooby Wright III, Arizona
Jeremiah: Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
Reuter: Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
Zierlein: Myles Garrett, Texas A&M