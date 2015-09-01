2015 college football predictions: Award winners

Published: Sep 01, 2015 at 06:27 AM
tcu-boykin-tos.jpg

CFB 24/7's panel of experts -- Gil Brandt, Charles Davis, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein -- unveil their predictions for major award winners for the 2015 college football season:

Heisman Trophy
Brandt: Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
Davis: Deshaun Watson, Clemson
Goodbread: Cody Kessler, USC
Jeremiah: Nick Chubb, Georgia
Reuter: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
Zierlein: Trevone Boykin, TCU

Davey O'Brien Award (Top quarterback)
Brandt: Cody Kessler, USC
Davis: Trevone Boykin, TCU
Goodbread: Cody Kessler, USC
Jeremiah: Connor Cook, Michigan State
Reuter: Cody Kessler, USC
Zierlein: Cody Kessler, USC

Doak Walker Award (Top running back)
Brandt: Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
Davis: Nick Chubb, Georgia
Goodbread: James Conner, Pittsburgh
Jeremiah: Nick Chubb, Georgia
Reuter: Nick Chubb, Georgia
Zierlein: Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State

Fred Biletnikoff Award (Top receiver)
Brandt: Josh Doctson, TCU
Davis: Rashard Higgins, Colorado State
Goodbread: Nelson Spruce, Colorado
Jeremiah: JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC
Reuter: Mike Williams, Clemson
Zierlein: Tyler Boyd, Pittsburgh

John Mackey Award (Top tight end)
Brandt: O.J. Howard, Alabama
Davis: Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech
Goodbread: Evan Engram, Ole Miss
Jeremiah: Pharaoh Brown, Oregon
Reuter: Evan Engram, Ole Miss
Zierlein: Austin Hooper, Stanford

Outland Trophy (Top interior lineman)
Brandt: A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
Davis: Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
Goodbread: Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
Jeremiah: Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
Reuter: Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
Zierlein: Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame

Rotary Lombardi Award (Top lineman or linebacker)
Brandt: Joey Bosa, Ohio State
Davis: Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
Goodbread: Shawn Oakman, Baylor
Jeremiah: Joey Bosa, Ohio State
Reuter: Joey Bosa, Ohio State
Zierlein: Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss

Chuck Bednarik Award (Top defensive player)
Brandt: Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
Davis: Scooby Wright III, Arizona
Goodbread: Scooby Wright III, Arizona
Jeremiah: Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
Reuter: Su'a Cravens, USC
Zierlein: Scooby Wright III, Arizona

Bronko Nagurski Award (Top defensive player)
Brandt: Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida
Davis: Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
Goodbread: Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
Jeremiah: Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
Reuter: Su'a Cravens, USC
Zierlein: Scooby Wright III, Arizona

Ted Hendricks Award (Top defensive end)
Brandt: Shilique Calhoun, Michigan State
Davis: Joey Bosa, Ohio State
Goodbread: Dadi Nicolas, Virginia Tech
Jeremiah: Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
Reuter: Shawn Oakman, Baylor
Zierlein: Joey Bosa, Ohio State

Dick Butkus Award (Top linebacker)
Brandt: Scooby Wright III, Arizona
Davis: Darron Lee, Ohio State
Goodbread: Scooby Wright III, Arizona
Jeremiah: Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
Reuter: Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
Zierlein: Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame

Jim Thorpe Award (Top defensive back)
Brandt: Kendall Fuller, Virginia Tech
Davis: Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida
Goodbread: Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida
Jeremiah: Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
Reuter: Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida
Zierlein: Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida

Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player)
Brandt: Adoree' Jackson, USC
Davis: Adoree' Jackson, USC
Goodbread: Adoree' Jackson, USC
Jeremiah: Adoree' Jackson, USC
Reuter: Adoree' Jackson, USC
Zierlein: William Likely, Maryland

Lou Groza Award (Top kicker)
Brandt: Roberto Aguayo, Florida State
Davis: Brad Craddock, Maryland
Goodbread: Roberto Aguayo, Florida State
Jeremiah: Roberto Aguayo, Florida State
Reuter: Roberto Aguayo, Florida State
Zierlein: Roberto Aguayo, Florida State

Ray Guy Award (Outstanding punter)
Brandt: Tom Hackett, Utah
Davis: JK Scott, Alabama
Goodbread: JK Scott, Alabama
Jeremiah: JK Scott, Alabama
Reuter: Drew Kaser, Texas A&M
Zierlein: Cameron Johnston, Ohio State

Rimington Trophy (best center)
Brandt: Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia
Davis: Jack Allen, Michigan State
Goodbread: Jack Allen, Michigan State
Jeremiah: Max Tuerk, USC
Reuter: Jack Allen, Michigan State
Zierlein: Max Tuerk, USC

Coach of the year
Brandt: Gary Patterson, TCU
Davis: Tom Herman, Houston
Goodbread: Art Briles, Baylor
Jeremiah: Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Reuter: Steve Sarkisian, USC
Zierlein: Gary Patterson, TCU

