2014 SEC schedule released: Top 10 games

Published: Aug 21, 2013 at 08:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Southeastern Conference's 2014 football schedule should please LSU, which has been vocal about the need for balancing cross-conference strength of scheduling. LSU takes on Florida next season, but so does division rival Alabama. Here are 10 that should provide some intrigue for any SEC fan. You'll notice a few historic rivalries missing, and not by accident. The criteria here is more about the better plot lines.

Top 10 SEC football attractions, coming to theaters in 13 months; but first, a look at the candidates.

10. Mississippi State at Ole Miss, Nov. 29 -- Where will these programs be in 15 months for this one? The heralded freshman class Hugh Freeze has said will contribute in 2013 for Ole Miss could be a core to the team by 2014. Mississippi State will have to find a new quarterback for that season, but by the Egg Bowl, the guy could have double-digit starts on his resume.

9. Texas A&M at Mississippi State, Oct. 4 -- With or without Johnny Manziel, a win over the Aggies would ring some loud cowbells in Starkville. One of the next steps for the Bulldogs as a program is to begin winning games it is expected to lose. If Manziel is around, this game would certainly be one of those.

8. Tennessee at South Carolina, Nov. 1 -- Players improve most between their freshman and sophomore years, some coaches believe, and as well that programs tend to improve most from year one to year two. A second-year Butch Jones team gets that theory tested on the road.

7. Ole Miss at LSU, Oct. 25 -- Tough to find a better upset opportunity for Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze. That certainly doesn't mean Freeze won't achieve one this season, but the 2014 game with LSU will be an Ole Miss measuring stick just the same. Some years, the talent gap is huge in this matchup, and the scoreboard attests. In 2014, that gap could be shortened.

6. Texas A&M at Alabama, Oct. 18 -- Two of the league's top programs meet at the scene of Johnny Manziel's signature play and victory in 2012. Beating Alabama twice at home in a three-year span hasn't been done since LSU in 2005 and 2007. Texas A&M will be challenged to join LSU in that regard.

5. Georgia at South Carolina, Sept. 13 -- In the post-Connor Shaw and post-Aaron Murray eras, these East rivals will clash with new (or fairly new) faces at the helm. Hutson Mason could be the next young gun passer at Georgia, and talk is that he has the arm to fill the shoes. South Carolina's Dylan Thompson comes with high hopes as well, and figures to see more action than Mason this season.

4. LSU at Florida, Oct. 11 -- If some of the young, less-experienced talent being heralded in Gainesville these days delivers on the production end, Les Miles will have his hands full on the road. Look for an old-school, line-of-scrimmage game with yardage tough to come by. Just like last season.

3. Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville), Nov. 1 -- These two programs, as we sit in August of 2013, are peaking at the same time like they haven't in decades. If nothing happens to change before Halloween of next year, this game will have some high drama.

2. Florida at Alabama, Sept. 20 -- Complaints about unbalanced cross-divisional scheduling should quell a bit next year with West king Alabama drawing a game against East power Florida. UA last played UF in the regular season in 2011. But they've been matched in the regular season just five times since 1999. Hard to believe, given it's been the most common SEC title game matchup (seven meetings) of any combination of league teams.

1. Alabama at LSU, Nov. 8 -- The best game in the West is well-established now, and doesn't show any signs of yielding that status. The last several matchups have been decided by legions of active NFL players. As for the fan experience, the electricity of LSU night games remains more palpable for that game than any.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW