2014 NFL Draft: What we learned from Wednesday's pro days

In case you didn't hear about it, the top prospect in the 2014 NFL Draft was in action at his pro day Wednesday. He goes by the name of Jadeveon Clowney, and let's just say there was a little bit of interest in how he performed.
While Clowney was undoubtedly the star attraction of pro days across the country, there were a number of other top prospects hitting the field to try to impress scouts. Here's a look at what happened on the NFL radar from the East Coast to the West Coast.
South Carolina: Clowney lives up to hype
It was a big day for other Gamecocks, too. Quarles showed what he needed to teams and had the Bears taking a long look at him during drills. One player who reportedly boosted his stock was quarterback Connor Shaw, who threw the ball well despite a few bad throws. Linebacker Chaz Sutton similarly had a stumble or two during drills but still impressed those in attendance. Corner Vic Hampton turned in unofficial 40 times in the high 4.4 range.