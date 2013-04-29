2014 NFL Draft: Top 30 college football players to watch this fall

Notably absent from my top-30 list is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel. While I certainly believe he is one of the best football players in college football, I'm not convinced that his game translates well to the NFL. He is an undersized quarterback with a slightly below-average arm. While Manziel's scrambling ability and improvisational skills make him a fun guy to watch, I don't believe you can build a pro offense around a "sandlot" game. If he displays a more consistent approach from the pocket in the fall, he could enter the discussion at a later time.