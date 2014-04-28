2014 NFL Draft tiers: Elite prospects, blue chips and red chips

4) AJ McCarron, QB, Alabama: Due to the conservative nature of the Alabama's offensive scheme, there is a lack of appreciation for McCarron's game, but astute NFL coaches see a proven winner with superb management skills. McCarron has a keen understanding of situational football, and he has also displayed the ability to drive the offense on the strength of his right arm. A quick look at his performances in Alabama's biggest games (the 2012 and '13 BCS National Championship Games, plus last season's contests against Texas A&M and Auburn) suggests that he is more than capable of getting it done as a pro passer. If placed on a team with a solid supporting cast on the perimeter, McCarron will continue to do what he has always done as a starter: win.