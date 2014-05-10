2014 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

New Orleans Saints: Brandin Cooks (20th), Stanley Jean-Baptiste (58th), Khairi Fortt (126th), Vinnie Sunseri (167th), Ronald Powell (169th), Tavon Rooks (202nd)

The skinny: Another long wait between picks, the Saints did great early and then reached a little on some players later on. Fortt was injured most of last year, and while he has the physical qualities you look for, you don't really know what the team is getting. Sunseri went a little early, but he's a Rob Ryan type of player. Powell is a former No. 1 recruit who could be really good if he stays healthy.