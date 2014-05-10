2014 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

As one of the most anticipated drafts in years, the 2014 NFL Draft certainly didn't lack any drama or good players. While we got the Johnny Manziel circus out of the way Thursday night at Radio City Music Hall, the real backbone of teams' drafts was Saturday.
Here are some quick-reaction grades to how every team did after all 256 picks.
Passed with flying colors
Baltimore Ravens:C.J. Mosley (17th), Timmy Jernigan (48th), Terrence Brooks (79th), Crockett Gillmore (99th), Brent Urban (134th), Lorenzeo Taliaferro (138th), John Urschel (175th), Keith Wenning (194th), Mike Campanaro (218th)
The skinny: Ozzie Newsome is cleaning up in 2014. After landing a pair of top 20 talents in the first two rounds, he picked several good prospects who won't have to start right away. Urban has the size you look for and can develop down the road, and Taliaferro gives the team some Ray Rice insurance it was looking for. Urschel is now the smartest player in the league and joins one of the smartest teams in the league.
St. Louis Rams:Greg Robinson (2nd), Aaron Donald (13th), Lamarcus Joyner (41st), Tre Mason (75th), Mo Alexander (110th), E.J. Gaines (188th), Garrett Gilbert (214th), Mitchell Van Dyk (226th), C.B. Bryant (241st), Michael Sam (249th), Demetrius Rhaney (250th)
The skinny:Perhaps the champs of the first two days of the draft, St. Louis found some nice finds on Day 3. Alexander can get lost in coverage at times but is explosive. Gaines limited Mike Evans and has potential. There will be plenty of discussion about the pick of Sam, but on top of being historic, it gives the team another pass-rush threat for an already dangerous front seven.
Houston Texans:Jadeveon Clowney (1st), Xavier Su'a-Filo (33rd), C.J. Fiedorowicz (65th), Louis Nix (83rd), Tom Savage (135th), Jeoffrey Pagan (177th), Alfred Blue (181st), Jay Prosch (211th), Andre Hal (216th), Lonnie Ballentine (Mr. Irrelevant, 256th overall)
The skinny: Excellent effort by Bill O'Brien solidifying both lines, adding a tight end that can block and grabbing a developmental quarterback at the right value. Don't sleep on Pagan, who was a nice sixth-round selection. The backfield will benefit from having Blue and Prosch.
Minnesota Vikings:Anthony Barr (9th), Teddy Bridgewater (32nd), Scott Crichton (72), Jerick McKinnon (96th), David Yankey (145th), Antone Exum (182nd), Kendall James (184th), Shamar Stephen (220th), Brandon Watts (223rd), Jabari Price (225th)
The skinny: Rick Spielman had a great draft, and it continued on the third day with the Yankey pick. He'll be a solid pro for years and had second-day talent. Exum is a defensive back who could see early playing time.
Oakland Raiders:Khalil Mack (5th), Derek Carr (36th), Gabe Jackson (81st), Justin Ellis (107th), Keith McGill (116th), Travis Carrie (219th), Shelby Harris (235th), Jonathan Dowling (247th)
The skinny: The Raiders continued to draft well on Day 3. Ellis was a guy a few folks had higher on their boards and has all the physical attributes you want in a defensive tackle. McGill is a big defensive back who should help them out in the division. Despite all the picks after 200, Reggie McKenzie found some good players.
Green Bay Packers:Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21st), Davante Adams (53rd), Khyri Thornton (85th), Richard Rodgers (98th), Carl Bradford (121st), Corey Linsley (161st), Jared Abbrederis (176th), Demetri Goodson (197th), Jeff Janis (236th)
The skinny: Bradford is an instinctive linebacker who adds depth and can play a number of spots. All-Big Ten selection Linsley is about a good of a fit as you can find at center. The Packers also get one of the most reliable wideouts in the draft with Abbrederis. Good story in former college hoops player Goodson getting drafted as a corner.
San Francisco 49ers:Jimmie Ward (30th), Carlos Hyde (57th), Marcus Martin (70th), Chris Borland (77th), Brandon Thomas (100th), Bruce Ellington (106th), Dontae Johnson (129th), Aaron Lynch (150th), Keith Reaser (170th), Kenneth Acker (180th), Kaleb Ramsey (243rd), Trey Millard (245th)
The skinny: Trent Baalke was doing work the second and third day of the draft. After a terrific third and fourth rounds, he nailed a great value pick in Ellington and grabbed a big corner/defensive back in Johnson. Lynch has tremendous upside in San Francisco's defense. There are a few guys the team can stash away for the future too.
General manager gets a sticker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Mike Evans (7th), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (38th), Charles Sims (69th), Kadeem Edwards (143rd), Kevin Pamphile (149th), Robert Herron (185th)
The skinny: The Buccaneers continued to address their offense, and Lovie Smith addressed the interior line with Edwards.
Cleveland Browns:Justin Gilbert (8th), Johnny Manziel (22nd), Joel Bitonio (35th), Christian Kirksey (71st), Terrance West (94th), Pierre Desir (127th)
The skinny: The Browns avoided picking a wideout, which was surprising but they grabbed some great players on the third day. Desir is a bigger corner who some thought had enough talent to go on day two.
Atlanta Falcons:Jake Matthews, (6th), Ra'Shede Hageman (37th), Dezmen Southward (68th), Devonta Freeman (103rd), Prince Shembo (139th), Ricardo Allen (147th), Marquis Spruill (168th), Yawin Smallwood (253rd), Tyler Starr (255th)
The skinny: Freeman knows how to share the ball and can contribute right away in multiple areas. Shembo will contribute on special teams and play a variety of roles on defense.
Pittsburgh Steelers:Ryan Shazier (15th), Stephon Tuitt (46th), Dri Archer (97th), Martavis Bryant (118th), Shaquille Richardson (157th), Wesley Johnson (173rd), Jordan Zumwalt (192nd), Daniel McCullers (215th), Rob Blanchflower (230th)
The skinny: Another really good draft by the Steelers gives them a boost on defense. Bryant is a steal at No. 118, and Richardson has all the physical tools. Getting Johnson at the end of the fifth was a great addition and don't overlook Zumwalt's impact despite the late selection. Blanchflower is a really interesting option at tight end and could be a guy that makes the team.
New Orleans Saints: Brandin Cooks (20th), Stanley Jean-Baptiste (58th), Khairi Fortt (126th), Vinnie Sunseri (167th), Ronald Powell (169th), Tavon Rooks (202nd)
The skinny: Another long wait between picks, the Saints did great early and then reached a little on some players later on. Fortt was injured most of last year, and while he has the physical qualities you look for, you don't really know what the team is getting. Sunseri went a little early, but he's a Rob Ryan type of player. Powell is a former No. 1 recruit who could be really good if he stays healthy.
Cincinnati Bengals:Darqueze Dennard (24th), Jeremy Hill (55th), Will Clarke (88th), Russell Bodine (111th), AJ McCarron (164th), Marquis Flowers (212th), James Wright (239th), Lavelle Westbrooks (252nd)
The skinny: Bodine is underrated and a nice pick at No. 111 but most of the focus on the third day for the Bengals will center on McCarron. He's pretty much a perfect backup for the similar Andy Dalton.
New York Jets:Calvin Pryor (18th), Jace Amaro (49th), Dexter McDougle (80th), Jalen Saunders (104th), Shaq Evans (115th), Dakota Dozier (137th), Jeremiah George (154th), Brandon Dixon (195th), Quincy Enunwa (209th), IK Enemkpali (210th), Tajh Boyd (213th), Trevor Reilly (233rd)
The skinny: After a great first two days, the Jets continued to add weapons for their quarterback on Day 3. Saunders is a tough kid who should also contribute a lot on special teams, and Evans is a speed player who can help in the slot. Dozier is raw, but he might be the best value of any of New York's picks. George is undersized but could be a contributor all over the place. New York found some great players toward the end, with Boyd and Reilly both adding some good depth.
Jacksonville Jaguars:Blake Bortles (3rd), Marqise Lee (39th), Allen Robinson (61st), Brandon Linder (93rd), Aaron Colvin (114th), Telvin Smith (144th), Chris Smith (159th), Luke Bowanko (205th), Storm Johnson (222nd)
The skinny: Bortles might still be a bit of a reach, but he could turn out to be the best quarterback in the draft down the road. The Jaguars addressed needs at wideout and offensive line before nabbing Colvin, a second-round talent who slipped because of an injury. Smith can be a perfect fit as an outside linebacker for a number of years. Johnson is a nice backup tailback.
Good pick, good fit
Detroit Lions:Eric Ebron (10th), Kyle Van Noy (40th), Travis Swanson (76th), Nevin Lawson (133rd), Larry Webster (136th), Caraun Reid (158th), T.J. Jones (189th), Nate Freese (229th)
The skinny: Good draft up front, and Detroit came around later on to get some guys whom several scouts really liked, especially Webster, whom they got with a compensatory pick to boot. Reid was a star at the Senior Bowl and somebody a lot of folks liked.
Chicago Bears:Kyle Fuller (14th), Ego Ferguson (51st), Will Sutton (82nd), Ka'Deem Carey (117th), Brock Vereen (131st), David Fales (183rd), Pat O'Donnell (191st), Charles Leno (246th)
The skinny:It's quite possible the Bears had a better third day of the draft than they did on the second day. Carey will be a perfect fit for the offense as a backup running back, and Vereen can contribute in the secondary. They also added a nice replacement for Josh McCown in Fales, and they broke the special-teams barrier with O'Donnell's selection in the sixth round.
Arizona Cardinals:Deone Bucannon (27th), Troy Niklas (52nd), Kareem Martin (84th), John Brown (91st), Logan Thomas (120th), Ed Stinson (160th), Walt Powell (196th)
The skinny: The Thomas pick will get a lot of press, and it will be interesting to see how Bruce Arians develops him. Stinson has all the physical tools you look for and should fit in well on defense.
Denver Broncos:Bradley Roby (31st), Cody Latimer (56th), Michael Schofield (95th), Lamin Barrow (156th), Matthew Paradis (207th), Corey Nelson (242nd)
The skinny: It took a while before the Broncos got on the board on the third day, but they added a workhorse in Barrow. Nelson was great in college and could turn into a nice selection in the seventh round.
San Diego Chargers:Jason Verrett (25th), Jeremiah Attaochu (50th), Chris Watt (89th), Ryan Carrethers (165th), Marion Grice (201st), Tevin Reese (240th)
The skinny: It took some time before we heard the Chargers name on Day 3, but it's clear they're getting some athletes on defense. Grice, if healthy, could be a nice outlet for Phillip Rivers, and don't sleep on Reese.
Carolina Panthers:Kelvin Benjamin (28th), Kony Ealy (60th), Trai Turner (92nd), Tre Boston (128th), Bene Benwikere (148th), Tyler Gaffney (204th)
The skinny: Perhaps we should give the Panthers some bonus points for making the Boston pick via Skype. Benwikere has terrific ball skills and should be a player Ron Rivera will like on the back end. Gaffney fits in perfectly into the Carolina offense.
Good job, good effort
New York Giants:Odell Beckham Jr. (12th), Weston Richburg (43rd), Jay Bromley (74th), Andre Williams (113th), Nat Berhe (152nd), Devon Kennard (174th), Bennett Jackson (187th)
The skinny: Williams won't add much in the passing game, but he'll be a hard-nosed runner who should be great in the locker room, too. Berhe can really help in the back end in a pass-happy division. Kennard is a nice pass rusher who adds depth to the linebacker corps if he's not an end in their 4-3.
Seattle Seahawks: Traded out of the first round, Paul Richardson (45th), Justin Britt (64th), Cassius Marsh (108th), Kevin Norwood (123rd), Kevin Pierre-Louis (132nd), Jimmy Staten (172nd), Garrett Scott (199th), Eric Pinkins (208th), Kiero Small (227th)
The skinny: Another draft in which Pete Carroll gets the guys he wants where he wants. There were perhaps some reaches in there, but you have to really like adding Richardson and the underrated Norwood on offense. Marsh can be very versatile in the Seahawks' scheme.
New England Patriots:Dominique Easley (29th), Jimmy Garoppolo (62nd), Bryan Stork (105th), James White (130th), Cameron Fleming (140th), Jon Halapio (179th), Zach Moore (198th), Jemea Thomas (206th), Jeremy Gallon (244th)
The skinny: Stork and White won't wow anybody, but they both fit the mold of Patriots players. Stork is a smart center who can add depth in the interior line and White isn't a workhorse back but provides a great change of pace for the team. Fleming may turn out to be the best of the bunch but still needs to figure out if he's going to be a tackle or guard in the NFL.
Philadelphia Eagles:Marcus Smith (26th), Jordan Matthews (42nd), Josh Huff (86th), Jaylen Watkins (101st), Taylor Hart (141st), Ed Reynolds (162nd), Beau Allen (224th)
The skinny: The team gets some much-needed help on defense and a pair of DeSean Jackson replacements on offense. Of the two Oregon players Chip Kelly picked, Hart might be the bigger steal. Reynolds might not be the best safety in the draft, but he's a turnover machine.
Buffalo Bills:Sammy Watkins (4th), Cyrus Kouandjio (44th), Preston Brown (73rd), Ross Cockrell (109th), Cyril Richardson (153rd), Randell Johnson (221st), Seantrel Henderson (237th)
The skinny: Trading two first-round picks (essentially) for Sammy Watkins was too rich, but the Bills did very well in terms of adding talent to the roster this year. Cockrell is a speedy corner who should fit right in, given the division they play in. Richardson slipped in the draft but has the size and ability to turn into a starting guard. There are red flags with Henderson, but a taking a flyer on him is not a bad move in the seventh round.
Dallas Cowboys:Zack Martin (16th), Demarcus Lawrence (34th), Anthony Hitchens (119th), Devin Street (146th), Ben Gardner (213st), Will Smith (238th), Ahmad Dixon (248th), Ken Bishop (251st), Terrance Mitchell (254th)
The skinny: We waited a long time between the second and third picks from the Cowboys, and they reached some for Hitchens, but he provides some size and much-needed depth. Trading up to get Street in the fifth gives Tony Romo another very talented, big wideout. It wouldn't be all that surprising to see a lot of those late-round picks make the 53-man roster.
Kansas City Chiefs:Dee Ford (23rd), Phillip Gaines (87th), De'Anthony Thomas (124th), Aaron Murray (163rd), Zach Fulton (193rd), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (200th)
The skinny: With so few picks, it was a quiet few nights for the Chiefs. They finally landed their pass catcher (and perfect Dexter McCluster replacement) in Thomas. Andy Reid is going to love having Murray in his quarterback meeting room. Fulton could be a sneaky good pick if he gets a nice look, and the team gets the best name in the draft with Canadian Duvernay-Tardif.
Miami Dolphins:Ja'Wuan James (19th), Jarvis Landry (63rd), Billy Turner (67th), Walt Aikens (125th), Arthur Lynch (155th), Jordan Tripp (171st), Matt Hazel (190th), Terrence Fede (234th)
The skinny: Lynch was in the next wave of tight ends after the top five guys, and Tripp was a guy many had pegged to go on the second day. Time will tell how this class pans out, but the reach for James weighs them down initially.
Indianapolis Colts: Jack Mewhort (59th), Donte Moncrief (90th), Jonathan Newsome (166th), Andrew Jackson (203rd), Ulrick John (232nd)
The skinny: Lack of picks in such a deep draft really hurts the Colts, but Ryan Grigson did his best and found some good talent to stock the roster with.
Tennessee Titans:Taylor Lewan (11th), Bishop Sankey (54th), DaQuan Jones (112th), Marqueston Huff (122nd), Avery Williamson (151st), Zach Mettenberger (178th)
The skinny: The team didn't fill a glaring need but landed a quality tackle in Lewan and drafted its CJ2K replacement with a different style runner in Sankey. Jones was a nice find in the fourth round, but he needs to develop some consistency. Williamson can be a contributor early on, and Mettenberger was a nice grab in the sixth round.
We'll see down the road
Washington Redskins:Trent Murphy (47th), Morgan Moses (66th), Spencer Long (78th), Bashaud Breeland (102), Ryan Grant (142nd), Lache Seastrunk (186th), Ted Bolser (217th), Zach Hocker (228th)
The skinny: Murphy might have been taken too high, but the Redskins got a steal in Moses. Long should be solid, and the team made the most of the later rounds with Breeland and Grant. Seastrunk could be a nice backup and joins fellow Baylor star Robert Griffin III in the backfield. They got a kicker before addressing other areas in the draft! (In the seventh round, but still).