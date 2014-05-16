2014 NFL Draft grades: Seahawks, Colts among underachievers

TENNESSEE TITANS: The draft process can get a little tricky at times. ... Reviewing the Titans' haul, it's apparent that GM Ruston Webster and first-year coach Ken Whisenhunt stayed true to their core principles, drafting what they perceived to be the best players available. Unfortunately, some of these selections didn't exactly match the team's biggest needs. Taylor Lewan was regarded as one of the blue-chip OT prospects, but the Titans weren't really hurting at the position. Tennessee already has a pair of talented starting offensive tackles (Michael Roos and free-agent addition Michael Oher) in place. Thus, Lewan could be forced to play a different position as a rookie, at least until the Titans are able to settle the configuration of the offensive line. (Meanwhile, Tennessee really could've used a top-notch corner after the departure of Alterraun Verner in free agency.) Second-rounder Bishop Sankey, though, did address the Titans' hole at running back. DaQuan Jones, taken in Round 4, provides the defensive line with some depth. If you're looking for a true wild card to watch in this draft class, look no further than Zach Mettenberger. This intriguing quarterback prospect with enticing physical tools has the potential to outplay his draft slot (Round 6, No. 178 overall). With Jake Locker on shaky ground -- due to durability and consistency issues -- Mettenberger could quickly become the top dog in Nashville. GRADE: C