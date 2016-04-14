2014 NFL Draft Do-Over: Texans choose Derek Carr

Published: Apr 14, 2016 at 08:27 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Hindsight is 20/20. This is especially true in the NFL, where personnel (and in-game) decisions are heavily scrutinized.

This draft do-over is less about second-guessing general managers, owners, and head coaches -- though I will point out picks that seemed like reaches at the time. My primary focus is a re-imagining of what could be if those decision-makers had a chance to re-draft this class based on players' success and current team needs.

I'll post a series of draft do-overs this week, with 2011 on Monday, 2012 on Tuesday, 2013 on Wednesday, 2014 today and 2015 on Friday.

1. HOUSTON TEXANS

Pick:Jadeveon Clowney

Do-over:Derek Carr

This pick could have never happened in 2014 because of the way the career of Derek's older brother, David, went down in Houston. But after two seasons, it looks as though taking Derek Carr here would have been the right call. The book is still out on Clowney because of injuries.

2. ST. LOUIS RAMS

Pick:Greg Robinson

Do-over:Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater should have been a high pick in this draft, as he always had the pocket awareness to be a good (if not great) NFL starter. The concerns about his underwhelming pro day are long gone, and the Rams wouldn't have had to make the megadeal they did today with Bridgewater in tow. Robinson's still trying to earn respect in the league as a reliable blind-side protector.

3. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Pick:Blake Bortles

Do-over: Same

There's no reason to change this pick, even though he's had 35 interceptions in two years. If he cuts down on picks, it might put him ahead of Bridgewater on this list a year or two from now.

4. BUFFALO BILLS

Pick:Sammy Watkins

Do-over: Same

Even though Watkins missed three games last year, he still cleared 1,000 yards and scored nine times.

5. OAKLAND RAIDERS

Pick:Khalil Mack

Do-over: Same

There was some concern about Mack's game translating from the MAC to the NFL. Two years and 32 starts later, he has 19 sacks and no one is asking those questions anymore.

6. ATLANTA FALCONS

Pick:Jake Matthews

Do-over:Odell Beckham

Jake Matthews isn't a bad player, and he'll start at left tackle for many years to come. But would the Falcons rather line up OBJ across from Julio Jones? Probably.

7. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Pick:Mike Evans

Do-over: Same

Evans has had two 1,000-yard seasons. His touchdowns dropped from 12 as a rookie to three in 2015, but the progression of quarterback Jameis Winston and his surrounding talent will help him find the end zone more regularly in the future.

8. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Pick:Justin Gilbert

Do-over:Anthony Barr

The irony here, of course, is that the Browns traded spots with the Vikings two years ago so they could pick Gilbert. Minnesota picked Barr, whom they were likely to take, anyway. Now the Browns turn the table, getting a Pro Bowl linebacker. Gilbert has started three games in two years, suffering injuries and not playing well when on the field.

9. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Pick:Anthony Barr

Do-over:Aaron Donald

The Vikings go with the best player available here. Donald's explosiveness allows him to get into the backfield with regularity; the All-Pro has 20 sacks in his first two years in the league.

10. DETROIT LIONS

Pick:Eric Ebron

Do-over:Taylor Lewan

The Lions should have stayed in-state with this pick, putting together Big Ten star tackles (Riley Reiff from Iowa on the left side, Michigan's Lewan on the right) to give Matthew Stafford comfort in the pocket. Ebron did take a step forward in 2015, and could turn out to be a very good tight end.

11. TENNESSEE TITANS

Pick:Taylor Lewan

Do-over:Jake Matthews

Losing Lewan leads the Titans to pick a solid second option in Matthews. He'll be a stalwart at left tackle who can keep Marcus Mariota's jersey clean.

12. NEW YORK GIANTS

Pick:Odell Beckham

Do-over:Allen Robinson

Beckham is not available to the Giants as part of this do-over. That means another big playmaker is needed by the G-Men, and Robinson fits that bill. He led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions last year, catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards.

13. ST. LOUIS RAMS

Pick:Aaron Donald

Do-over:Kelvin Benjamin

Obviously, the Rams would miss Donald, but how about a Bridgewater-Benjamin connection? Not bad. Benjamin only falls behind Robinson due to missing the 2015 season with an injury.

14. CHICAGO BEARS

Pick:Kyle Fuller

Do-over: Same

It didn't take long for Fuller to make a name for himself in the league, with six interceptions and 19 pass breakups in two years. The Bears wouldn't trade him for anyone else still available here.

15. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Pick:Ryan Shazier

Do-over:Deone Bucannon

It would be interesting to see Bucannon play the Troy Polamalu role in the Steelers' defense. He's been much more productive in a linebacker role than Shazier, who has the potential to be a star defender if he can stay healthy.

16. DALLAS COWBOYS

Pick:Zack Martin

Do-over: Same

Martin's been the impactful interior lineman that the Cowboys needed to take the running game to the next level.

17. BALTIMORE RAVENS

Pick:C.J. Mosley

Do-over: Same

I don't think Ozzie Newsome would change his mind this time around, as Mosley's been the leading tackler of this class.

18. NEW YORK JETS

Pick:Calvin Pryor

Do-over:Jadeveon Clowney

Even though Clowney hasn't been a big hit in his first two years, his potential as the sort of pass rusher that the Jets need is enough to take a chance on at this point in the round. Pryor showed glimpses of becoming a good starter in 2015.

19. MIAMI DOLPHINS

Pick:Ja'Wuan James

Do-over:Jarvis Landry

Landry was a first-round talent with a third-round 40 time. Despite being arguably the fifth-best receiver in this class, the Dolphins would still quickly select him a round earlier than they did originally.

20. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Pick:Brandin Cooks

Do-over:Kony Ealy

Cooks has stepped up for the Saints in his first two years, but I'm putting Ealy in this spot to aid the team's anemic pass rush. He and Cameron Jordan would be a tough duo to handle on the outside.

21. GREEN BAY PACKERS

Pick:Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Do-over: Same

As usual, general manager Ted Thompson waited for the board to come to him instead of trading up to ensure the team got the safety they needed in this draft. Clinton-Dix's rookie season didn't end on a great note (see: playoff loss in Seattle), but he did an outstanding job in his sophomore campaign for the Packers.

22. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Pick:Johnny Manziel

Do-over:Brandin Cooks

Losing Travis Benjamin in free agency means the Browns are searching for a quick, dynamic receiver like Cooks.

23. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Pick:Dee Ford

Do-over:Jordan Matthews

Yet another receiver comes off the board. The Chiefs could use a player like Matthews, who owns the red zone with eight touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

24. CINCINNATI BENGALS

Pick:Darqueze Dennard

Do-over:Jeremy Hill

This class' leading rusher powers his way into the first round for the team that selected him in the second round. Dennard really hasn't made an impact in Cincinnati.

25. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Pick:Jason Verrett

Do-over: Same

Based on his 2015 play (three interceptions, 12 pass breakups), the Pro Bowler looks like a good value here.

26. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Pick:Marcus Smith

Do-over:Greg Robinson

With Jason Peters nearing the end of a fantastic career with the Bills and Eagles, picking up a talent like Robinson would be a great investment. Smith has yet to start a game in his career, and has just 1.5 sacks in 21 contests.

27. ARIZONA CARDINALS

Pick:Deone Bucannon

Do-over:Bradley Roby

Roby hasn't been a regular starter in Denver as of yet, but that doesn't keep the Cardinals from valuing him here.

28. CAROLINA PANTHERS

Pick:Kelvin Benjamin

Do-over:Devonta Freeman

Freeman's, who had 1,634 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns last season, belongs somewhere in the first round. The Panthers might be looking for a second back to take pressure off of Jonathan Stewart, who hasn't played 16 games in a season since 2011.

29. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Pick:Dominique Easley

Do-over:Carlos Hyde

The Patriots are looking for a young power back, so it's no surprise they would seek out Hyde. The Patriots released Easley this week.

30. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Pick:Jimmie Ward

Do-over:Aaron Lynch

Ward had injury issues in his rookie year, but flashed talent as a nickel back for San Francisco in 2015. Still, Lynch's ability to set the edge and rush the passer is more valued as of today, so I'll have the Niners moving their fifth-round selection into the first round, where many thought he could be drafted as a freshman All-American at Notre Dame. Scouts soured on him during his time at USF and the pre-draft process, but the talent was always there.

31. DENVER BRONCOS

Pick:Bradley Roby

Do-over:Joel Bitonio

The Broncos might like the interior linemen they have on the roster now, but Bitonio's athleticism and toughness would fit in perfectly with their offensive scheme.

32. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Pick:Teddy Bridgewater

Do-over:Jimmy Garoppolo

Would Vikings general manager Rick Spielman have pulled the trigger on a Garoppolo pick if Bridgewater was not available to him? We'll never know, but he takes the QB in this redo.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW