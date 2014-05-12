2014 NFL Draft: 10 players teams will regret passing on

Drafted:Packers, 21st overall (1st round)

Analysis: The Alabama product was considered a possible top 10 pick in the draft but fell to the Packers in a bit of luck for Ted Thompson's crew. He was graded about the same as Calvin Pryor, the first safety taken, but had to wait in the green room a bit longer to hear his name called so a few teams could regret passing him over. He plays more of a center field role instead of being in the box but in today's pass-happy NFL, having the range Clinton-Dix does is hard to find. He does a good job of tackling in the open field and should be a starter early in his career. Given some of the receivers and tight ends in the division, the Packers may have gotten a steal in the 1st round.