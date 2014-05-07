2014 fantasy breakout players

Montee Ball, RB, Denver Broncos: There might not be a bigger breakout candidate among running backs than Ball, who looks primed to be the featured runner in what is an explosive Denver offense. If you don't believe me, just look at the numbers Knowshon Moreno produced in 2013 ... and what he did prior in his career. Ball could be drafted as high as Round 1 or 2 in 2014.