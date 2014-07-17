2014 Doak Walker Award watch list

The Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running back, released its watch list Thursday. There are 53 players on the list, headed by Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon and Georgia's Todd Gurley. Gordon was a semifinalist last season, when the award was won by Boston College's Andre Williams; Gordon is trying to become the third Wisconsin player to win the award, joining Ron Dayne (1999) and Montee Ball (2012).